  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Corrado
  4. Used 1991 Volkswagen Corrado
  5. Used 1991 Volkswagen Corrado Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Volkswagen Corrado Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Corrado
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Corrados for sale
List Price Estimate
$771 - $1,793
Used Corrado for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Fun to drive, if you can afford it...

ekroy, 11/04/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

FUN, FUN, FUN... Low selling price, don't be fooled...what you save in a car payment will be spent on repairs. The cars are aging and it shows. DO NOT BUY AN AUTOMATIC!!! Check out the supercharger...and don't think that expensive mods add to the selling price. You should be paying more for a stock Corrado if it was well maintained.

Report Abuse

1991 Corrado

DCD, 06/18/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

True VW enthusiasts will appreciate the design and power of this supercharged G60 engine. VW's have their history rooted in 4 cylinders and this one is a classic. The car has a lot of power, handles incredibly, looks like a Euro car, and is comfortable. It may look small but with its slightly sloped rear hatch this car has enough room to fit a 30,000 BTU air conditioner(with rear seats down of course). I've owned one for 9 years and am still as enthused as the first day I purchased it.

Report Abuse

Best VW ever built

vw_maniac, 04/09/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

People keep asking me if my car is a current year model. The Corrado is the best unknown VW. I have seen many a new car owners, in particular new to VW owners rubbernecking. I can only image them thinking that "Hey! How'd I miss that VW on the lot. I would have bought it instead of this!". Smooth ride, I think the G60 is better balanced than the VR6 later models. Easy to upgrade, timeless styling, good on gas (Still 26mpg w/ mods, when I stay off the gas), Neat features like the MFA computer, two position sunroof, speed activated spolier (just like the Porsche's), BBS wheels. I could go on, but this is the best VW I've owned.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Corrados for sale

Related Used 1991 Volkswagen Corrado Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles