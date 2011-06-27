  1. Home
Used 2014 Volkswagen GTI Hatchback Consumer Reviews

100K and still going strong

J-Dub, 09/19/2019
Driver's Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Zero issues, infinite pleasure. What can I say, it still drives and looks like it did when it was new. Sporty, reliable, fuel-efficient, high-end interior, and more passenger and cargo capacity than you'd expect. I expect to pass this car onto my 12 year old...

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Very good

Jakey, 05/29/2019
Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
0 of 3 people found this review helpful

Very good high quality rig

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
'Got My GTI'

Frank Bravo, 03/07/2017
Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
0 of 13 people found this review helpful

Compare hosepower to newer models.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
