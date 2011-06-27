Used 2006 Toyota Tundra Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Best Truck I Ever Owned!
Blair, 07/08/2010
This truck is excellent. Haven't had it very long, but I love it! I have basic needs, but need the 8' bed, so I purchased the 2DR V6. Exceptional. Hoot to drive, looks great, responsive, very tight.
All around
jake sand, 12/17/2006
Very good all around truck. I use as only vehicle, nice on road, hauls boxes at work, pulls trailer, and best of all, it is very capable off road.
