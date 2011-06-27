  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tercel
  4. Used 1993 Toyota Tercel
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Toyota Tercel Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Tercel
5(55%)4(35%)3(10%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
20 reviews
Write a review
See all Tercels for sale
List Price Estimate
$775 - $1,843
Used Tercel for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

excellent

gmantercel, 05/15/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

i love it!!! I want to know why they stop making it. That Echo is a poor replacement. I had my tercel for nine years with it's original battery, one set of tires,and only one replacement of wires. 200,000 miles and all I had to do was add freon for the air conditioner in 2001. They need to bring it back!

Report Abuse

Missing my 1993 Toyota Tercel

Mrs Sandra L, 12/15/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I owned this vehicle for 11 years. It was always dependable and great to drive it saved me lots of money on gas and it always got me to my destination. I love the 1993 Toyota Tercel stick shift and I plan to buy another one.

Report Abuse

Short Lived

Ti3m, 06/07/2002
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Car has 100,000 miles and smokes. 4 speed transmission was a bad idea. At 75 mph it is screaming for death. I wasn't thinking when I bought it. They should never sell a dark green car with black interior. Smokin' Hot.

Report Abuse

Still going strong in its 16th year

Terckle, 02/17/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car in December '93 just as a form of cheap transportation thinking I'd get another car after five years. I keep waiting for it to give up the ghost, but this car just keeps on going. I rarely need "major" repairs. Trans about six years ago, exhaust last year, brakes two years ago? In 15 years I needed to be jumped twice, but I never had a breakdown or needed to be towed. There's rust by the rear wheels and side view mirrors, and a puff of white exhaust when I start up. It's been dependable in 100+'F weather down to -50'F weather. I get 27 mpg (city), 38 mpg (hwy), and 33 mpg mixed. Overall it's a great dependable car.

Report Abuse

Amazing little car!

ibanezguitarist, 04/11/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I got this car used with about 118k on it, and drove it until someone plowed into the driver's side door at 55 MPH with a truck. From the beginning to the end I loved this car! The only thing I had to replace were the brake pads and the drivers side caliper which I did myself for about $150. My car burned a bit of oil, but nothing too bad, however it did receive poor fuel economy for a Tercel. I got about 22MPG. The car was also very well built! I was T boned at 55MPH on the drivers door and I walked away perfectly unharmed. The door even opened! But it didn't close - haha. There was also tons of storage room! I had no issue carting 3 guitars, 3 amps, a few suitcases, and 3 people around!

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Tercels for sale

Related Used 1993 Toyota Tercel info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles