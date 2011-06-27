Used 2002 Volkswagen GTI Consumer Reviews
The Best/Worst Girlfriend You'll Ever Have
I bought my 2002 VW GTI 1.8L turbo used with 50,000 mile on it. It is a rocket ship of a car: fast, nimble, quick as a cat. This car is a blast to drive. You can mod the car to make it even faster raising the HP from 180 to 240 with a new ECU chip. But, all this being said, this car is the best/worst car you'll ever drive for this price. It requires dedicated maintenance and $'s to keep it in top shape. You'll grown as you pay the $1500 shop bill every 6 months, but when you rocket out of the parking lot you'll say, "Yeah baby!" The best/worst girlfriend you ever will have! She'll rock your world and drain your wallet at the same time. And you'll just smile.
VW Mk4 Gti 1.8t (TIPTRONIC)
So, I bought myself an 02 GTI about a year ago with 73,000 miles and it was a one owner car. Interior and exterior of the car was excellent. Sadly, 1 month after buying the car...the glove box door broke. The next month, my car started to make a horrible noise. Took it to my trustworthy mechanic, and he said that the waterpump had gone bad. Along with that I had the waterpump, timing belt, etc..replaced; $1,000. Later on, my heater blower, windshield wipers, and turn signals ALL went out...in the middle of winter. Come to find out after replacing a few things it was the relay switch; $35. Still not finished, after dealing with that. The check engine light came on, needed a NEW TRANSMISSION.
Love the 337
Bought a slightly used 337 while I was looking for a 20th Anniv. model and have never regretted it. It replaced (directly) an '89 GTi 16V and I have to say the build quality of the newer car FAR exceeds the old. The North American 337s were built in Brazil, so they do not suffer many of the Mexican GTi problems (windows do not fall out, etc.). Handles incredibly well even in stock configuration. The Audi-sourced brakes and 6-speed make excellent additions.
24V 6-speed GTI
I love this car. Great power across the RPM range and a lot fun blasting through curvy country roads. I strongly sugest test driving one if you are thinking of an RSX, WRX, or Sentra Spec V (what I was deciding between).
Silver Bullet
Having driven a 1997 Mits Eclipse GSX (AWD, 210hp, Turbo) for 5 years, I was a little skeptical about jumping to a FWD, 200hp, 6-cyl car. At the suggestion of a friend, I took the GTI VR6 for a test drive and was pleasantly surprised by the car's performance and the total VW experience. It far surpassed my experience with Mits, Subaru, and Mini Cooper. After 5 months, I have few if any complaints and the car gets more and more fun to drive. Overall: Super fun drive, great interior and exterior and overall great package at a great value. My biggest complaint with my Mits GSX was its reliability and so far my GTI has been A+.
Sponsored cars related to the GTI
Related Used 2002 Volkswagen GTI info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack
- 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf
- 2020 Volkswagen Jetta
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf