Used 2002 Volkswagen GTI Consumer Reviews

5(71%)4(18%)3(7%)2(3%)1(1%)
4.5
153 reviews
The Best/Worst Girlfriend You'll Ever Have

lehmann108, 08/25/2014
7 of 9 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2002 VW GTI 1.8L turbo used with 50,000 mile on it. It is a rocket ship of a car: fast, nimble, quick as a cat. This car is a blast to drive. You can mod the car to make it even faster raising the HP from 180 to 240 with a new ECU chip. But, all this being said, this car is the best/worst car you'll ever drive for this price. It requires dedicated maintenance and $'s to keep it in top shape. You'll grown as you pay the $1500 shop bill every 6 months, but when you rocket out of the parking lot you'll say, "Yeah baby!" The best/worst girlfriend you ever will have! She'll rock your world and drain your wallet at the same time. And you'll just smile.

VW Mk4 Gti 1.8t (TIPTRONIC)

Tanya Luther, 02/23/2015
1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A)
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

So, I bought myself an 02 GTI about a year ago with 73,000 miles and it was a one owner car. Interior and exterior of the car was excellent. Sadly, 1 month after buying the car...the glove box door broke. The next month, my car started to make a horrible noise. Took it to my trustworthy mechanic, and he said that the waterpump had gone bad. Along with that I had the waterpump, timing belt, etc..replaced; $1,000. Later on, my heater blower, windshield wipers, and turn signals ALL went out...in the middle of winter. Come to find out after replacing a few things it was the relay switch; $35. Still not finished, after dealing with that. The check engine light came on, needed a NEW TRANSMISSION.

Love the 337

the_original, 06/29/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought a slightly used 337 while I was looking for a 20th Anniv. model and have never regretted it. It replaced (directly) an '89 GTi 16V and I have to say the build quality of the newer car FAR exceeds the old. The North American 337s were built in Brazil, so they do not suffer many of the Mexican GTi problems (windows do not fall out, etc.). Handles incredibly well even in stock configuration. The Audi-sourced brakes and 6-speed make excellent additions.

24V 6-speed GTI

GPS, 06/07/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love this car. Great power across the RPM range and a lot fun blasting through curvy country roads. I strongly sugest test driving one if you are thinking of an RSX, WRX, or Sentra Spec V (what I was deciding between).

Silver Bullet

dartmthboy, 12/26/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Having driven a 1997 Mits Eclipse GSX (AWD, 210hp, Turbo) for 5 years, I was a little skeptical about jumping to a FWD, 200hp, 6-cyl car. At the suggestion of a friend, I took the GTI VR6 for a test drive and was pleasantly surprised by the car's performance and the total VW experience. It far surpassed my experience with Mits, Subaru, and Mini Cooper. After 5 months, I have few if any complaints and the car gets more and more fun to drive. Overall: Super fun drive, great interior and exterior and overall great package at a great value. My biggest complaint with my Mits GSX was its reliability and so far my GTI has been A+.

