Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Passat Sedan
S 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,973*
Total Cash Price
$10,763
Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,257*
Total Cash Price
$14,456
S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$41,433*
Total Cash Price
$14,878
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,551*
Total Cash Price
$14,562
SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,560*
Total Cash Price
$10,974
S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,608*
Total Cash Price
$15,300
S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$29,385*
Total Cash Price
$10,552
TDI SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$33,205*
Total Cash Price
$11,924
1.8T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,385*
Total Cash Price
$10,552
SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,437*
Total Cash Price
$13,084
SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,968*
Total Cash Price
$12,557
SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$38,788*
Total Cash Price
$13,929
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$38,201*
Total Cash Price
$13,718
SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,437*
Total Cash Price
$13,084
SEL Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,148*
Total Cash Price
$11,185
V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$36,144*
Total Cash Price
$12,979
Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,911*
Total Cash Price
$11,818
1.8T Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$29,973*
Total Cash Price
$10,763
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$36,437*
Total Cash Price
$13,084
SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,437*
Total Cash Price
$13,084
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,139*
Total Cash Price
$14,773
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,727*
Total Cash Price
$14,984
TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$30,267*
Total Cash Price
$10,869
TDI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,025*
Total Cash Price
$13,296
SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,205*
Total Cash Price
$11,924
Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,617*
Total Cash Price
$11,713
S PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,793*
Total Cash Price
$12,135
SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$30,267*
Total Cash Price
$10,869
1.8T Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,082*
Total Cash Price
$14,034
Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,319*
Total Cash Price
$13,401
S PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,262*
Total Cash Price
$12,662
SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,907*
Total Cash Price
$13,612
TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$41,433*
Total Cash Price
$14,878
S PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$40,551*
Total Cash Price
$14,562
Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,784*
Total Cash Price
$15,722
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$39,082*
Total Cash Price
$14,034
Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,560*
Total Cash Price
$10,974
SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,674*
Total Cash Price
$12,451
1.8T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$35,262*
Total Cash Price
$12,662
V6 SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (3.6L 6cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$41,139*
Total Cash Price
$14,773
S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,613*
Total Cash Price
$13,507
SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,679*
Total Cash Price
$10,658
SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,433*
Total Cash Price
$14,878
SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,499*
Total Cash Price
$12,029
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan S 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$754
|$776
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$4,002
|Maintenance
|$640
|$221
|$2,974
|$353
|$1,757
|$5,946
|Repairs
|$587
|$680
|$796
|$930
|$1,085
|$4,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$609
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$776
|Financing
|$578
|$466
|$345
|$215
|$78
|$1,682
|Depreciation
|$3,371
|$1,237
|$1,057
|$901
|$769
|$7,335
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,697
|$4,617
|$7,243
|$4,532
|$5,884
|$29,973
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$5,376
|Maintenance
|$859
|$297
|$3,995
|$474
|$2,361
|$7,986
|Repairs
|$788
|$914
|$1,069
|$1,249
|$1,458
|$5,477
|Taxes & Fees
|$818
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,043
|Financing
|$777
|$626
|$463
|$289
|$104
|$2,259
|Depreciation
|$4,528
|$1,662
|$1,419
|$1,210
|$1,033
|$9,852
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,338
|$6,201
|$9,728
|$6,087
|$7,904
|$40,257
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$5,533
|Maintenance
|$884
|$306
|$4,112
|$488
|$2,429
|$8,219
|Repairs
|$811
|$940
|$1,100
|$1,286
|$1,500
|$5,637
|Taxes & Fees
|$842
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,073
|Financing
|$799
|$644
|$477
|$298
|$107
|$2,325
|Depreciation
|$4,660
|$1,710
|$1,461
|$1,245
|$1,063
|$10,139
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,640
|$6,382
|$10,012
|$6,265
|$8,134
|$41,433
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$5,415
|Maintenance
|$865
|$299
|$4,024
|$477
|$2,378
|$8,044
|Repairs
|$793
|$920
|$1,076
|$1,259
|$1,468
|$5,517
|Taxes & Fees
|$824
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,050
|Financing
|$782
|$631
|$466
|$291
|$105
|$2,276
|Depreciation
|$4,561
|$1,674
|$1,430
|$1,219
|$1,041
|$9,924
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,413
|$6,246
|$9,799
|$6,131
|$7,961
|$40,551
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$769
|$791
|$815
|$840
|$865
|$4,081
|Maintenance
|$652
|$226
|$3,033
|$360
|$1,792
|$6,062
|Repairs
|$598
|$694
|$811
|$948
|$1,107
|$4,158
|Taxes & Fees
|$621
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$791
|Financing
|$590
|$475
|$352
|$219
|$79
|$1,715
|Depreciation
|$3,437
|$1,262
|$1,077
|$918
|$784
|$7,479
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,848
|$4,707
|$7,385
|$4,621
|$6,000
|$30,560
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,072
|$1,103
|$1,137
|$1,172
|$1,206
|$5,690
|Maintenance
|$909
|$315
|$4,228
|$502
|$2,498
|$8,452
|Repairs
|$834
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,322
|$1,543
|$5,797
|Taxes & Fees
|$866
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,103
|Financing
|$822
|$663
|$490
|$306
|$110
|$2,391
|Depreciation
|$4,792
|$1,759
|$1,502
|$1,280
|$1,093
|$10,427
|Fuel
|$1,647
|$1,697
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$8,748
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,942
|$6,563
|$10,296
|$6,442
|$8,365
|$42,608
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$739
|$761
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$3,924
|Maintenance
|$627
|$217
|$2,916
|$346
|$1,723
|$5,829
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$780
|$912
|$1,064
|$3,998
|Taxes & Fees
|$597
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$761
|Financing
|$567
|$457
|$338
|$211
|$76
|$1,649
|Depreciation
|$3,305
|$1,213
|$1,036
|$883
|$754
|$7,191
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,546
|$4,526
|$7,101
|$4,443
|$5,769
|$29,385
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan TDI SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$913
|$940
|$4,434
|Maintenance
|$709
|$245
|$3,295
|$391
|$1,947
|$6,587
|Repairs
|$650
|$754
|$881
|$1,031
|$1,202
|$4,518
|Taxes & Fees
|$675
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$860
|Financing
|$641
|$516
|$382
|$238
|$86
|$1,863
|Depreciation
|$3,735
|$1,371
|$1,171
|$998
|$852
|$8,126
|Fuel
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$6,817
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,527
|$5,114
|$8,024
|$5,021
|$6,519
|$33,205
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan 1.8T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$739
|$761
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$3,924
|Maintenance
|$627
|$217
|$2,916
|$346
|$1,723
|$5,829
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$780
|$912
|$1,064
|$3,998
|Taxes & Fees
|$597
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$761
|Financing
|$567
|$457
|$338
|$211
|$76
|$1,649
|Depreciation
|$3,305
|$1,213
|$1,036
|$883
|$754
|$7,191
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,546
|$4,526
|$7,101
|$4,443
|$5,769
|$29,385
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$916
|$944
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$4,866
|Maintenance
|$777
|$269
|$3,616
|$429
|$2,137
|$7,228
|Repairs
|$713
|$827
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,319
|$4,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$740
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$944
|Financing
|$703
|$567
|$419
|$262
|$94
|$2,045
|Depreciation
|$4,098
|$1,504
|$1,285
|$1,095
|$935
|$8,917
|Fuel
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$7,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,357
|$5,612
|$8,805
|$5,509
|$7,154
|$36,437
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$879
|$906
|$933
|$962
|$990
|$4,670
|Maintenance
|$746
|$258
|$3,470
|$412
|$2,050
|$6,937
|Repairs
|$684
|$794
|$928
|$1,085
|$1,266
|$4,758
|Taxes & Fees
|$710
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$906
|Financing
|$675
|$544
|$402
|$251
|$90
|$1,962
|Depreciation
|$3,933
|$1,443
|$1,233
|$1,051
|$897
|$8,557
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,522
|$7,179
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,980
|$5,386
|$8,450
|$5,287
|$6,865
|$34,968
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$975
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,067
|$1,098
|$5,180
|Maintenance
|$828
|$286
|$3,849
|$457
|$2,274
|$7,694
|Repairs
|$759
|$880
|$1,030
|$1,204
|$1,404
|$5,277
|Taxes & Fees
|$788
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,005
|Financing
|$748
|$603
|$446
|$279
|$100
|$2,177
|Depreciation
|$4,363
|$1,601
|$1,368
|$1,166
|$995
|$9,492
|Fuel
|$1,500
|$1,544
|$1,592
|$1,639
|$1,688
|$7,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,961
|$5,974
|$9,373
|$5,865
|$7,615
|$38,788
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$961
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$5,101
|Maintenance
|$815
|$282
|$3,791
|$450
|$2,240
|$7,578
|Repairs
|$748
|$867
|$1,014
|$1,186
|$1,383
|$5,197
|Taxes & Fees
|$776
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$989
|Financing
|$737
|$594
|$439
|$274
|$99
|$2,144
|Depreciation
|$4,297
|$1,577
|$1,347
|$1,148
|$980
|$9,348
|Fuel
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$7,843
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,810
|$5,884
|$9,231
|$5,776
|$7,500
|$38,201
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$916
|$944
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$4,866
|Maintenance
|$777
|$269
|$3,616
|$429
|$2,137
|$7,228
|Repairs
|$713
|$827
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,319
|$4,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$740
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$944
|Financing
|$703
|$567
|$419
|$262
|$94
|$2,045
|Depreciation
|$4,098
|$1,504
|$1,285
|$1,095
|$935
|$8,917
|Fuel
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$7,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,357
|$5,612
|$8,805
|$5,509
|$7,154
|$36,437
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan SEL Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$783
|$807
|$831
|$856
|$882
|$4,159
|Maintenance
|$665
|$230
|$3,091
|$367
|$1,826
|$6,179
|Repairs
|$610
|$707
|$827
|$967
|$1,128
|$4,238
|Taxes & Fees
|$633
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$807
|Financing
|$601
|$484
|$358
|$224
|$81
|$1,748
|Depreciation
|$3,503
|$1,286
|$1,098
|$936
|$799
|$7,622
|Fuel
|$1,204
|$1,240
|$1,278
|$1,317
|$1,356
|$6,395
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,999
|$4,798
|$7,527
|$4,710
|$6,115
|$31,148
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$936
|$964
|$994
|$1,023
|$4,827
|Maintenance
|$771
|$267
|$3,587
|$426
|$2,119
|$7,170
|Repairs
|$707
|$820
|$959
|$1,122
|$1,309
|$4,918
|Taxes & Fees
|$734
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$936
|Financing
|$697
|$562
|$416
|$260
|$93
|$2,028
|Depreciation
|$4,065
|$1,492
|$1,274
|$1,086
|$927
|$8,845
|Fuel
|$1,397
|$1,439
|$1,483
|$1,528
|$1,573
|$7,421
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,282
|$5,567
|$8,734
|$5,465
|$7,096
|$36,144
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$828
|$852
|$878
|$905
|$932
|$4,395
|Maintenance
|$702
|$243
|$3,266
|$388
|$1,930
|$6,528
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$874
|$1,021
|$1,192
|$4,478
|Taxes & Fees
|$669
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$852
|Financing
|$635
|$512
|$379
|$236
|$85
|$1,847
|Depreciation
|$3,702
|$1,359
|$1,160
|$989
|$844
|$8,054
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,351
|$1,391
|$1,432
|$6,757
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,452
|$5,069
|$7,953
|$4,976
|$6,461
|$32,911
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan 1.8T Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$754
|$776
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$4,002
|Maintenance
|$640
|$221
|$2,974
|$353
|$1,757
|$5,946
|Repairs
|$587
|$680
|$796
|$930
|$1,085
|$4,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$609
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$776
|Financing
|$578
|$466
|$345
|$215
|$78
|$1,682
|Depreciation
|$3,371
|$1,237
|$1,057
|$901
|$769
|$7,335
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,697
|$4,617
|$7,243
|$4,532
|$5,884
|$29,973
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$916
|$944
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$4,866
|Maintenance
|$777
|$269
|$3,616
|$429
|$2,137
|$7,228
|Repairs
|$713
|$827
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,319
|$4,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$740
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$944
|Financing
|$703
|$567
|$419
|$262
|$94
|$2,045
|Depreciation
|$4,098
|$1,504
|$1,285
|$1,095
|$935
|$8,917
|Fuel
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$7,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,357
|$5,612
|$8,805
|$5,509
|$7,154
|$36,437
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$916
|$944
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$4,866
|Maintenance
|$777
|$269
|$3,616
|$429
|$2,137
|$7,228
|Repairs
|$713
|$827
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,319
|$4,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$740
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$944
|Financing
|$703
|$567
|$419
|$262
|$94
|$2,045
|Depreciation
|$4,098
|$1,504
|$1,285
|$1,095
|$935
|$8,917
|Fuel
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$7,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,357
|$5,612
|$8,805
|$5,509
|$7,154
|$36,437
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,065
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$5,494
|Maintenance
|$878
|$304
|$4,082
|$484
|$2,412
|$8,161
|Repairs
|$805
|$934
|$1,092
|$1,277
|$1,490
|$5,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$836
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,065
|Financing
|$794
|$640
|$473
|$295
|$106
|$2,309
|Depreciation
|$4,627
|$1,698
|$1,450
|$1,236
|$1,056
|$10,067
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$8,446
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,564
|$6,336
|$9,941
|$6,220
|$8,077
|$41,139
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$5,572
|Maintenance
|$890
|$308
|$4,141
|$491
|$2,447
|$8,277
|Repairs
|$817
|$947
|$1,108
|$1,295
|$1,511
|$5,677
|Taxes & Fees
|$848
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,081
|Financing
|$805
|$649
|$480
|$300
|$108
|$2,342
|Depreciation
|$4,693
|$1,722
|$1,471
|$1,254
|$1,071
|$10,211
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,661
|$1,713
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$8,567
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,715
|$6,427
|$10,083
|$6,309
|$8,192
|$41,727
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$761
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$4,042
|Maintenance
|$646
|$224
|$3,003
|$356
|$1,775
|$6,004
|Repairs
|$592
|$687
|$803
|$939
|$1,096
|$4,118
|Taxes & Fees
|$615
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$784
|Financing
|$584
|$471
|$348
|$217
|$78
|$1,698
|Depreciation
|$3,404
|$1,249
|$1,067
|$909
|$777
|$7,407
|Fuel
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$1,317
|$6,214
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,772
|$4,662
|$7,314
|$4,576
|$5,942
|$30,267
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan TDI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$4,944
|Maintenance
|$790
|$273
|$3,674
|$436
|$2,171
|$7,345
|Repairs
|$725
|$840
|$983
|$1,149
|$1,341
|$5,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$752
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$959
|Financing
|$714
|$576
|$426
|$266
|$96
|$2,078
|Depreciation
|$4,164
|$1,528
|$1,305
|$1,113
|$950
|$9,061
|Fuel
|$1,431
|$1,474
|$1,520
|$1,565
|$1,612
|$7,602
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,508
|$5,703
|$8,947
|$5,598
|$7,269
|$37,025
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$913
|$940
|$4,434
|Maintenance
|$709
|$245
|$3,295
|$391
|$1,947
|$6,587
|Repairs
|$650
|$754
|$881
|$1,031
|$1,202
|$4,518
|Taxes & Fees
|$675
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$860
|Financing
|$641
|$516
|$382
|$238
|$86
|$1,863
|Depreciation
|$3,735
|$1,371
|$1,171
|$998
|$852
|$8,126
|Fuel
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$6,817
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,527
|$5,114
|$8,024
|$5,021
|$6,519
|$33,205
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$820
|$845
|$870
|$897
|$924
|$4,356
|Maintenance
|$696
|$241
|$3,237
|$384
|$1,913
|$6,470
|Repairs
|$638
|$740
|$866
|$1,012
|$1,181
|$4,438
|Taxes & Fees
|$663
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$845
|Financing
|$629
|$507
|$375
|$234
|$84
|$1,830
|Depreciation
|$3,669
|$1,346
|$1,150
|$980
|$837
|$7,982
|Fuel
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,339
|$1,379
|$1,420
|$6,697
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,376
|$5,024
|$7,882
|$4,932
|$6,404
|$32,617
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan S PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$850
|$875
|$902
|$929
|$957
|$4,513
|Maintenance
|$721
|$250
|$3,353
|$398
|$1,981
|$6,703
|Repairs
|$661
|$767
|$897
|$1,049
|$1,224
|$4,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$687
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$875
|Financing
|$652
|$526
|$389
|$243
|$87
|$1,896
|Depreciation
|$3,801
|$1,395
|$1,191
|$1,015
|$867
|$8,270
|Fuel
|$1,306
|$1,346
|$1,387
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$6,938
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,678
|$5,205
|$8,166
|$5,109
|$6,634
|$33,793
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$761
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$4,042
|Maintenance
|$646
|$224
|$3,003
|$356
|$1,775
|$6,004
|Repairs
|$592
|$687
|$803
|$939
|$1,096
|$4,118
|Taxes & Fees
|$615
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$784
|Financing
|$584
|$471
|$348
|$217
|$78
|$1,698
|Depreciation
|$3,404
|$1,249
|$1,067
|$909
|$777
|$7,407
|Fuel
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$1,317
|$6,214
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,772
|$4,662
|$7,314
|$4,576
|$5,942
|$30,267
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan 1.8T Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$5,219
|Maintenance
|$834
|$289
|$3,878
|$460
|$2,292
|$7,753
|Repairs
|$765
|$887
|$1,037
|$1,213
|$1,415
|$5,317
|Taxes & Fees
|$794
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,012
|Financing
|$754
|$608
|$450
|$281
|$101
|$2,193
|Depreciation
|$4,396
|$1,613
|$1,378
|$1,174
|$1,003
|$9,564
|Fuel
|$1,511
|$1,556
|$1,604
|$1,652
|$1,701
|$8,024
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,036
|$6,020
|$9,444
|$5,909
|$7,673
|$39,082
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$939
|$966
|$996
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$4,983
|Maintenance
|$796
|$276
|$3,703
|$439
|$2,188
|$7,403
|Repairs
|$730
|$847
|$991
|$1,158
|$1,351
|$5,077
|Taxes & Fees
|$758
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$966
|Financing
|$720
|$580
|$429
|$268
|$97
|$2,094
|Depreciation
|$4,197
|$1,541
|$1,316
|$1,121
|$958
|$9,133
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,583
|$5,748
|$9,018
|$5,643
|$7,327
|$37,319
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan S PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$887
|$913
|$941
|$970
|$998
|$4,709
|Maintenance
|$752
|$260
|$3,499
|$415
|$2,068
|$6,995
|Repairs
|$690
|$800
|$936
|$1,094
|$1,277
|$4,798
|Taxes & Fees
|$716
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$913
|Financing
|$680
|$548
|$406
|$253
|$91
|$1,979
|Depreciation
|$3,966
|$1,456
|$1,243
|$1,060
|$905
|$8,629
|Fuel
|$1,363
|$1,404
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$7,240
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,055
|$5,431
|$8,521
|$5,332
|$6,923
|$35,262
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$953
|$982
|$1,011
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$5,062
|Maintenance
|$809
|$280
|$3,762
|$446
|$2,223
|$7,519
|Repairs
|$742
|$860
|$1,006
|$1,176
|$1,373
|$5,157
|Taxes & Fees
|$770
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$982
|Financing
|$731
|$590
|$436
|$272
|$98
|$2,127
|Depreciation
|$4,263
|$1,565
|$1,336
|$1,139
|$973
|$9,276
|Fuel
|$1,465
|$1,509
|$1,556
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$7,783
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,734
|$5,839
|$9,160
|$5,731
|$7,442
|$37,907
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$5,533
|Maintenance
|$884
|$306
|$4,112
|$488
|$2,429
|$8,219
|Repairs
|$811
|$940
|$1,100
|$1,286
|$1,500
|$5,637
|Taxes & Fees
|$842
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,073
|Financing
|$799
|$644
|$477
|$298
|$107
|$2,325
|Depreciation
|$4,660
|$1,710
|$1,461
|$1,245
|$1,063
|$10,139
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,640
|$6,382
|$10,012
|$6,265
|$8,134
|$41,433
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan S PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$5,415
|Maintenance
|$865
|$299
|$4,024
|$477
|$2,378
|$8,044
|Repairs
|$793
|$920
|$1,076
|$1,259
|$1,468
|$5,517
|Taxes & Fees
|$824
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,050
|Financing
|$782
|$631
|$466
|$291
|$105
|$2,276
|Depreciation
|$4,561
|$1,674
|$1,430
|$1,219
|$1,041
|$9,924
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,413
|$6,246
|$9,799
|$6,131
|$7,961
|$40,551
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,168
|$1,204
|$1,240
|$5,847
|Maintenance
|$934
|$323
|$4,345
|$516
|$2,567
|$8,685
|Repairs
|$857
|$994
|$1,162
|$1,359
|$1,585
|$5,957
|Taxes & Fees
|$890
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$1,134
|Financing
|$845
|$681
|$504
|$314
|$113
|$2,457
|Depreciation
|$4,924
|$1,807
|$1,544
|$1,316
|$1,123
|$10,715
|Fuel
|$1,693
|$1,743
|$1,797
|$1,851
|$1,906
|$8,989
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,244
|$6,744
|$10,580
|$6,620
|$8,596
|$43,784
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$5,219
|Maintenance
|$834
|$289
|$3,878
|$460
|$2,292
|$7,753
|Repairs
|$765
|$887
|$1,037
|$1,213
|$1,415
|$5,317
|Taxes & Fees
|$794
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,012
|Financing
|$754
|$608
|$450
|$281
|$101
|$2,193
|Depreciation
|$4,396
|$1,613
|$1,378
|$1,174
|$1,003
|$9,564
|Fuel
|$1,511
|$1,556
|$1,604
|$1,652
|$1,701
|$8,024
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,036
|$6,020
|$9,444
|$5,909
|$7,673
|$39,082
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$769
|$791
|$815
|$840
|$865
|$4,081
|Maintenance
|$652
|$226
|$3,033
|$360
|$1,792
|$6,062
|Repairs
|$598
|$694
|$811
|$948
|$1,107
|$4,158
|Taxes & Fees
|$621
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$791
|Financing
|$590
|$475
|$352
|$219
|$79
|$1,715
|Depreciation
|$3,437
|$1,262
|$1,077
|$918
|$784
|$7,479
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,848
|$4,707
|$7,385
|$4,621
|$6,000
|$30,560
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$872
|$898
|$925
|$953
|$982
|$4,630
|Maintenance
|$740
|$256
|$3,441
|$408
|$2,033
|$6,878
|Repairs
|$679
|$787
|$920
|$1,076
|$1,256
|$4,718
|Taxes & Fees
|$704
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$898
|Financing
|$669
|$539
|$399
|$249
|$90
|$1,946
|Depreciation
|$3,900
|$1,431
|$1,222
|$1,042
|$890
|$8,485
|Fuel
|$1,340
|$1,381
|$1,423
|$1,466
|$1,509
|$7,119
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,904
|$5,341
|$8,379
|$5,243
|$6,807
|$34,674
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan 1.8T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$887
|$913
|$941
|$970
|$998
|$4,709
|Maintenance
|$752
|$260
|$3,499
|$415
|$2,068
|$6,995
|Repairs
|$690
|$800
|$936
|$1,094
|$1,277
|$4,798
|Taxes & Fees
|$716
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$913
|Financing
|$680
|$548
|$406
|$253
|$91
|$1,979
|Depreciation
|$3,966
|$1,456
|$1,243
|$1,060
|$905
|$8,629
|Fuel
|$1,363
|$1,404
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$7,240
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,055
|$5,431
|$8,521
|$5,332
|$6,923
|$35,262
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan V6 SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (3.6L 6cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,065
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$5,494
|Maintenance
|$878
|$304
|$4,082
|$484
|$2,412
|$8,161
|Repairs
|$805
|$934
|$1,092
|$1,277
|$1,490
|$5,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$836
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,065
|Financing
|$794
|$640
|$473
|$295
|$106
|$2,309
|Depreciation
|$4,627
|$1,698
|$1,450
|$1,236
|$1,056
|$10,067
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$8,446
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,564
|$6,336
|$9,941
|$6,220
|$8,077
|$41,139
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$946
|$974
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$5,023
|Maintenance
|$803
|$278
|$3,732
|$443
|$2,205
|$7,461
|Repairs
|$736
|$854
|$998
|$1,167
|$1,362
|$5,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$764
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$974
|Financing
|$726
|$585
|$433
|$270
|$97
|$2,111
|Depreciation
|$4,230
|$1,553
|$1,326
|$1,130
|$965
|$9,204
|Fuel
|$1,454
|$1,498
|$1,544
|$1,590
|$1,637
|$7,722
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,659
|$5,793
|$9,089
|$5,687
|$7,384
|$37,613
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$746
|$769
|$792
|$816
|$840
|$3,963
|Maintenance
|$633
|$219
|$2,945
|$349
|$1,740
|$5,887
|Repairs
|$581
|$674
|$788
|$921
|$1,075
|$4,038
|Taxes & Fees
|$603
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$769
|Financing
|$573
|$462
|$341
|$213
|$77
|$1,665
|Depreciation
|$3,338
|$1,225
|$1,046
|$892
|$762
|$7,263
|Fuel
|$1,147
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$6,093
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,621
|$4,571
|$7,172
|$4,487
|$5,827
|$29,679
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$5,533
|Maintenance
|$884
|$306
|$4,112
|$488
|$2,429
|$8,219
|Repairs
|$811
|$940
|$1,100
|$1,286
|$1,500
|$5,637
|Taxes & Fees
|$842
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,073
|Financing
|$799
|$644
|$477
|$298
|$107
|$2,325
|Depreciation
|$4,660
|$1,710
|$1,461
|$1,245
|$1,063
|$10,139
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,640
|$6,382
|$10,012
|$6,265
|$8,134
|$41,433
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Passat Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$842
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$4,473
|Maintenance
|$715
|$247
|$3,324
|$394
|$1,964
|$6,645
|Repairs
|$656
|$760
|$889
|$1,040
|$1,213
|$4,558
|Taxes & Fees
|$681
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$868
|Financing
|$646
|$521
|$385
|$241
|$87
|$1,880
|Depreciation
|$3,768
|$1,383
|$1,181
|$1,007
|$860
|$8,198
|Fuel
|$1,295
|$1,334
|$1,375
|$1,416
|$1,458
|$6,878
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,602
|$5,160
|$8,095
|$5,065
|$6,577
|$33,499
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Passat
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Volkswagen Passat in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019