Top 12 Fanciest Cars

  • written by
    Correspondent
    Connor Hoffman has worked in the automotive industry since 2018 in both editorial and public relations. He has tested and written about hundreds of cars and helped lead the media launches of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma and Land Cruiser. Connor is a correspondent at Edmunds and started his career at Car and Driver after a summer internship. He has also contributed to U.S. News & World Report and Capital One Autos. He loves four wheeling and camping in his fourth-gen 4Runner and hopes to one day restore a 60- or 80-Series Land Cruiser.

The top fancy cars are not just any luxury vehicle. To us, fancy cars mean the best of the best, luxury cars that are more than just a statement — they're the pinnacle of comfort, technology and innovation. Whether you're after timeless design or unparalleled performance, spending the big bucks on a fancy luxury car can be worth it, that is if you're OK with it depreciating at a quicker rate than other vehicles. Still, having all the latest tech and safety features can help you and your passengers feel comfortable and safe, while some of these higher-performance cars can ensure you have a blast behind the wheel.

With this in mind, we've gathered a list of the fanciest cars you can buy today, in different sizes and price ranges, picked by Edmunds' experts. Each vehicle represents a category and sits atop its competitors.

Fanciest X-small luxury SUV

2025 BMW X1

The X1 is BMW's smallest and least expensive SUV, but that thought won't cross your mind while driving it. It has swift acceleration and the handling dynamics of a BMW, which will liven your daily commute. Step up to the performance-oriented X1 M50i model to increase the fun-to-drive factor. A 10.7-inch curved infotainment display is standard on all models, and it runs BMW's latest infotainment system.

Starting MSRP: $42,125
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)

Fanciest small luxury SUV

2025 Genesis GV70

The Genesis GV70 is one of the fanciest small luxury SUVs that's also a great value. It costs a few thousand dollars less than the competition and, to top it off, it looks like it's double the price inside and out. The GV70, however, is not as athletic as some of its German rivals, but both turbocharged engines provide plenty of thrust. You can't go wrong with either engine option.

Starting MSRP: $47,050
Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)

Fanciest midsize luxury SUV

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

For the 2025 model year, the Mercedes-Benz GLC, one of the brand's smaller SUV offerings, is more expensive but also gained a plug-in hybrid model. The new GLC 350e PHEV can drive 40 to 50 miles on a full charge, and every GLC has a serene cabin and loads of tech, making it one of our favorite fancy SUVs to recommend.

Starting MSRP: $50,400
Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)

Fanciest large luxury SUV

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

If you need more space and a third row of seats, check out the Mercedes-Benz GLS. The full-size luxury SUV can comfortably seat adults in all three rows, and with the seats down, there is loads of cargo capacity. Powerful engines and composed handling make the large Benz feel almost like a sedan or something much smaller, making it worth considering if you want a well-rounded SUV.

Starting MSRP: $90,350
Edmunds Rating: 8.6 (out of 10)

Fanciest super luxury SUV

2025 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS-Class

If you're looking for the fanciest SUV money can buy, look no further than the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS. Maybach is a sub-brand of Mercedes-Benz that transforms the brand's flagship models into opulent rides with all the best features. Due to the Maybach's serene cabin, smooth ride and massaging seats, you'll feel isolated from the rest of the cars on the road, and it's safe to call it a bargain compared to the Bentleys and Rolls-Royces of the world.

Starting MSRP: $179,600
Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)

Fanciest luxury sport coupe

2025 Chevrolet Corvette

When Chevrolet decided to move the Corvette's V8 engine behind the cockpit, it opened up a new realm of performance. The base Stingray model offers up to 495 horsepower for under $80,000, while the hybrid E-Ray and 1,000-plus-hp Z06 models deliver mind-boggling performance at a fraction of the cost of some Italian supercars.

Starting MSRP: $77,095
Edmunds Rating: 8.5 (out of 10)

Fanciest x-small luxury sedan

2024 Audi A3

Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system is considered one of the best in the industry, and all A3 models come standard with it. This smallest and most affordable sedan from Audi serves as a great entry point to the brand. Its turbocharged engine and small footprint make it a joy to drive on winding roads. For those seeking more performance, upgrade to the performance-oriented S3 or the rowdy RS 3, which has 401 horsepower.

Starting MSRP: $36,895
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)

Fanciest small luxury sedan

2024 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is one of the best luxury cars available even though it's one of the German automaker's most affordable and smallest sedans. With a price tag under $50,000, it boasts one of the most tech-filled interiors in its price range. While many people might lean toward an SUV when looking for a fancier car, the C-Class is definitely worth considering.

Starting MSRP: $48,100
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

Fanciest midsize luxury sedan

2024 Audi A7

Although it's more expensive than the similar A6, the Audi A7 is one of our favorite fancy rides due to its attractive coupe-like looks and powerful turbocharged engine. It's similar to the A6 on the inside, yet it offers almost twice the cargo space, making it one of the best in its class. The A7 is also one of the oldest fancy cars on this list, with its last redesign in 2019.

Starting MSRP: $73,095
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)

Fanciest large luxury sedan

2024 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has long been the pinnacle of luxury. As the brand's flagship sedan, the S-Class comes full of the brand's best features, including a strong V8 engine, an opulent cabin with all the latest tech, and rear-wheel steering that helps reduce its footprint. Benz also offers the EQS, which is an all-electric sedan based on the brand's largest sedan, as well as high-performance models from AMG.

Starting MSRP: $118,450
Edmunds Rating: 8.5 (out of 10)

Fanciest exotic sedan

2024 Bentley Flying Spur

If you have the means and desire to own one of the fanciest sedans available, consider picking up a Bentley Flying Spur. This four-door sedan guarantees comfort while providing an enjoyable experience on winding roads. Act quickly, though, as this is the final year the British automaker will offer its legendary W12 engine before transitioning to electrified models.

Starting MSRP: $218,050
Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)

