Used 1997 Toyota Tercel Coupe Consumer Reviews

248,000 miles, she deserves a rest Happy , 09/29/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought with 30K, only problems two cats and one CV joint. Tranny's now becoming cantankerous. Best car in the world! Report Abuse

Blackhawk Tercel bettina , 04/19/2002 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Great car. Nothing fancy - but reliable and inexpensive to maintain. Not for a taller or larger person - but great for a first or second car. Report Abuse

Love the 'cel Alex , 08/13/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Don't understand why Toyota stopped making these and moved on to the Echo. These are great little cars with awesome fuel economy. Built to last! Super reliable! Best student car ever! Report Abuse

I love my tercel aer , 03/30/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have driven this car since day one with no major problems, i have simply kept up with the suggested maint. and this car has held up really well. I will really miss my tercel as i pass it on, and move on to the mazda P5 Report Abuse