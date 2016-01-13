Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen for Sale Near Me
440 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 90,572 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,300$2,016 Below Market
- 44,584 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,003$2,867 Below Market
- 101,904 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,396$1,274 Below Market
- 40,456 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,598$2,757 Below Market
- 57,115 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,990$1,510 Below Market
- 57,001 miles
$13,781$2,027 Below Market
- 18,088 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,000
- 25,265 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,881$1,728 Below Market
- 4,954 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,881$398 Below Market
- 77,411 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,783$1,280 Below Market
- 22,212 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,860$919 Below Market
- 72,632 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,993
- 17,468 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,130
- 31,791 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,169$1,976 Below Market
- 27,499 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,995$610 Below Market
- 24,863 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,998$384 Below Market
- 23,942 miles
$14,490$594 Below Market
- 22,012 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,499$685 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Golf SportWagen searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.727 Reviews
Report abuse
rush_informer01@yahoo.com,01/13/2016
TSI S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
Long term update. Car rocks! No issues except there may be a pinhole leak near the rear hatch door. I paid just under $21,000 out the door using TrueCar (MSRP $21,625 + $820 delivery fee). The 2016 Golf Sportwagen TSI S was an excellent value. I never buy new cars because of the depreciation, but due to a new addition to our family, I had to look for something reliable without any hassle of maintenance issues. This car has more space than a Mazda CX-3, Mazda 3 Hatchback, and many other crossovers. ~30 cubic feet with the seats up and ~66 cubic feet with the rear seats folded is excellent. It fits our massive stroller, luggage and a few oddities from Ikea on a weekend trip to San Diego with the baby/car seat, wife, and mother-in-law. If my mother-in-law wasn't in the car we could fold 60% of the rear seats even. The technology in the car is amazing also. Apple CarPlay is very intuitive and streams my 320 kbps Deezer app on my iPhone to the car flawlessly. Furthermore Apple Maps is excellent. The sound quality isn't Premium BMW sound, but it's not far off. It's better than my amplified aftermarket stereo system in another car I have. The base trim "S" has 8 speakers, that's four component speakers. It is definitely sufficient for 99 percent of people. I have no desire to increase the volume beyond 50 percent, even when I'm by myself in the car zooming about. Fuel economy at 25/29/36 for the manual is excellent. The clutch is dummy-proof. Shift linkage feels solid and very connected from gear to gear with no confusion. Synchros are smooth enabling grind-free shifts. Turbo lag is minimal, maximum torque is available at 1,500 RPM which is a blip of the right foot; maximum RPM is ~6k. 170hp is definitely adequate even when loaded with passengers and cargo. It's no sports car with 300 wheel horse power, but it definitely gets up and goes. The Volkswagen MQB architecture may offer interesting future opportunities to convert this car to 4-Motion AWD also. Of course I wouldn't seriously consider modifying a warrantied vehicle until out of the 5 year/60k mile power train warranty. The EA888 1.8 turbo direct injection engine is an amazing piece of technology also. The turbo bolts directly onto the head. It's exhaust manifolds are integrated into the heads surrounded by coolant passages. This improves engine warm-up time for better engine wear/longevity, improved fuel efficiency, and quicker cabin heat for passengers. Allegedly this 1.8T engine picks up ~100 ft lbs of torque and ~60 horsepower with just ECU tuning through APR. That makes it on par with a stock GTI or quicker. Handling is adequate, a bit squishy (compared to my bone-shattering 03 Nissan 350z Track, 06 BMW E90 3-series with run flats and 93 Mercedes 190e SportLine). Steering feel and input is slightly delayed due to tire size (195/65/15 Bridgestone Ecopia 422 Plus 580 UTQG). While the tire may be good for improved fuel economy MPG's, it's obvious setbacks are a huge sidewall that flexes under cornering and small contact area resulting in "economical" traction under maximum acceleration from a stop. Likewise the tire is "acceptable" for braking. Don't expect sports car performance in this area. Up-sizing the wheels and adding Summer tires would transform this car into a different machine at the cost of a couple MPG. If you don't want to commit to a mini-van and turn in your man card, this is a great choice!
Related Volkswagen Golf SportWagen info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Edison NJ
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Madison WI
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid Fontana CA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Rockford IL
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Irving TX
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Brownsville TX
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI Ann Arbor MI
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid San Jose CA
- Used Volkswagen Routan Bloomington IL
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI Spartanburg SC
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2014 Dallas TX
- Used Volkswagen Passat 2014 Lansing MI
- Used Volkswagen Routan 2011 Lawrenceville GA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS