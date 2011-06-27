Used 2016 Volkswagen Passat Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Passat Sedan
SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,808*
Total Cash Price
$12,739
V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$41,379*
Total Cash Price
$17,110
S PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,204*
Total Cash Price
$12,489
R-Line PZEV w/Comfort Package 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,588*
Total Cash Price
$17,609
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,682*
Total Cash Price
$17,235
SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,412*
Total Cash Price
$12,989
R-Line w/Comfort Package 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,796*
Total Cash Price
$18,109
R-Line 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,204*
Total Cash Price
$12,489
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,131*
Total Cash Price
$14,113
R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,453*
Total Cash Price
$15,486
SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,943*
Total Cash Price
$14,862
SEL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,869*
Total Cash Price
$16,485
SEL Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,265*
Total Cash Price
$16,236
SE PZEV w/Technology 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,453*
Total Cash Price
$15,486
SE w/Technology 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,016*
Total Cash Price
$13,238
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Passat Sedan SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$737
|$760
|$782
|$806
|$830
|$3,916
|Maintenance
|$1,806
|$1,472
|$823
|$308
|$2,403
|$6,813
|Repairs
|$514
|$597
|$697
|$815
|$953
|$3,575
|Taxes & Fees
|$711
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$878
|Financing
|$685
|$551
|$408
|$255
|$92
|$1,991
|Depreciation
|$3,219
|$1,333
|$1,174
|$1,039
|$933
|$7,699
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,791
|$5,906
|$5,112
|$4,487
|$6,512
|$30,808
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Passat Sedan V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$5,259
|Maintenance
|$2,426
|$1,977
|$1,106
|$414
|$3,228
|$9,150
|Repairs
|$690
|$801
|$936
|$1,095
|$1,280
|$4,802
|Taxes & Fees
|$955
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,180
|Financing
|$921
|$740
|$548
|$343
|$123
|$2,674
|Depreciation
|$4,324
|$1,791
|$1,577
|$1,396
|$1,254
|$10,341
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,808
|$7,932
|$6,866
|$6,027
|$8,746
|$41,379
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Passat Sedan S PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$723
|$745
|$767
|$790
|$814
|$3,839
|Maintenance
|$1,771
|$1,443
|$807
|$302
|$2,356
|$6,679
|Repairs
|$504
|$585
|$683
|$799
|$934
|$3,505
|Taxes & Fees
|$697
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$861
|Financing
|$672
|$540
|$400
|$250
|$90
|$1,952
|Depreciation
|$3,156
|$1,307
|$1,151
|$1,019
|$915
|$7,548
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,619
|$5,790
|$5,012
|$4,399
|$6,384
|$30,204
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Passat Sedan R-Line PZEV w/Comfort Package 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$5,413
|Maintenance
|$2,497
|$2,035
|$1,138
|$426
|$3,322
|$9,417
|Repairs
|$711
|$825
|$963
|$1,127
|$1,317
|$4,942
|Taxes & Fees
|$983
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,214
|Financing
|$948
|$761
|$564
|$353
|$127
|$2,752
|Depreciation
|$4,450
|$1,843
|$1,623
|$1,437
|$1,290
|$10,643
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,153
|$8,164
|$7,067
|$6,203
|$9,001
|$42,588
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Passat Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$998
|$1,028
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$5,298
|Maintenance
|$2,444
|$1,991
|$1,114
|$417
|$3,251
|$9,217
|Repairs
|$696
|$807
|$943
|$1,103
|$1,289
|$4,837
|Taxes & Fees
|$962
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,188
|Financing
|$927
|$745
|$552
|$345
|$124
|$2,694
|Depreciation
|$4,355
|$1,804
|$1,588
|$1,406
|$1,263
|$10,416
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,894
|$7,990
|$6,917
|$6,071
|$8,810
|$41,682
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Passat Sedan SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$847
|$3,993
|Maintenance
|$1,842
|$1,501
|$839
|$314
|$2,450
|$6,946
|Repairs
|$524
|$608
|$710
|$831
|$971
|$3,645
|Taxes & Fees
|$725
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$895
|Financing
|$699
|$562
|$416
|$260
|$94
|$2,030
|Depreciation
|$3,282
|$1,359
|$1,197
|$1,060
|$952
|$7,850
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,964
|$6,022
|$5,212
|$4,575
|$6,639
|$31,412
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Passat Sedan R-Line w/Comfort Package 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$5,567
|Maintenance
|$2,568
|$2,092
|$1,170
|$438
|$3,416
|$9,685
|Repairs
|$731
|$848
|$990
|$1,159
|$1,354
|$5,082
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,011
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,248
|Financing
|$974
|$783
|$580
|$363
|$131
|$2,830
|Depreciation
|$4,576
|$1,895
|$1,669
|$1,478
|$1,327
|$10,945
|Fuel
|$1,589
|$1,637
|$1,686
|$1,737
|$1,789
|$8,439
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,498
|$8,396
|$7,267
|$6,379
|$9,257
|$43,796
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Passat Sedan R-Line 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$723
|$745
|$767
|$790
|$814
|$3,839
|Maintenance
|$1,771
|$1,443
|$807
|$302
|$2,356
|$6,679
|Repairs
|$504
|$585
|$683
|$799
|$934
|$3,505
|Taxes & Fees
|$697
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$861
|Financing
|$672
|$540
|$400
|$250
|$90
|$1,952
|Depreciation
|$3,156
|$1,307
|$1,151
|$1,019
|$915
|$7,548
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,619
|$5,790
|$5,012
|$4,399
|$6,384
|$30,204
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Passat Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$893
|$920
|$4,338
|Maintenance
|$2,001
|$1,631
|$912
|$341
|$2,662
|$7,547
|Repairs
|$570
|$661
|$772
|$903
|$1,055
|$3,961
|Taxes & Fees
|$788
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$973
|Financing
|$759
|$610
|$452
|$283
|$102
|$2,206
|Depreciation
|$3,566
|$1,477
|$1,301
|$1,151
|$1,034
|$8,529
|Fuel
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,394
|$6,577
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,739
|$6,543
|$5,664
|$4,971
|$7,214
|$34,131
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Passat Sedan R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$897
|$924
|$951
|$980
|$1,009
|$4,760
|Maintenance
|$2,196
|$1,789
|$1,001
|$374
|$2,921
|$8,282
|Repairs
|$625
|$725
|$847
|$991
|$1,158
|$4,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$864
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,068
|Financing
|$833
|$670
|$496
|$310
|$112
|$2,420
|Depreciation
|$3,913
|$1,621
|$1,427
|$1,264
|$1,135
|$9,360
|Fuel
|$1,359
|$1,400
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$7,217
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,688
|$7,180
|$6,215
|$5,455
|$7,916
|$37,453
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Passat Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$860
|$887
|$913
|$940
|$969
|$4,568
|Maintenance
|$2,107
|$1,717
|$960
|$359
|$2,804
|$7,948
|Repairs
|$600
|$696
|$813
|$951
|$1,111
|$4,171
|Taxes & Fees
|$829
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,025
|Financing
|$800
|$643
|$476
|$298
|$107
|$2,323
|Depreciation
|$3,756
|$1,555
|$1,370
|$1,213
|$1,089
|$8,982
|Fuel
|$1,304
|$1,344
|$1,384
|$1,426
|$1,468
|$6,926
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,257
|$6,890
|$5,964
|$5,235
|$7,597
|$35,943
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Passat Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$954
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$5,067
|Maintenance
|$2,338
|$1,905
|$1,065
|$399
|$3,110
|$8,816
|Repairs
|$665
|$772
|$902
|$1,055
|$1,233
|$4,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$920
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,137
|Financing
|$887
|$713
|$528
|$330
|$119
|$2,577
|Depreciation
|$4,166
|$1,725
|$1,519
|$1,345
|$1,208
|$9,963
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,377
|$7,643
|$6,616
|$5,807
|$8,427
|$39,869
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Passat Sedan SEL Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$969
|$997
|$1,027
|$1,058
|$4,991
|Maintenance
|$2,302
|$1,876
|$1,049
|$393
|$3,063
|$8,683
|Repairs
|$655
|$761
|$888
|$1,039
|$1,214
|$4,557
|Taxes & Fees
|$906
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,119
|Financing
|$874
|$702
|$520
|$325
|$117
|$2,538
|Depreciation
|$4,103
|$1,699
|$1,496
|$1,325
|$1,190
|$9,812
|Fuel
|$1,425
|$1,468
|$1,512
|$1,557
|$1,604
|$7,566
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,205
|$7,527
|$6,516
|$5,719
|$8,299
|$39,265
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Passat Sedan SE PZEV w/Technology 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$897
|$924
|$951
|$980
|$1,009
|$4,760
|Maintenance
|$2,196
|$1,789
|$1,001
|$374
|$2,921
|$8,282
|Repairs
|$625
|$725
|$847
|$991
|$1,158
|$4,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$864
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,068
|Financing
|$833
|$670
|$496
|$310
|$112
|$2,420
|Depreciation
|$3,913
|$1,621
|$1,427
|$1,264
|$1,135
|$9,360
|Fuel
|$1,359
|$1,400
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$7,217
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,688
|$7,180
|$6,215
|$5,455
|$7,916
|$37,453
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Passat Sedan SE w/Technology 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$790
|$813
|$837
|$863
|$4,069
|Maintenance
|$1,877
|$1,530
|$855
|$320
|$2,497
|$7,080
|Repairs
|$534
|$620
|$724
|$847
|$990
|$3,715
|Taxes & Fees
|$739
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$913
|Financing
|$712
|$572
|$424
|$265
|$95
|$2,069
|Depreciation
|$3,345
|$1,385
|$1,220
|$1,080
|$970
|$8,001
|Fuel
|$1,162
|$1,197
|$1,233
|$1,270
|$1,308
|$6,169
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,136
|$6,137
|$5,313
|$4,663
|$6,767
|$32,016
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Passat
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Volkswagen Passat in Virginia is:not available
