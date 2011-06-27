Used 1996 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Consumer Reviews
The best I've had
I bought this car used with 98,000 miles on it. I had the timing belt replaced when I bought it. It was an oil leaker when I got it but had the valve cover gasket and new oil filler cap put on it. NO oil leaks or burning. I've owned Toyota and Nissan and Honda, but I love this car. It runs great and handles well. The mileage I'm not too sure of, but it passes smog with flying colors, and I live in california. The Germans built a car you can't lock your keys in. You must lock it from the outside with the key. Brilliant!! If you can find a good price on a 1996 jetta, buy it.
Love it
I bought my used Jetta about 4 years ago and I still love it. I don't think I can go back to a 4cyl ever again! This car is fast and fun to drive. Problems: side moldings (one fell off, the other one about to). Paint looks awful (but I live in So Cal desert), exterior molding on front windshield disintegrated. Blew a coil last year and now the heater core is kaput. Very expensive to fix. Cupholder is a joke. And my heavy foot doesn't help the already low MPG. Mostly it's just normal problems after 11 years. Plus I drive it hard. But depite this, I am deeply attached to her - I had a Honda before and nothing compares to the driving experience of the Jetta.
DON'T BUY ONE
I completely agree with one other posting here. This car has been more trouble than ANY other I can think of. I have had every major electrical problem possible and everytime I fix one, another occurs. The entire ignition system has been replace, TWICE. My last comment is that VW customer service stinks. Sure, the people are nice to talk to but they won't help you out financially at all. Read those warranties carefully everybody!
Everyone should buy a Jetta
I bought my 1996 Volkswagen Jetta GLX/VR6 in February 2001. It was 5 years old with 46,000 miles. I have had it for one year and I have had no problems with it. There are 60,000 miles on it and I plan to drive another 60,000.
price + $300 or more every 2 months!!!!
Like all the other Jetta owners, I am severly disappointed with the electrical system. My theory is that they purposely make the electrical stuff burn out every 2 months, in order to get you to spend lots of money. My car has visted their repair shop at least 3 times a year alone for just the stupid windows that keep getting stuck!!
