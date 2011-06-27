Used 2008 Toyota Yaris Sedan Consumer Reviews

Still Going Strong Cindy Sanders , 04/06/2015 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M) 41 of 42 people found this review helpful Rather than write a review of a vehicle I've had for a few months, I've waited 5.5 years. I bought this car brand new November of 2008. I love this car. For the price, this vehicle can't be beat. I consistently get around 40 mpg and that includes stop and go traffic. I'm also just over 142,000 miles with only replacing the serpentine belt and standard oil changes. I'm still using the original brakes and clutch. The paint is still in excellent condition and the interior still looks great. For a base model, no bells and whistles, great for everyday use, with great reliability, you can't get anything better. Report Abuse

2008 sedan still going strong Bob , 07/24/2015 S 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Bought it new in 2008. Coming up on 195,000 miles. Most reliable car I have ever had. Just routine things like oil changes and tires. Replaced the belt at 150,000 miles. It has a timing chain, not a belt so as long as you change the oil on schedule that will never be a problem. My Mechanic says its in excellent shape, it will last me several more years. I am retired, so I drive it on vacations a lot, it has been in 45 of the lower 48 states. Engine is amazing for a 1.5 I regularly cruise at 80 to 85, and you dont even feel it. Regularly gets 40 mpg combined. Only thing I do not have that I should have gotten is cruise control, and you can get one with it. Great little car, was only 13,000 brand new. I am a big guy, and what sold me on it was the great drivers head room.

For the value, you really can't beat it at all. Kristina , 09/22/2015 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 2010 after I graduated college because an affordable fuel efficienct car, and that's exactly what I got. This is a commuter car that is very basic and great on gas. It cost me around $25 to fill up and that last me for weeks. It sits a little lower to the ground so getting in and out is easier. I've had this car for over five years and the only maintenance I've done to 1. Replace timing belt ($20) and 2. Replace the battery ($110). I'd like to make not here that the original manufacturers battery from 06/2008 lasted me until 09/2015 which is terrific, it was a Panasonic battery too. I've driven to car both city and highway and talk about low maintenance. My only complain is there's not enough power to it, perhaps the manual version might be a little quicker but there have been times where I've floored it, and it took a while for transmission to kick in. Also, I've had problems with visibility and seeing out of the windshield and behind me. I've driven it in all sorts of terrain, it does pretty good in the snow with all weather tires and does great in the rain. The interior is basic but it does have a few perks like MP3 port where I plug in my I phone. My 2008 has $70,000 miles and it's still going strong, no surprise though after 70k miles I had to change the battery though. If you're on a budget and want a reliable vehicle that's great on gas, this car is great for you.

Solid! KK , 09/19/2007 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I needed to buy an economy car and I'd read a lot of good things about the Yaris (I did a lot of car research!), but I was concerned about getting something solid and safe; I didn't want to drive a "tin can". When I finally tried the '08 Yaris sedan, I was happily amazed. Surprisingly solid for an economy car! Has all the extras (side curtain air bags, ABS brakes, power everything) which pushed up the price but still was a great deal. Gas mileage is the best I ever had on a car. I've driven it almost a week and the tank level has barely moved. I'm surprised this car doesn't get more attention.