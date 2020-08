Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen for Sale Near Me

AutoFair Subaru - Haverhill / Massachusetts

2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen S Engine: 2.0L TDI Turbodiesel REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, AUTOFAIR CERTIFIED, 3 YEAR / 125,000 MILE WARRANTY, GOOD BRAKES, GOOD TIRES, PREMIUM SOUND, ALLOY WHEELS, Engine: 2.0L TDI Turbodiesel, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat, Radio: 5.8" Touchscreen AM/FM Audio w/CD, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: Powertrain coverage for up to 3 years / 125,000 miles on odometer. 24 hour roadside assistance. Rental car coverage. Warranty upgrades are available. Multi-point mechanical and appearance inspection, performed by the dealer technician, in which all major vehicle systems are scrutinized, including brakes, engine, drivetrain, steering, suspension, tires, wheels, exhaust system and vehicle interior and exterior. A free Carfax history report will be provided at your request. Gold service rewards included. First oil change included. 31/42 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TDI SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

35 Combined MPG ( 31 City/ 42 Highway)

VIN: 3VWCA7AU6FM506049

Stock: SH03047T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020