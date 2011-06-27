Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle Convertible Consumer Reviews
great little car
i traded a 2004 Z4 for this new beetle convertible as i needed to have seating for 4 people. yes i miss the Z, but this beetle is well built, solid and has the germanic driving characteristics i have grown to love. the car has plenty of pep, easily seats 4 and has exceeded my expectations.
Last of the Breed
Top down motoring the way it was meant to be. An older design, the execution, detailing and features easily exceed the Fords I've recently owned. It's been almost 40 years since I had a convertible, and it was worth the wait. Forget the pundits, they probably don't have the guts to go top down anyway. Yeah, yeah, you can go techno, aero or battery, but you'll loose your auto soul in the process.
Top Down Fun!!
I love my Beetle. Lots of power, great looking, and a real pleasure to drive. Gas mileage is ok, but that isn't the reason I bought this car. I recommend this car to anyone who wants to enjoy driving.
The worst gas mileage
I automatically assumed that the gas mileage would be good in this car. I only get about 18mpg. The interior of the car is less than desirable. The older models 1972 and 1976 Super Beetle were well made and better mileage. I will not reccomend this car to anyone. My husband and I are very disappointed with this car. We paid over $30,000, plus extended warranty for this vehicle. We will not reccomend this car to anyone. William & Judith Loftus
