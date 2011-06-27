Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Hatchback Consumer Reviews

A Very Satisfied Husband and Wife Francis J Wanat Jr , 03/28/2016 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful For the price and condition this was a fantastic purchase. My first car forty- six years ago was a Beetle Bug and although the air-cooled engine is no longer, the reliability and technology are very much in the product. My wife and I have no regrets. We have a loaded SUV and she claimed the Bug as hers before we returned home from the purchase. It was also a wonderful purchase experience as we were already qualified for credit and knew what we wanted having done extensive on-lineresearch.I One year later - March, 2017 My wife and I are still very satisfied with the Beetle and could not be happier. It is a second vehicle that we garage for about six months of the year as we go north to Maine with our SUV. That being said, we put 3,000+ mph on it and are more than pleased. It is a very good product which has protected its reliability. It is true that my first was German made and this was manufactured in Mexico, but VW has certainly maintained the integrity of the Bug!!! We traded our former Beetle for another one a year older with lower mileage. It has been another year and our new "Bug" is just as loved and appreciated. It's a 2013 convertible with about 26,500 miles at present that we affectionately refer to as our "Platinum Grey Ghost". We try to keep it well maintained and have no plans to either sell or trade it. Another WONDERFUL car and if I can hyperbolize, an integral family member!!! My wife always had her heart set on a convertible. It was in mint condition so we traded our other. It seems another year has come and gone when I hear from you folks at Edmunds. The 2013 convertible beetle has been garage for almost five months which is kosher. We return to Florida on October 23 and that is the due date to place the "bug" back on the road. In turn, our Santa Fe Sport will go into the garage only to be used for a periodic long drive with the pooches. As to our grey ghost, it will get a fresh oil change and will probably do another three thousand of so miles before being stored for another five months or so. She will probably not the 30,000 mile mark between November and April. I am about to turn seventy-one and still find the Beetle a fun car to drive. I find it an easy car to enter and exit. It gets me a zippy go being a 2.5 five cylinder. I loved the Tornado Red 2014, but my wife always wanted a convertible and what better place to have one but central Florida. If there is any drawback, it is that it does not have anywhere the cargo space of the former red devil. Nevertheless, it has everything my wife and I need and she is extremely happy with it. That is what counts after all. I look forward to washing and waxing it. It's impeccable to us and paid for....what more can I ask. As for our Hyundai SUV, it is going to turn about 50k miles by the time we drive from Maine back to our primary dogs and that is another vehicle I am extremely happy with having purchased it new. I just purchased a new set of tires for it so we are good to go. I always enjoy your auto reviews at Edmunds. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I love this car! Stacie Towe , 09/25/2018 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This car is so fun to drive and is fantastic on mileage! It looks small but is surprisingly roomy on the interior, and thanks to the turbo, much faster than I imagined as well!

When you're battery dies... H. J. K. , 11/07/2017 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful When you're battery dies. It's will give you every warning in the book. Key not in range. Key defective. Brake error. Parking break. When you're battery finally fails (no indication other than the key) it basically does what a normal car does. Doesn't start. Bit goes though this weird every error thing. I REPLACED THE BATTERY IN MY FOR. it was a stupid dead battery. I wasn't stupid enough to pay the reprogramming fee to discover this (99$) thank God. I needed a jump and a new battery. The car didn't indicate that at all. Runs great now.

Best Beetle ever made...Got me back into VW! Sean , 02/09/2016 R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful VW should advertise this car. It is so much fun to drive. Gets better gas mileage than advertised. Faster than 2014 GTI. Great handling. Powerful Turbo Motor. Looks like old bugs again...Only.... the new one has a great heater......AND it Is really safe. My R-line beats up on classic muscle cars. I love my R-Line and plan to keep it forever! Test drive one. The R-Line Beetle sells itself. With new Civic having engine troubles this year 2016...Time to look at a Beetle? Because of my R-Line I am building a 1965 VW Beetle. Got me back into VW's as a hobby! Again; I love my VW Beetle R-Line Coupe. It honors the old Beetle and has the tech to make it relevant now! UPDATE: 3 years owning this car now, and I love it even more! BEST BEETLE EVER MADE. Test drive one and you will understand. Even the 1.8T is quick compared to other cars in the range. My sister and parents now own modern Beetles and a New Beetle convertible. Unitronic and APR for this car! Stage 1 will blow your mind. Peace, Love, and VW! (#1 Automaker in the world at time of this update. 2-10-2017) Year 4 ......2018 My 2014 RLine continues to amaze me. Best car I have ever owned. APR tuning now offered thru VW. Cars in high altitude should stay away from Unitronic. Trip to Boulder and a run up Tanglewood. 34 mpg. The lil Bug carved up windy road like butter. The car is smooth. The VW Beetle is best car in ARX Rallycross. Will be 2018 Champs. 4th year of total racing domination over Ford, Honda, Subaru (Subaru fans hate the Beetles), etc...... I am a fact guy. The car continues to be my favorite by far. VW dealer has supported me on any need. Great experience owning my Beetle. 2014 R Line is the best bug ever! Peace! #savethevwbeetle 2019 Update My favorite car ever. Period. VW should have put in a TCD button. Rear Headrests affect rear visibility. Rear seats are comfortable, but not for big people. APR is a way better company than Unitronic. APR now offered through VW. This supposed to be last year for the car. That is a shame. 12 up never got love from new CEOs. Killing it will be another mistake by VW management. #savethevwbeetle It's time to build an Electric Bug. If you can find a used R Line in good condition; buy it! The current model is less car. Still great, but the R Line is its own beast. It's the best bug ever. 2019 update Drove from Elizabeth, Colorado to Roswell, New Mexico. Love this car! With my APR stage one I have all the power I could want. My added traction control delete button makes the car launch like a beast . Killing the beetle this year; Volkswagen is making the biggest mistake they've ever made in the history of the company. #savethevwbeetle #foreverbeetle #ARX #Rallycross The current 2019 model is less car than my R Line. Also a huge mistake. Also the car was not offered in a manual for 2019. Also a mistake. It is a retro car. I bought another Bug to protect my R Line from weather and idiots. It's to special to be a daily driver. Again; it's the best car I have ever owned. Low mileage .....it's been extremely reliable!