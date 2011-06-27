Used 1996 Volkswagen Golf Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasDiesel
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2338
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg34/44 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.0/406.0 mi.493.0/638.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG2338
Fuel typeRegular unleadedDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm149 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l1.9 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5400 rpm90 hp @ 3750 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasDiesel
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear leg room31.5 in.31.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.52.8 in.
Measurements
Length160.4 in.160.4 in.
Curb weight2529 lbs.2577 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.16.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.no
Height56.2 in.56.2 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.97.4 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Suede Silver Metallic
  • Windsor Blue Metallic
  • Flash Red
  • Bright Surf Metallic
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Black
  • Sequoia Green Metallic
  • Suede Silver Metallic
  • Flash Red
  • Bright Surf Metallic
  • Sequoia Green Metallic
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Black
  • Windsor Blue Metallic
See Golf InventorySee Golf Inventory

