Used 2013 Toyota Tacoma Consumer Reviews

oldguy42 , 07/21/2013 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A)

I had been driving a 1994 Toyota pickup for 17 years and decided to trade for a new one. I was sure it would be another Toyota, and spent quite a bit of time deciding which model to get. I'm hopeful that my research might help others in deciding what to buy. I mostly drive the truck back and forth to work, so it was important to get a comfortable vehicle that is fun to drive. The SR5 package has more comfortable seats in my opinion and a nicer interior, so I got the SR5 package. The 4-cylinder has plenty of power for me. The truck is quiet and comfortable and I enjoy driving it. I've owned the truck for 4.5 years now and it has 35k miles on it. It has been flawless as far as reliability. There was one recall for something in the exhaust system, but otherwise all I've done is change the oil and filters. I've used the truck to haul brush and yard waste, furniture, recycled and small loads of lumber. For hauling, a shorter truck like this is easier to load and unload than a tall truck. Other guys, with full sized trucks can't reach over the side of the bed to load and unload and have to crawl up into the bed of the truck. I'm 5'10" and can load and unload mine a lot easier. For hauling, I think this is a better choice than getting the 4WD chassis, which is about 4 inches taller, or a full sized truck. Starting in 2016 this shorter chassis is no longer available. The shorter chassis doesn't look as good as the 4WD chassis, especially with the smaller steel wheels and tires. But from a practical viewpoint it is a better truck. The 2.7 4-cylinder is a little underpowered. It is ok, but around town and on the highway I wish it had a little more power. It handles good for a truck and is reasonably quiet on the highway as far as wind noise. The front seats are fairly comfortable. The rear jump seats are crowded and uncomfortable - for short trips only, but a lot better than not having a rear seat when you need it. I keep ropes and bungees in the floor of the rear for tying stuff down. The rearview camera is in the rearview mirror. The radio/cell phone interface was easy to learn to use. Edmunds asked that I update the review again in July 2020. The truck is 7 years old and has been flawless as far as reliability. There was a recall on the catalytic converter, but otherwise I have not had to bring it in for any repairs. It is comfortable and I enjoy driving it. I plan to keep it until it starts giving me problems. Then I will probably get another Toyota.