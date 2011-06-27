Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Good car with a few problems JIm Goekler , 09/03/2010 22 of 22 people found this review helpful My wife and I purchased our 2009 VW beetle with anticipation of giving this car to our granddaughter when she turnes 16 in 2012. However a few problems changed our mind of giving this car to a begining driver. Changing Headlamp is very involved and not recommened for car owner. The procedure for this process is 8 pages long. Ground clearance is so close to the ground that 3 inches of snow ripped front skid plate from the car. The skid plate is made from very thin plastic and is not much use. I also struck a small wooden object approx. 3 inches tall while moving less than 2 mph. while parking the car along side of the road. this knocked a hole in my transmition. Report Abuse

Finally Happy NewMoonDaughter , 06/14/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I started collecting cars when I was five. Parents thought I was strange as a girl who loved cars. Most of my collection consisted of Beetles. My mom had two growing up in the early 1980s. I've wanted one all my life. Traded in a 2007 Honda Civic with no regrets! While the Civic was a great car, it's simply BORING. The Beetle, her name is Phoebe, is totally for me. I can't wait to drive. It handles well in the rain, I fit a carseat with no problems in the back and my 19 month old has no problems getting out because of the way the seat lifts forward. The red dashboard lights are great and the trunk space is fine. I fit $250 worth of groceries plus an umbrella stroller with no issues.

Umm..Wanted to Buy qpogger18 , 10/12/2010 6 of 10 people found this review helpful It has the "sporty" feel I didn't expect, and handles like a dream, floating over bumps and turning with a touch to the steering wheel. It's tiny on the outside and HUGE on the inside. It feels safe and is somewhat comfortable, but the comfort just doesn't get close to the comfort of my 2002 Monte Carlo. It also doesn't have power seats, or steering wheel radio control. But the heated seat gets HOT, and the automatic with triptronic is FUN. I have to admit that I think Volkswagen New Beetles are ugly, and if I have to drive this one, I have to have tinted windows. But this car is so fast...I want to buy a million of them!

Awsome car lisa spano , 08/17/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have wanted a Beetle bug since I was 10 years old. I am now 40 and I bought one finally. And I love everything about it. The best car I have ever owned!