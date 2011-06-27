Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Beetle Juice!!
My new bottle green bug is eye catching, everybody who sees it loves the colour. I am a tall woman, 5'11" and have lots of leg room..The technology is great, easy for me to get used to..this is my second Beetle..my last one was a 2006 and had it for ten years...even though I have a beautiful Jaguar FPace-S SUV, I just love this little car for tooting around town....
Zippy little car but...
Bought my cute, zippy Beetle hatchback in late April 2018. I currently have 3800 Miles on it. The EPC light keeps coming on. My car is now at the dealer service for the third time in a month for this. The service department can’t seem to figure this problem out. They keep assuring me they are in touch with Volkswagen enginineering to solve this. The Honda dealer is across the street. I can’t help but think I should have bought my sixth Honda at this point. All I did with my Honda’s is change the oil and rotate the tires. Okay, so all the kinks worked out! As promised! Performed well in one of the worse winters ever on both snow and ice. It’s a small car, so I can’t haul a huge load of kids or packages but it is still zippy and fun to drive!
love my Beetle
Interior design and comfort are enjoyable.
Love my Bug!!
There isn’t a rear wiper... and the seats are not made of leather, therefore you don’t slid out very easily.. I love the way it looks and drives!! The radio is great!! Overall I love the car.
