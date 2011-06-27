2020 Volkswagen Atlas Consumer Reviews

The suv rides nice and acceleration is tolerable for such a big auto. I like the German styling inside and out. The suv is built like a tank and should last a long time, the styling will allow the Atlas to be timeless.Technology is great. I have only one issue, I wanted the 2019 but there were none available, I loved the previous front end and daytime running lights on the 18 and 19 models and believe the they be classics one day.

Phil , 07/09/2020 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I was a little concerned after reading other reviews that the car would be sluggish or not have power. In just the first couple of days those concerns have been taken away. It does not have the power of a V8, but it has plenty of pick up especially for a four cylinder in this size vehicle. If anything I notice speed will creep up on you due to the smooth ride. Only had the car a couple days though so there will still be lots to learn about it. We are happy with it so far though.