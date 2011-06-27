Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat Sedan Consumer Reviews

Pleasing Passat Performance... djefferson , 04/13/2014 SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 33 of 33 people found this review helpful I needed and affordable sedan with good room for kids and extended family and looked at Accord,Mazda 6,Fusion and Passat. I also was shopping for a real discount beyond True-Car prices the decision was then left to 2 choices..Accord/Passat. I drove both Accord Sport/EX and Passat Wolfsburg/SE w/roof and noticed that the Passat was a bit quieter on the road and offered a nicer stereo Hwy ride than the Accord. I also has read about the CVT shudder and didn't want to have to deal that as a potential issue. When making a final decision I found VW was more aggressive with incentives of about $4000, rates of 0-1% and more for my trade.. Part 2...The Passat continues to give trouble free performance. the average mpg went up 29.2. Quiet,roomy and controlled it proves move often than not it is a people pleaser. Friends now understand my reason for purchase...I would without reservation recommend a Passat 1.8T to others.. It does so many things so very well. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Fahrvergnugen! Driving enjoyment! 3 year update avidr , 07/19/2014 SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I sampled quite a few --Accord, Camry, Mazda6, Fusion, Sonata, etc. The Passat felt the most tuned in. I love the torque curve that kicks in a very low rpms. Up-shifts come quickly, which makes the Passat seem like it has long legs. I'm getting nearly 30 mpg in town. It really favors soft-pedalling the gas, but has plenty of juice when needed. Handling is excellent. Seats are comfortable. No squeaks or rattles. Soaks up bumps smoothly. Overall build quality seems to be right on. No USB port?!, so I bought a dual outlet converter. The Bluetooth works very well. Plenty of room. Stickered for $27,500, I paid $24,200, plus 0.9% financing. 2 years later...I still like it. It's my daily commuter, three miles each way. I taken a couple of long trips of 2000 miles and it did fine...not luxurious, but adequately comfortable. Depending of the weather, I've gotten up to 39 mpg on the highway. I still like the engine and its excellent torque at low rpm. Acceleration is good. No squeaks or rattles. Takes bumps smoothly. The huge rear seat has been a plus. The transmission, as noted elsewhere, seems unsophisticated at low speeds. The VW-link systems was replaced under warranty. Other than that, only routine maintenance. Bear in mind, this is not an upscale car. It cost $24k brand new. For that money, it has been a good buy and a nice handling car. 3 years in and I traded it. I was just ready for something new. I did think the roughness of the transmission at low speed was becoming more of an issue and it was becoming annoying. If VW fixes this issue, I'd be OK with buying it again. Re-reading my earlier perceptions and my long list of things I liked make me miss it. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best car for the Money kriley50 , 03/27/2014 SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful What I love about his car is the Turbo engine. Plenty of power when you need it and excellent fuel economy as well. I love the way the car drives. German engineered cars are just fun to drive period. The seats are comfortable and the Cabin is extremely roomy. I just love the way the interior is laid out. The best thing about this car is the price. I paid around 26k for an SE and I feel like I got a ton of car for the money. I just don't think there is a better deal out there. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Bigger is Better... marusik , 06/06/2014 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Being in the market for a mid-size family car in the most competitive segment, I found the Passat quite a balanced choice. The combination of performance and spaciousness is very accommodating. The 1.8 Turbo breaths smoothly and effortless, marking a significant difference, especially when your weekend driving involves a few mountain ranges (which will surprise some V8 drivers out there). The six-speed automatic shifts seamlessly (almost as a CVT without the retrofitting side-effect). Power is always available thanks to the engine's low end torque. In fewer words, I just love the driving dynamics of the Passat regardless of the package you choose. Report Abuse