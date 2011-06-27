Used 2014 Volkswagen Golf Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Golf Hatchback
TDI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
True Cost to Own
$27,119*
Total Cash Price
$9,111
2.5L PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,587*
Total Cash Price
$8,932
TDI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$36,424*
Total Cash Price
$12,237
2.5L PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,488*
Total Cash Price
$12,594
TDI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$36,690*
Total Cash Price
$12,326
TDI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
True Cost to Own
$27,650*
Total Cash Price
$9,289
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Golf Hatchback TDI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$725
|$747
|$769
|$793
|$816
|$3,849
|Maintenance
|$652
|$210
|$2,000
|$342
|$1,803
|$5,007
|Repairs
|$511
|$594
|$695
|$811
|$947
|$3,557
|Taxes & Fees
|$522
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$690
|Financing
|$490
|$395
|$292
|$183
|$65
|$1,424
|Depreciation
|$2,802
|$942
|$829
|$734
|$659
|$5,967
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,949
|$4,215
|$5,951
|$4,268
|$5,736
|$27,119
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Golf Hatchback 2.5L PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$711
|$732
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$3,774
|Maintenance
|$639
|$206
|$1,961
|$335
|$1,768
|$4,909
|Repairs
|$501
|$582
|$681
|$795
|$928
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$512
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$676
|Financing
|$480
|$387
|$286
|$179
|$64
|$1,396
|Depreciation
|$2,747
|$924
|$813
|$720
|$646
|$5,850
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,813
|$4,132
|$5,834
|$4,184
|$5,624
|$26,587
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Golf Hatchback TDI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$5,170
|Maintenance
|$875
|$282
|$2,687
|$459
|$2,422
|$6,725
|Repairs
|$686
|$797
|$933
|$1,089
|$1,271
|$4,777
|Taxes & Fees
|$701
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$926
|Financing
|$658
|$530
|$392
|$245
|$88
|$1,913
|Depreciation
|$3,763
|$1,266
|$1,114
|$986
|$885
|$8,015
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,334
|$5,661
|$7,993
|$5,732
|$7,705
|$36,424
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Golf Hatchback 2.5L PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,003
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$5,321
|Maintenance
|$901
|$290
|$2,765
|$472
|$2,493
|$6,922
|Repairs
|$706
|$821
|$960
|$1,121
|$1,308
|$4,917
|Taxes & Fees
|$722
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$953
|Financing
|$677
|$546
|$403
|$252
|$90
|$1,968
|Depreciation
|$3,873
|$1,303
|$1,146
|$1,015
|$911
|$8,249
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,606
|$5,826
|$8,226
|$5,899
|$7,930
|$37,488
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Golf Hatchback TDI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$981
|$1,010
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$1,104
|$5,208
|Maintenance
|$882
|$284
|$2,706
|$462
|$2,440
|$6,774
|Repairs
|$691
|$803
|$940
|$1,097
|$1,281
|$4,812
|Taxes & Fees
|$707
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$933
|Financing
|$662
|$534
|$395
|$247
|$88
|$1,926
|Depreciation
|$3,791
|$1,275
|$1,122
|$994
|$891
|$8,073
|Fuel
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,845
|$1,900
|$8,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,402
|$5,702
|$8,051
|$5,774
|$7,761
|$36,690
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Golf Hatchback TDI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$739
|$761
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$3,925
|Maintenance
|$665
|$214
|$2,039
|$348
|$1,839
|$5,105
|Repairs
|$521
|$605
|$708
|$827
|$965
|$3,626
|Taxes & Fees
|$532
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$703
|Financing
|$499
|$402
|$297
|$186
|$67
|$1,452
|Depreciation
|$2,857
|$961
|$846
|$749
|$672
|$6,084
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,086
|$4,297
|$6,067
|$4,351
|$5,849
|$27,650
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Volkswagen Golf in Virginia is:not available
