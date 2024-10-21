Top 12 Fanciest Cars

The top fancy cars are not just any luxury vehicle. To us, fancy cars mean the best of the best, luxury cars that are more than just a statement — they're the pinnacle of comfort, technology and innovation. Whether you're after timeless design or unparalleled performance, spending the big bucks on a fancy luxury car can be worth it, that is if you're OK with it depreciating at a quicker rate than other vehicles. Still, having all the latest tech and safety features can help you and your passengers feel comfortable and safe, while some of these higher-performance cars can ensure you have a blast behind the wheel.

With this in mind, we've gathered a list of the fanciest cars you can buy today, in different sizes and price ranges, picked by Edmunds' experts. Each vehicle represents a category and sits atop its competitors.

Fanciest X-small luxury SUV