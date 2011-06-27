  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tercel
  4. Used 1997 Toyota Tercel
  5. Used 1997 Toyota Tercel Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1997 Toyota Tercel Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Tercel
5(61%)4(35%)3(0%)2(4%)1(0%)
4.5
23 reviews
Write a review
See all Tercels for sale
List Price Estimate
$775 - $1,842
Used Tercel for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

248,000 miles, she deserves a rest

Happy, 09/29/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Bought with 30K, only problems two cats and one CV joint. Tranny's now becoming cantankerous. Best car in the world!

Report Abuse

Blackhawk Tercel

bettina, 04/19/2002
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Great car. Nothing fancy - but reliable and inexpensive to maintain. Not for a taller or larger person - but great for a first or second car.

Report Abuse

Love the 'cel

Alex, 08/13/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Don't understand why Toyota stopped making these and moved on to the Echo. These are great little cars with awesome fuel economy. Built to last! Super reliable! Best student car ever!

Report Abuse

I love my tercel

aer, 03/30/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have driven this car since day one with no major problems, i have simply kept up with the suggested maint. and this car has held up really well. I will really miss my tercel as i pass it on, and move on to the mazda P5

Report Abuse

The Best 2 Person Car

TJ Mik, 02/12/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

An exceptional car with amazing performance and reliability. The controls are easy to use.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Tercels for sale

Related Used 1997 Toyota Tercel Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles