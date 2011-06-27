Used 2014 Volkswagen Eos Convertible Consumer Reviews
Loving it!
I just purchased my 2014 Executive and am loving it! I'm 5'11 and was worried about leg and head room, but it's perfect. Drives great and I'm getting better than 30mpg on the highway. (on a 200 mile trip with 50/50 top down/top up I came out with 31.5 mpg over two mountain passes)
VW Eos Executive........comfortable in it's own skin
It is a beautiful understated car that get's it all done. Some say it lacks character and does not hold up to the competition. Haven't really figured out what those folks are talking about. It has top shelf quality, modern tech and is a blast to drive. All convertibles lack something. The criticism I read is it not one of the cool kids in it's class. Funny though, us owners are having a great time without drawing attention. We enjoy a ride that caters to our needs and not those on the outside. I will own for a very long time. It's a great car.
Fun to drive
great value for a hardtop convertible
