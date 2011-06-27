  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Beetle
  4. Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Beetle
5(40%)4(60%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
Write a review
See all Beetles for sale
List Price
$18,090
Used Beetle for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Beetle Juice!!

Mary, 12/31/2017
2.0T SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

My new bottle green bug is eye catching, everybody who sees it loves the colour. I am a tall woman, 5'11" and have lots of leg room..The technology is great, easy for me to get used to..this is my second Beetle..my last one was a 2006 and had it for ten years...even though I have a beautiful Jaguar FPace-S SUV, I just love this little car for tooting around town....

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Zippy little car but...

Mary Bridget Ward, 09/05/2018
2.0T SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought my cute, zippy Beetle hatchback in late April 2018. I currently have 3800 Miles on it. The EPC light keeps coming on. My car is now at the dealer service for the third time in a month for this. The service department can’t seem to figure this problem out. They keep assuring me they are in touch with Volkswagen enginineering to solve this. The Honda dealer is across the street. I can’t help but think I should have bought my sixth Honda at this point. All I did with my Honda’s is change the oil and rotate the tires. Okay, so all the kinks worked out! As promised! Performed well in one of the worse winters ever on both snow and ice. It’s a small car, so I can’t haul a huge load of kids or packages but it is still zippy and fun to drive!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

love my Beetle

Albert, 01/10/2018
2.0T SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Interior design and comfort are enjoyable.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Love my Bug!!

Theresa, 09/14/2018
2.0T SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

There isn’t a rear wiper... and the seats are not made of leather, therefore you don’t slid out very easily.. I love the way it looks and drives!! The radio is great!! Overall I love the car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

3rd Beetle

AJB, 08/12/2020
2.0T S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Volkswagen our the style of this car as top priority, and it sure is a looker. In 2018, you get only one engine / transmission choice. The 174HP boosted 2.0, with a decent 6-speed automatic transmission. It does the job well and gets impressive economy. Can’t go wrong with the beetle, I love this car. I have the “Beetle S with Style and Comfort” - basically a fancy base model without a sunroof. Great combination of price and options. Sad to see them going away in this SUV dominated world.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Beetles for sale

Related Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles