Used 2014 Volkswagen GTI Hatchback Consumer Reviews
100K and still going strong
J-Dub, 09/19/2019
Driver's Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Zero issues, infinite pleasure. What can I say, it still drives and looks like it did when it was new. Sporty, reliable, fuel-efficient, high-end interior, and more passenger and cargo capacity than you'd expect. I expect to pass this car onto my 12 year old...
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Very good
Jakey, 05/29/2019
Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Very good high quality rig
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
'Got My GTI'
Frank Bravo, 03/07/2017
Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Compare hosepower to newer models.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
