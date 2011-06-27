Used 2015 Toyota Yaris Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Yaris Hatchback
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$25,960*
Total Cash Price
$10,297
LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$25,451*
Total Cash Price
$10,095
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$34,868*
Total Cash Price
$13,830
L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$35,886*
Total Cash Price
$14,234
L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$35,122*
Total Cash Price
$13,931
LE 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$26,469*
Total Cash Price
$10,499
L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$36,904*
Total Cash Price
$14,638
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Yaris Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$740
|$762
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$3,926
|Maintenance
|$1,181
|$832
|$434
|$1,699
|$1,819
|$5,965
|Repairs
|$402
|$467
|$546
|$640
|$747
|$2,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$584
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$752
|Financing
|$554
|$446
|$329
|$206
|$74
|$1,610
|Depreciation
|$2,641
|$858
|$755
|$669
|$601
|$5,523
|Fuel
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,116
|$4,451
|$3,966
|$5,171
|$5,256
|$25,960
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Yaris Hatchback LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$725
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$816
|$3,849
|Maintenance
|$1,158
|$816
|$425
|$1,666
|$1,783
|$5,848
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$573
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$737
|Financing
|$543
|$437
|$323
|$202
|$73
|$1,578
|Depreciation
|$2,589
|$841
|$740
|$656
|$589
|$5,415
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,976
|$4,364
|$3,888
|$5,070
|$5,153
|$25,451
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Yaris Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$5,273
|Maintenance
|$1,586
|$1,118
|$582
|$2,282
|$2,443
|$8,012
|Repairs
|$540
|$627
|$733
|$859
|$1,003
|$3,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$785
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,010
|Financing
|$744
|$599
|$443
|$277
|$100
|$2,162
|Depreciation
|$3,547
|$1,152
|$1,014
|$899
|$807
|$7,419
|Fuel
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$7,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,557
|$5,979
|$5,327
|$6,946
|$7,060
|$34,868
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Yaris Hatchback L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$5,427
|Maintenance
|$1,633
|$1,151
|$599
|$2,349
|$2,514
|$8,246
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$808
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,039
|Financing
|$766
|$616
|$455
|$285
|$103
|$2,225
|Depreciation
|$3,650
|$1,186
|$1,043
|$925
|$830
|$7,635
|Fuel
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$7,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,836
|$6,153
|$5,482
|$7,149
|$7,266
|$35,886
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Yaris Hatchback L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,000
|$1,031
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$5,312
|Maintenance
|$1,598
|$1,126
|$587
|$2,299
|$2,461
|$8,070
|Repairs
|$544
|$632
|$738
|$865
|$1,010
|$3,789
|Taxes & Fees
|$791
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,017
|Financing
|$749
|$603
|$446
|$279
|$101
|$2,178
|Depreciation
|$3,573
|$1,161
|$1,021
|$905
|$813
|$7,473
|Fuel
|$1,372
|$1,413
|$1,456
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$7,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,627
|$6,022
|$5,365
|$6,997
|$7,111
|$35,122
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Yaris Hatchback LE 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$4,003
|Maintenance
|$1,204
|$849
|$442
|$1,733
|$1,854
|$6,082
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$596
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$766
|Financing
|$565
|$454
|$336
|$210
|$76
|$1,641
|Depreciation
|$2,693
|$875
|$770
|$682
|$613
|$5,632
|Fuel
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,164
|$5,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,255
|$4,539
|$4,044
|$5,273
|$5,359
|$26,469
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Yaris Hatchback L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,051
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$5,581
|Maintenance
|$1,679
|$1,183
|$616
|$2,416
|$2,585
|$8,480
|Repairs
|$571
|$664
|$776
|$909
|$1,061
|$3,982
|Taxes & Fees
|$831
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,069
|Financing
|$787
|$634
|$468
|$293
|$106
|$2,288
|Depreciation
|$3,754
|$1,219
|$1,073
|$951
|$854
|$7,852
|Fuel
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,530
|$1,575
|$1,623
|$7,653
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,115
|$6,328
|$5,638
|$7,352
|$7,472
|$36,904
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Yaris
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Toyota Yaris in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Toyota Yaris info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019