Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Good car with a few problems
My wife and I purchased our 2009 VW beetle with anticipation of giving this car to our granddaughter when she turnes 16 in 2012. However a few problems changed our mind of giving this car to a begining driver. Changing Headlamp is very involved and not recommened for car owner. The procedure for this process is 8 pages long. Ground clearance is so close to the ground that 3 inches of snow ripped front skid plate from the car. The skid plate is made from very thin plastic and is not much use. I also struck a small wooden object approx. 3 inches tall while moving less than 2 mph. while parking the car along side of the road. this knocked a hole in my transmition.
Finally Happy
I started collecting cars when I was five. Parents thought I was strange as a girl who loved cars. Most of my collection consisted of Beetles. My mom had two growing up in the early 1980s. I've wanted one all my life. Traded in a 2007 Honda Civic with no regrets! While the Civic was a great car, it's simply BORING. The Beetle, her name is Phoebe, is totally for me. I can't wait to drive. It handles well in the rain, I fit a carseat with no problems in the back and my 19 month old has no problems getting out because of the way the seat lifts forward. The red dashboard lights are great and the trunk space is fine. I fit $250 worth of groceries plus an umbrella stroller with no issues.
Umm..Wanted to Buy
It has the "sporty" feel I didn't expect, and handles like a dream, floating over bumps and turning with a touch to the steering wheel. It's tiny on the outside and HUGE on the inside. It feels safe and is somewhat comfortable, but the comfort just doesn't get close to the comfort of my 2002 Monte Carlo. It also doesn't have power seats, or steering wheel radio control. But the heated seat gets HOT, and the automatic with triptronic is FUN. I have to admit that I think Volkswagen New Beetles are ugly, and if I have to drive this one, I have to have tinted windows. But this car is so fast...I want to buy a million of them!
Awsome car
I have wanted a Beetle bug since I was 10 years old. I am now 40 and I bought one finally. And I love everything about it. The best car I have ever owned!
2nd New Beetle
We had thee first NB in Mississippi early in 1998. It STOPPED traffic and emptied restaurants as we passed by! The car had some interior finish problems-finish material on door handles $ top of door below window wore off and chipped, the power windows failed a few times & some of the clearcoat actually peeled off the exterior. The 2009 model is much improved with more power, heated seats and all. Edmunds reviewer here does NOT understand why VW lovers buy these, as he called it-stale design with small back seat. That's what a beetle is all about! How could they really change the design? He also stated the car lacks power. I don't agree at all..150 is far better than the 98 model!
Sponsored cars related to the New Beetle
Related Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner