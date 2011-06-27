Used 2014 Volkswagen GTI Hatchback Consumer Reviews

J-Dub , 09/19/2019 Driver's Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Zero issues, infinite pleasure. What can I say, it still drives and looks like it did when it was new. Sporty, reliable, fuel-efficient, high-end interior, and more passenger and cargo capacity than you'd expect. I expect to pass this car onto my 12 year old...