Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Golf R Hatchback
w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,826*
Total Cash Price
$30,630
4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,723*
Total Cash Price
$31,243
4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$61,412*
Total Cash Price
$41,963
w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$63,205*
Total Cash Price
$43,188
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Golf R Hatchback w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$897
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,010
|$4,763
|Maintenance
|$478
|$2,245
|$1,245
|$1,113
|$1,623
|$6,704
|Repairs
|$388
|$565
|$659
|$770
|$898
|$3,280
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,640
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,804
|Financing
|$1,647
|$1,325
|$981
|$613
|$222
|$4,788
|Depreciation
|$6,305
|$2,430
|$2,159
|$1,938
|$1,768
|$14,600
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,029
|$9,254
|$7,813
|$7,284
|$7,446
|$44,826
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Golf R Hatchback 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$915
|$942
|$971
|$1,000
|$1,030
|$4,858
|Maintenance
|$488
|$2,290
|$1,270
|$1,135
|$1,655
|$6,838
|Repairs
|$396
|$576
|$672
|$785
|$916
|$3,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,673
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,840
|Financing
|$1,680
|$1,352
|$1,001
|$625
|$226
|$4,884
|Depreciation
|$6,431
|$2,479
|$2,202
|$1,977
|$1,803
|$14,892
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,290
|$9,439
|$7,969
|$7,430
|$7,595
|$45,723
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Golf R Hatchback 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$1,343
|$1,384
|$6,525
|Maintenance
|$655
|$3,076
|$1,706
|$1,525
|$2,224
|$9,184
|Repairs
|$532
|$774
|$903
|$1,055
|$1,230
|$4,494
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,247
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,471
|Financing
|$2,256
|$1,815
|$1,344
|$840
|$304
|$6,560
|Depreciation
|$8,638
|$3,329
|$2,958
|$2,655
|$2,422
|$20,002
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,850
|$12,678
|$10,704
|$9,979
|$10,201
|$61,412
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Golf R Hatchback w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,265
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$6,716
|Maintenance
|$674
|$3,165
|$1,755
|$1,569
|$2,288
|$9,453
|Repairs
|$547
|$797
|$929
|$1,086
|$1,266
|$4,625
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,312
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,544
|Financing
|$2,322
|$1,868
|$1,383
|$864
|$313
|$6,751
|Depreciation
|$8,890
|$3,426
|$3,044
|$2,733
|$2,493
|$20,586
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,371
|$13,048
|$11,016
|$10,270
|$10,499
|$63,205
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Golf R
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Volkswagen Golf R in Virginia is:not available
