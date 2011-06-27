Used 2014 Volkswagen CC Consumer Reviews

Underrated and overlooked jewishmomo , 03/21/2015 Executive PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I leased the Executive 5 months ago and I am still blown away. I had a Jetta prior to this and believe I was no where close to being disappointed with that but I always wanted a CC. And I am not disappointed at all. I was between the 3 series, A4, and C Class and the CC provides the best interior by far. Mercedes has this annoying habit of a having a full phone dial pad for some reason. I mean its 2015 dude come on! Audi steps it up well but the screen is all the way up there. And the BMW has way too many buttons. This is a space shuttle! The CC on the other hand is primarily all on the 5.5 inch screen, which believe is bigger than most screens in there. Plus the camera never gets foggy. Report Abuse

Awesome Sports Sedan at Excellent Value kettemr , 04/29/2014 22 of 24 people found this review helpful This is my second VW CC. I traded my 2011 CC Sport 2.0 for a 2014 CC V6R 4Motion. Also researched and priced Audi A6 3.0, Audi A5 Cabriolet, and BMW 535. The CC V6 AWD Executive offers nearly all the same features and quality with exceptional styling, comfort, and ergonomics. IMO drives very similar to the Audi A6 3.0 Quattro for nearly $20k less. Report Abuse

LIEBE VW customer , 01/24/2016 R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I read many reviews before the purchase of our cc, we have had the vehicle for 3+ months and have already taken it on a road trip in the Eastern Tennessee area, the DSG transmission is superb on the curvy mountains, the 2.0 turbo has major take off and acceleration, it maneuvers with sleekness, most reviews stated small trunk space ???, I felt it was plenty of storage/ packing space....so not sure where the smallness trunk review comes from ?, The reviews also state low head room in the rear seats, this is true to a point, but plenty of leg room and a 5'9" passenger/ person would have no issues, again not sure why the reviews dwell on that area, I do notice rearview is diminished due to the slopping roofline, but this can be overcome by adjusting both passenger/ driver's, and rearview mirrors and quick head turn glance ? All necessary controls and driver/ car information is ready accessible via steering wheel buttons/ controls, or within hand reach, adjusting the drivers/front passenger seat takes a while to adjust being it it is 12 way power adjustments, but once set, it's comfy, I Have the R-Line version, I believe the executive model comes with selective buttons for 2 separate drivers, I myself prefer the R-Line series, My advice for those shopping for a great engineered (german engineering), and a sleek looking, FUN car, this one is worth giving a 2nd. look.....but Shop around, buy certified pre owned, and feel comfy with the dealership/ sales person, I went to 3 dealerships, before settling on where and whom I felt good with and was treated best for the best deal ! 2nd review, took another extended trip approx. 700mi. round trip, back was sore and tried several adjustments to seat and lumbar support, dropped the comfort level down one star, but still happy with car overall ! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

1 yr with a CC update year 3 vincevw329 , 01/15/2015 Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 15 of 18 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd VW lease and 2nd with the 2.0turbo and DSG transmission, my 1st CC. I commute 7 miles 1way to work 3days a week and take a 200mi road trip 1-2 times a year. The strong point for the CC is the styling, progressive, swept back, very nice looking car inside and out. Driving is also a strong point, precise steering and a responsive turbo 4 and gearing coupled with a just soft enough euro ride lives up to "drivers wanted" campaign slogan that VW no longer uses. Overall it's a comfortable, easy to drive car up for both highway cruising and commuting. Transmission can take some getting used to and VW should emphasize this more, occasional slow shifts in traffic can be dangerous. After 3 years I'm dissatisfied with this car and the VW brand. Rattles the the dealer would not address, premature wear on the tires due to factory ailingement (according to the dealer), fighting to get things in and out of the car, gas door getting frozen closed in cold weather, dated infotainment. I turned it in early and went to a domestic brand, very happy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse