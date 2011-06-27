  1. Home
Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat Cost to Own

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Passat Sedan

S 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$29,973*

Total Cash Price

$10,763

Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$40,257*

Total Cash Price

$14,456

S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M)

True Cost to Own

$41,433*

Total Cash Price

$14,878

SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$40,551*

Total Cash Price

$14,562

SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$30,560*

Total Cash Price

$10,974

S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$42,608*

Total Cash Price

$15,300

S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M)

True Cost to Own

$29,385*

Total Cash Price

$10,552

TDI SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$33,205*

Total Cash Price

$11,924

1.8T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$29,385*

Total Cash Price

$10,552

SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$36,437*

Total Cash Price

$13,084

SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$34,968*

Total Cash Price

$12,557

SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

True Cost to Own

$38,788*

Total Cash Price

$13,929

SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M)

True Cost to Own

$38,201*

Total Cash Price

$13,718

SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$36,437*

Total Cash Price

$13,084

SEL Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$31,148*

Total Cash Price

$11,185

V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$36,144*

Total Cash Price

$12,979

Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$32,911*

Total Cash Price

$11,818

1.8T Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

True Cost to Own

$29,973*

Total Cash Price

$10,763

SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

True Cost to Own

$36,437*

Total Cash Price

$13,084

SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$36,437*

Total Cash Price

$13,084

S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$41,139*

Total Cash Price

$14,773

SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$41,727*

Total Cash Price

$14,984

TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$30,267*

Total Cash Price

$10,869

TDI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)

True Cost to Own

$37,025*

Total Cash Price

$13,296

SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$33,205*

Total Cash Price

$11,924

Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$32,617*

Total Cash Price

$11,713

S PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$33,793*

Total Cash Price

$12,135

SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M)

True Cost to Own

$30,267*

Total Cash Price

$10,869

1.8T Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$39,082*

Total Cash Price

$14,034

Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$37,319*

Total Cash Price

$13,401

S PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$35,262*

Total Cash Price

$12,662

SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$37,907*

Total Cash Price

$13,612

TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$41,433*

Total Cash Price

$14,878

S PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

True Cost to Own

$40,551*

Total Cash Price

$14,562

Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$43,784*

Total Cash Price

$15,722

S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

True Cost to Own

$39,082*

Total Cash Price

$14,034

Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$30,560*

Total Cash Price

$10,974

SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$34,674*

Total Cash Price

$12,451

1.8T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

True Cost to Own

$35,262*

Total Cash Price

$12,662

V6 SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (3.6L 6cyl 6AM)

True Cost to Own

$41,139*

Total Cash Price

$14,773

S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$37,613*

Total Cash Price

$13,507

SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$29,679*

Total Cash Price

$10,658

SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$41,433*

Total Cash Price

$14,878

SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$33,499*

Total Cash Price

$12,029

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan S 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$754$776$800$824$849$4,002
Maintenance$640$221$2,974$353$1,757$5,946
Repairs$587$680$796$930$1,085$4,078
Taxes & Fees$609$42$42$42$42$776
Financing$578$466$345$215$78$1,682
Depreciation$3,371$1,237$1,057$901$769$7,335
Fuel$1,159$1,193$1,230$1,267$1,305$6,154
True Cost to Own®$7,697$4,617$7,243$4,532$5,884$29,973

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,012$1,043$1,074$1,107$1,140$5,376
Maintenance$859$297$3,995$474$2,361$7,986
Repairs$788$914$1,069$1,249$1,458$5,477
Taxes & Fees$818$56$56$56$56$1,043
Financing$777$626$463$289$104$2,259
Depreciation$4,528$1,662$1,419$1,210$1,033$9,852
Fuel$1,556$1,603$1,652$1,702$1,752$8,265
True Cost to Own®$10,338$6,201$9,728$6,087$7,904$40,257

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,042$1,073$1,105$1,139$1,173$5,533
Maintenance$884$306$4,112$488$2,429$8,219
Repairs$811$940$1,100$1,286$1,500$5,637
Taxes & Fees$842$58$58$58$58$1,073
Financing$799$644$477$298$107$2,325
Depreciation$4,660$1,710$1,461$1,245$1,063$10,139
Fuel$1,602$1,650$1,700$1,751$1,803$8,507
True Cost to Own®$10,640$6,382$10,012$6,265$8,134$41,433

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,020$1,050$1,082$1,115$1,148$5,415
Maintenance$865$299$4,024$477$2,378$8,044
Repairs$793$920$1,076$1,259$1,468$5,517
Taxes & Fees$824$57$57$57$57$1,050
Financing$782$631$466$291$105$2,276
Depreciation$4,561$1,674$1,430$1,219$1,041$9,924
Fuel$1,568$1,615$1,664$1,714$1,765$8,326
True Cost to Own®$10,413$6,246$9,799$6,131$7,961$40,551

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$769$791$815$840$865$4,081
Maintenance$652$226$3,033$360$1,792$6,062
Repairs$598$694$811$948$1,107$4,158
Taxes & Fees$621$43$43$43$43$791
Financing$590$475$352$219$79$1,715
Depreciation$3,437$1,262$1,077$918$784$7,479
Fuel$1,181$1,217$1,254$1,292$1,330$6,274
True Cost to Own®$7,848$4,707$7,385$4,621$6,000$30,560

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,072$1,103$1,137$1,172$1,206$5,690
Maintenance$909$315$4,228$502$2,498$8,452
Repairs$834$967$1,131$1,322$1,543$5,797
Taxes & Fees$866$59$59$59$59$1,103
Financing$822$663$490$306$110$2,391
Depreciation$4,792$1,759$1,502$1,280$1,093$10,427
Fuel$1,647$1,697$1,749$1,801$1,855$8,748
True Cost to Own®$10,942$6,563$10,296$6,442$8,365$42,608

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$739$761$784$808$832$3,924
Maintenance$627$217$2,916$346$1,723$5,829
Repairs$575$667$780$912$1,064$3,998
Taxes & Fees$597$41$41$41$41$761
Financing$567$457$338$211$76$1,649
Depreciation$3,305$1,213$1,036$883$754$7,191
Fuel$1,136$1,170$1,206$1,242$1,279$6,033
True Cost to Own®$7,546$4,526$7,101$4,443$5,769$29,385

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan TDI SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$835$860$886$913$940$4,434
Maintenance$709$245$3,295$391$1,947$6,587
Repairs$650$754$881$1,031$1,202$4,518
Taxes & Fees$675$46$46$46$46$860
Financing$641$516$382$238$86$1,863
Depreciation$3,735$1,371$1,171$998$852$8,126
Fuel$1,284$1,322$1,363$1,403$1,445$6,817
True Cost to Own®$8,527$5,114$8,024$5,021$6,519$33,205
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$7,191

Taxes & Fees

$761

Financing

$1,649

Fuel

$6,033

Insurance

$3,924

Repairs

$3,998

Maintenance

$5,829

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan 1.8T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$739$761$784$808$832$3,924
Maintenance$627$217$2,916$346$1,723$5,829
Repairs$575$667$780$912$1,064$3,998
Taxes & Fees$597$41$41$41$41$761
Financing$567$457$338$211$76$1,649
Depreciation$3,305$1,213$1,036$883$754$7,191
Fuel$1,136$1,170$1,206$1,242$1,279$6,033
True Cost to Own®$7,546$4,526$7,101$4,443$5,769$29,385

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$916$944$972$1,002$1,032$4,866
Maintenance$777$269$3,616$429$2,137$7,228
Repairs$713$827$967$1,131$1,319$4,958
Taxes & Fees$740$51$51$51$51$944
Financing$703$567$419$262$94$2,045
Depreciation$4,098$1,504$1,285$1,095$935$8,917
Fuel$1,409$1,451$1,495$1,540$1,586$7,481
True Cost to Own®$9,357$5,612$8,805$5,509$7,154$36,437

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$879$906$933$962$990$4,670
Maintenance$746$258$3,470$412$2,050$6,937
Repairs$684$794$928$1,085$1,266$4,758
Taxes & Fees$710$49$49$49$49$906
Financing$675$544$402$251$90$1,962
Depreciation$3,933$1,443$1,233$1,051$897$8,557
Fuel$1,352$1,392$1,435$1,478$1,522$7,179
True Cost to Own®$8,980$5,386$8,450$5,287$6,865$34,968

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$975$1,005$1,035$1,067$1,098$5,180
Maintenance$828$286$3,849$457$2,274$7,694
Repairs$759$880$1,030$1,204$1,404$5,277
Taxes & Fees$788$54$54$54$54$1,005
Financing$748$603$446$279$100$2,177
Depreciation$4,363$1,601$1,368$1,166$995$9,492
Fuel$1,500$1,544$1,592$1,639$1,688$7,964
True Cost to Own®$9,961$5,974$9,373$5,865$7,615$38,788

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$961$989$1,019$1,050$1,082$5,101
Maintenance$815$282$3,791$450$2,240$7,578
Repairs$748$867$1,014$1,186$1,383$5,197
Taxes & Fees$776$53$53$53$53$989
Financing$737$594$439$274$99$2,144
Depreciation$4,297$1,577$1,347$1,148$980$9,348
Fuel$1,477$1,521$1,568$1,615$1,663$7,843
True Cost to Own®$9,810$5,884$9,231$5,776$7,500$38,201

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$916$944$972$1,002$1,032$4,866
Maintenance$777$269$3,616$429$2,137$7,228
Repairs$713$827$967$1,131$1,319$4,958
Taxes & Fees$740$51$51$51$51$944
Financing$703$567$419$262$94$2,045
Depreciation$4,098$1,504$1,285$1,095$935$8,917
Fuel$1,409$1,451$1,495$1,540$1,586$7,481
True Cost to Own®$9,357$5,612$8,805$5,509$7,154$36,437

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan SEL Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$783$807$831$856$882$4,159
Maintenance$665$230$3,091$367$1,826$6,179
Repairs$610$707$827$967$1,128$4,238
Taxes & Fees$633$43$43$43$43$807
Financing$601$484$358$224$81$1,748
Depreciation$3,503$1,286$1,098$936$799$7,622
Fuel$1,204$1,240$1,278$1,317$1,356$6,395
True Cost to Own®$7,999$4,798$7,527$4,710$6,115$31,148

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$909$936$964$994$1,023$4,827
Maintenance$771$267$3,587$426$2,119$7,170
Repairs$707$820$959$1,122$1,309$4,918
Taxes & Fees$734$50$50$50$50$936
Financing$697$562$416$260$93$2,028
Depreciation$4,065$1,492$1,274$1,086$927$8,845
Fuel$1,397$1,439$1,483$1,528$1,573$7,421
True Cost to Own®$9,282$5,567$8,734$5,465$7,096$36,144

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$828$852$878$905$932$4,395
Maintenance$702$243$3,266$388$1,930$6,528
Repairs$644$747$874$1,021$1,192$4,478
Taxes & Fees$669$46$46$46$46$852
Financing$635$512$379$236$85$1,847
Depreciation$3,702$1,359$1,160$989$844$8,054
Fuel$1,272$1,310$1,351$1,391$1,432$6,757
True Cost to Own®$8,452$5,069$7,953$4,976$6,461$32,911

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan 1.8T Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$754$776$800$824$849$4,002
Maintenance$640$221$2,974$353$1,757$5,946
Repairs$587$680$796$930$1,085$4,078
Taxes & Fees$609$42$42$42$42$776
Financing$578$466$345$215$78$1,682
Depreciation$3,371$1,237$1,057$901$769$7,335
Fuel$1,159$1,193$1,230$1,267$1,305$6,154
True Cost to Own®$7,697$4,617$7,243$4,532$5,884$29,973

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$916$944$972$1,002$1,032$4,866
Maintenance$777$269$3,616$429$2,137$7,228
Repairs$713$827$967$1,131$1,319$4,958
Taxes & Fees$740$51$51$51$51$944
Financing$703$567$419$262$94$2,045
Depreciation$4,098$1,504$1,285$1,095$935$8,917
Fuel$1,409$1,451$1,495$1,540$1,586$7,481
True Cost to Own®$9,357$5,612$8,805$5,509$7,154$36,437

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$916$944$972$1,002$1,032$4,866
Maintenance$777$269$3,616$429$2,137$7,228
Repairs$713$827$967$1,131$1,319$4,958
Taxes & Fees$740$51$51$51$51$944
Financing$703$567$419$262$94$2,045
Depreciation$4,098$1,504$1,285$1,095$935$8,917
Fuel$1,409$1,451$1,495$1,540$1,586$7,481
True Cost to Own®$9,357$5,612$8,805$5,509$7,154$36,437

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,035$1,065$1,098$1,131$1,165$5,494
Maintenance$878$304$4,082$484$2,412$8,161
Repairs$805$934$1,092$1,277$1,490$5,597
Taxes & Fees$836$57$57$57$57$1,065
Financing$794$640$473$295$106$2,309
Depreciation$4,627$1,698$1,450$1,236$1,056$10,067
Fuel$1,590$1,638$1,688$1,739$1,791$8,446
True Cost to Own®$10,564$6,336$9,941$6,220$8,077$41,139

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,049$1,081$1,113$1,147$1,181$5,572
Maintenance$890$308$4,141$491$2,447$8,277
Repairs$817$947$1,108$1,295$1,511$5,677
Taxes & Fees$848$58$58$58$58$1,081
Financing$805$649$480$300$108$2,342
Depreciation$4,693$1,722$1,471$1,254$1,071$10,211
Fuel$1,613$1,661$1,713$1,764$1,816$8,567
True Cost to Own®$10,715$6,427$10,083$6,309$8,192$41,727

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$761$784$808$832$857$4,042
Maintenance$646$224$3,003$356$1,775$6,004
Repairs$592$687$803$939$1,096$4,118
Taxes & Fees$615$42$42$42$42$784
Financing$584$471$348$217$78$1,698
Depreciation$3,404$1,249$1,067$909$777$7,407
Fuel$1,170$1,205$1,242$1,279$1,317$6,214
True Cost to Own®$7,772$4,662$7,314$4,576$5,942$30,267

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan TDI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$931$959$988$1,018$1,048$4,944
Maintenance$790$273$3,674$436$2,171$7,345
Repairs$725$840$983$1,149$1,341$5,037
Taxes & Fees$752$52$52$52$52$959
Financing$714$576$426$266$96$2,078
Depreciation$4,164$1,528$1,305$1,113$950$9,061
Fuel$1,431$1,474$1,520$1,565$1,612$7,602
True Cost to Own®$9,508$5,703$8,947$5,598$7,269$37,025

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$835$860$886$913$940$4,434
Maintenance$709$245$3,295$391$1,947$6,587
Repairs$650$754$881$1,031$1,202$4,518
Taxes & Fees$675$46$46$46$46$860
Financing$641$516$382$238$86$1,863
Depreciation$3,735$1,371$1,171$998$852$8,126
Fuel$1,284$1,322$1,363$1,403$1,445$6,817
True Cost to Own®$8,527$5,114$8,024$5,021$6,519$33,205

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$820$845$870$897$924$4,356
Maintenance$696$241$3,237$384$1,913$6,470
Repairs$638$740$866$1,012$1,181$4,438
Taxes & Fees$663$46$46$46$46$845
Financing$629$507$375$234$84$1,830
Depreciation$3,669$1,346$1,150$980$837$7,982
Fuel$1,261$1,299$1,339$1,379$1,420$6,697
True Cost to Own®$8,376$5,024$7,882$4,932$6,404$32,617

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan S PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$850$875$902$929$957$4,513
Maintenance$721$250$3,353$398$1,981$6,703
Repairs$661$767$897$1,049$1,224$4,598
Taxes & Fees$687$47$47$47$47$875
Financing$652$526$389$243$87$1,896
Depreciation$3,801$1,395$1,191$1,015$867$8,270
Fuel$1,306$1,346$1,387$1,428$1,471$6,938
True Cost to Own®$8,678$5,205$8,166$5,109$6,634$33,793

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$761$784$808$832$857$4,042
Maintenance$646$224$3,003$356$1,775$6,004
Repairs$592$687$803$939$1,096$4,118
Taxes & Fees$615$42$42$42$42$784
Financing$584$471$348$217$78$1,698
Depreciation$3,404$1,249$1,067$909$777$7,407
Fuel$1,170$1,205$1,242$1,279$1,317$6,214
True Cost to Own®$7,772$4,662$7,314$4,576$5,942$30,267

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan 1.8T Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$983$1,012$1,043$1,075$1,107$5,219
Maintenance$834$289$3,878$460$2,292$7,753
Repairs$765$887$1,037$1,213$1,415$5,317
Taxes & Fees$794$55$55$55$55$1,012
Financing$754$608$450$281$101$2,193
Depreciation$4,396$1,613$1,378$1,174$1,003$9,564
Fuel$1,511$1,556$1,604$1,652$1,701$8,024
True Cost to Own®$10,036$6,020$9,444$5,909$7,673$39,082

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$939$966$996$1,026$1,057$4,983
Maintenance$796$276$3,703$439$2,188$7,403
Repairs$730$847$991$1,158$1,351$5,077
Taxes & Fees$758$52$52$52$52$966
Financing$720$580$429$268$97$2,094
Depreciation$4,197$1,541$1,316$1,121$958$9,133
Fuel$1,443$1,486$1,532$1,577$1,624$7,662
True Cost to Own®$9,583$5,748$9,018$5,643$7,327$37,319

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan S PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$887$913$941$970$998$4,709
Maintenance$752$260$3,499$415$2,068$6,995
Repairs$690$800$936$1,094$1,277$4,798
Taxes & Fees$716$49$49$49$49$913
Financing$680$548$406$253$91$1,979
Depreciation$3,966$1,456$1,243$1,060$905$8,629
Fuel$1,363$1,404$1,447$1,490$1,535$7,240
True Cost to Own®$9,055$5,431$8,521$5,332$6,923$35,262

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$953$982$1,011$1,042$1,073$5,062
Maintenance$809$280$3,762$446$2,223$7,519
Repairs$742$860$1,006$1,176$1,373$5,157
Taxes & Fees$770$53$53$53$53$982
Financing$731$590$436$272$98$2,127
Depreciation$4,263$1,565$1,336$1,139$973$9,276
Fuel$1,465$1,509$1,556$1,602$1,650$7,783
True Cost to Own®$9,734$5,839$9,160$5,731$7,442$37,907

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,042$1,073$1,105$1,139$1,173$5,533
Maintenance$884$306$4,112$488$2,429$8,219
Repairs$811$940$1,100$1,286$1,500$5,637
Taxes & Fees$842$58$58$58$58$1,073
Financing$799$644$477$298$107$2,325
Depreciation$4,660$1,710$1,461$1,245$1,063$10,139
Fuel$1,602$1,650$1,700$1,751$1,803$8,507
True Cost to Own®$10,640$6,382$10,012$6,265$8,134$41,433

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan S PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,020$1,050$1,082$1,115$1,148$5,415
Maintenance$865$299$4,024$477$2,378$8,044
Repairs$793$920$1,076$1,259$1,468$5,517
Taxes & Fees$824$57$57$57$57$1,050
Financing$782$631$466$291$105$2,276
Depreciation$4,561$1,674$1,430$1,219$1,041$9,924
Fuel$1,568$1,615$1,664$1,714$1,765$8,326
True Cost to Own®$10,413$6,246$9,799$6,131$7,961$40,551

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,101$1,134$1,168$1,204$1,240$5,847
Maintenance$934$323$4,345$516$2,567$8,685
Repairs$857$994$1,162$1,359$1,585$5,957
Taxes & Fees$890$61$61$61$61$1,134
Financing$845$681$504$314$113$2,457
Depreciation$4,924$1,807$1,544$1,316$1,123$10,715
Fuel$1,693$1,743$1,797$1,851$1,906$8,989
True Cost to Own®$11,244$6,744$10,580$6,620$8,596$43,784

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$983$1,012$1,043$1,075$1,107$5,219
Maintenance$834$289$3,878$460$2,292$7,753
Repairs$765$887$1,037$1,213$1,415$5,317
Taxes & Fees$794$55$55$55$55$1,012
Financing$754$608$450$281$101$2,193
Depreciation$4,396$1,613$1,378$1,174$1,003$9,564
Fuel$1,511$1,556$1,604$1,652$1,701$8,024
True Cost to Own®$10,036$6,020$9,444$5,909$7,673$39,082

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$769$791$815$840$865$4,081
Maintenance$652$226$3,033$360$1,792$6,062
Repairs$598$694$811$948$1,107$4,158
Taxes & Fees$621$43$43$43$43$791
Financing$590$475$352$219$79$1,715
Depreciation$3,437$1,262$1,077$918$784$7,479
Fuel$1,181$1,217$1,254$1,292$1,330$6,274
True Cost to Own®$7,848$4,707$7,385$4,621$6,000$30,560

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$872$898$925$953$982$4,630
Maintenance$740$256$3,441$408$2,033$6,878
Repairs$679$787$920$1,076$1,256$4,718
Taxes & Fees$704$48$48$48$48$898
Financing$669$539$399$249$90$1,946
Depreciation$3,900$1,431$1,222$1,042$890$8,485
Fuel$1,340$1,381$1,423$1,466$1,509$7,119
True Cost to Own®$8,904$5,341$8,379$5,243$6,807$34,674

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan 1.8T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$887$913$941$970$998$4,709
Maintenance$752$260$3,499$415$2,068$6,995
Repairs$690$800$936$1,094$1,277$4,798
Taxes & Fees$716$49$49$49$49$913
Financing$680$548$406$253$91$1,979
Depreciation$3,966$1,456$1,243$1,060$905$8,629
Fuel$1,363$1,404$1,447$1,490$1,535$7,240
True Cost to Own®$9,055$5,431$8,521$5,332$6,923$35,262

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan V6 SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (3.6L 6cyl 6AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,035$1,065$1,098$1,131$1,165$5,494
Maintenance$878$304$4,082$484$2,412$8,161
Repairs$805$934$1,092$1,277$1,490$5,597
Taxes & Fees$836$57$57$57$57$1,065
Financing$794$640$473$295$106$2,309
Depreciation$4,627$1,698$1,450$1,236$1,056$10,067
Fuel$1,590$1,638$1,688$1,739$1,791$8,446
True Cost to Own®$10,564$6,336$9,941$6,220$8,077$41,139

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$946$974$1,004$1,034$1,065$5,023
Maintenance$803$278$3,732$443$2,205$7,461
Repairs$736$854$998$1,167$1,362$5,117
Taxes & Fees$764$52$52$52$52$974
Financing$726$585$433$270$97$2,111
Depreciation$4,230$1,553$1,326$1,130$965$9,204
Fuel$1,454$1,498$1,544$1,590$1,637$7,722
True Cost to Own®$9,659$5,793$9,089$5,687$7,384$37,613

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$746$769$792$816$840$3,963
Maintenance$633$219$2,945$349$1,740$5,887
Repairs$581$674$788$921$1,075$4,038
Taxes & Fees$603$41$41$41$41$769
Financing$573$462$341$213$77$1,665
Depreciation$3,338$1,225$1,046$892$762$7,263
Fuel$1,147$1,182$1,218$1,254$1,292$6,093
True Cost to Own®$7,621$4,571$7,172$4,487$5,827$29,679

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,042$1,073$1,105$1,139$1,173$5,533
Maintenance$884$306$4,112$488$2,429$8,219
Repairs$811$940$1,100$1,286$1,500$5,637
Taxes & Fees$842$58$58$58$58$1,073
Financing$799$644$477$298$107$2,325
Depreciation$4,660$1,710$1,461$1,245$1,063$10,139
Fuel$1,602$1,650$1,700$1,751$1,803$8,507
True Cost to Own®$10,640$6,382$10,012$6,265$8,134$41,433

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Passat Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$842$868$894$921$948$4,473
Maintenance$715$247$3,324$394$1,964$6,645
Repairs$656$760$889$1,040$1,213$4,558
Taxes & Fees$681$47$47$47$47$868
Financing$646$521$385$241$87$1,880
Depreciation$3,768$1,383$1,181$1,007$860$8,198
Fuel$1,295$1,334$1,375$1,416$1,458$6,878
True Cost to Own®$8,602$5,160$8,095$5,065$6,577$33,499

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

