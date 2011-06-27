2020 Volkswagen Atlas Consumer Reviews
A BIG Ride
The suv rides nice and acceleration is tolerable for such a big auto. I like the German styling inside and out. The suv is built like a tank and should last a long time, the styling will allow the Atlas to be timeless.Technology is great. I have only one issue, I wanted the 2019 but there were none available, I loved the previous front end and daytime running lights on the 18 and 19 models and believe the they be classics one day.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
No acceleration
The 4 cylinder model actually had better get-up-and-go than the 6. Both models had significant lag when accelerating from a stop.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Nice car
I was a little concerned after reading other reviews that the car would be sluggish or not have power. In just the first couple of days those concerns have been taken away. It does not have the power of a V8, but it has plenty of pick up especially for a four cylinder in this size vehicle. If anything I notice speed will creep up on you due to the smooth ride. Only had the car a couple days though so there will still be lots to learn about it. We are happy with it so far though.
VW got this one right
Spacious interior, superior construction and a tremendous value
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Good, but it misses some standards points
The competition has more standards features than the Atlas SE. But other than that it is a good car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Atlas
Related 2020 Volkswagen Atlas info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- Volkswagen Passat 2019
- 2019 Beetle
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI
- 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- Mazda CX-3 2020