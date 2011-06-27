Used 2013 Toyota Tacoma Consumer Reviews
OVERATED!
most uncomfortable truck i've ever owned. The driver's seat is so poorly designed I can hardly walk when I leave the truck after 30 minutes of driving. Miss my chevy silverado crew cab. The dealership was terrible, didn't even offer to demonstrate the vehicle after the purchase. Just handed me the keys and walked away. (Smithtown Toyota, NY). I had to go find the truck myself. The truck is overpriced to begin with which explains the higher resale price. After driving full sized silverados with every option available for almost the same price, I was amazed that so few comfort and convenience options are available for these trucks i.e. power leather heated seats, climate control.
Solid medium size truck
No Tacoma "Fan Boy" here. This is my first Toyota vehicle and there have been no surprises so far. The 2013 Tacoma has been what a truck this size should be. Powerful, quite, smooth at highway speeds. It does have a firm ride thanks to the TRD off road pkg. I am 6'1" and the cab had plenty of room in the front and rear seats. Parking this truck is no major chore with the short bed. I paid $500 below invoice or $30180 before TTL fees. Overall I am very happy with this truck.
4x2 Double Cab PreRunner V6 (5 Speed Automatic)
I've been driving BMWs for quite a awhile but my wife and I entered the home renovation phase that required multiple trips to Lowes/HomeDepot and similar stores. The day I had to pay a guy with a truck $20 to assist me with delivering some drywall was the day I knew we needed a truck in our household. Not a BMW but for a mid-size truck, comfortable and agile enough to move around town without mowing everyone down. I purchased a special 'demo' version that contains almost every accessory available and it's a sharp looking vehicle. My wife, kids and even the dogs seem to enjoy it. I feel good that I don't have to worry tearing up $60K plus vehicles while renovating our home.
Retired Tacoma Owner
I recently replaced my 1997 T100 SR5 with the access cab Tacoma. I had well over 200,000 on the T100. I figured the Tacoma would serve me well also. I ordered the 4cyl Base Access Cab with the SR5 Package. The milage for the first month has been 24.6 - 25 MPG. The fit and finish is excellent, Millage is where it is advertised, and performance with the 4 cyl. has exceeded my expectations. I like the rear view camera, makes hooking up my small trailer a snap! I have a single axle trailer that I use to pull my Arctic Cat Prowler around with. The trailer loaded weighs about 1700 lbs., I have not had any problems to date. I'd purchase the same truck again!
Good Truck
I had been driving a 1994 Toyota pickup for 17 years and decided to trade for a new one. I was sure it would be another Toyota, and spent quite a bit of time deciding which model to get. I'm hopeful that my research might help others in deciding what to buy. I mostly drive the truck back and forth to work, so it was important to get a comfortable vehicle that is fun to drive. The SR5 package has more comfortable seats in my opinion and a nicer interior, so I got the SR5 package. The 4-cylinder has plenty of power for me. The truck is quiet and comfortable and I enjoy driving it. I've owned the truck for 4.5 years now and it has 35k miles on it. It has been flawless as far as reliability. There was one recall for something in the exhaust system, but otherwise all I've done is change the oil and filters. I've used the truck to haul brush and yard waste, furniture, recycled and small loads of lumber. For hauling, a shorter truck like this is easier to load and unload than a tall truck. Other guys, with full sized trucks can't reach over the side of the bed to load and unload and have to crawl up into the bed of the truck. I'm 5'10" and can load and unload mine a lot easier. For hauling, I think this is a better choice than getting the 4WD chassis, which is about 4 inches taller, or a full sized truck. Starting in 2016 this shorter chassis is no longer available. The shorter chassis doesn't look as good as the 4WD chassis, especially with the smaller steel wheels and tires. But from a practical viewpoint it is a better truck. The 2.7 4-cylinder is a little underpowered. It is ok, but around town and on the highway I wish it had a little more power. It handles good for a truck and is reasonably quiet on the highway as far as wind noise. The front seats are fairly comfortable. The rear jump seats are crowded and uncomfortable - for short trips only, but a lot better than not having a rear seat when you need it. I keep ropes and bungees in the floor of the rear for tying stuff down. The rearview camera is in the rearview mirror. The radio/cell phone interface was easy to learn to use. Edmunds asked that I update the review again in July 2020. The truck is 7 years old and has been flawless as far as reliability. There was a recall on the catalytic converter, but otherwise I have not had to bring it in for any repairs. It is comfortable and I enjoy driving it. I plan to keep it until it starts giving me problems. Then I will probably get another Toyota.
