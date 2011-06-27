Used 1997 Toyota Tercel Coupe Consumer Reviews
248,000 miles, she deserves a rest
Bought with 30K, only problems two cats and one CV joint. Tranny's now becoming cantankerous. Best car in the world!
Blackhawk Tercel
Great car. Nothing fancy - but reliable and inexpensive to maintain. Not for a taller or larger person - but great for a first or second car.
Love the 'cel
Don't understand why Toyota stopped making these and moved on to the Echo. These are great little cars with awesome fuel economy. Built to last! Super reliable! Best student car ever!
I love my tercel
I have driven this car since day one with no major problems, i have simply kept up with the suggested maint. and this car has held up really well. I will really miss my tercel as i pass it on, and move on to the mazda P5
The Best 2 Person Car
An exceptional car with amazing performance and reliability. The controls are easy to use.
