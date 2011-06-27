Used 2005 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Great truck Bigcoz43 , 11/15/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Had a Chev. S-10 that fell apart driving down the road. Traded it for the Toyota and never had a problem. Just oil changes and normal maintenance. What a great truck. Report Abuse

Satisfied Jordan , 11/23/2006 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased this truck because I needed something to haul stuff for gardening, home improvements, etc. I was sick of putting things in the trunk of my car. I wanted a truck with good mileage and styling. I didn't want to pay a lot. This truck accomplished all of this. At 6'4" tall, it was also the most comfortable, compact truck I could find. Report Abuse

Selling it Mark777 , 01/05/2006 2 of 4 people found this review helpful Owned many Toyota models and this is my biggest disappointment. Interior parts scratch easily. Wildly revving cold engine starts. Touchy clutch. Transmission very hard to down-shift into first when cold unless you are at a stop. When you finally get it in gear you will most likely smash your knuckles into the sharp edge the designer felt was practical to leave on the dash at the end of the shift lever's travel. A horror story for short driver/tall passenger combos. Knees will be smashed into the space hogging dashboard. Would it have killed Toyota's bottom line to put a split bench in this vehicle? If you are looking at this truck, do yourself a favor and get the Access cab. Report Abuse

My Tacoma robin oswald , 03/25/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought the standard, no accessories. I am very pleased overall. I'm a 50 year old woman and live in the city. My Tacoma has a comfortable ride, it's quiet, lots of get up and go and it feels very solid. By that I mean the doors are heavy and it doesn't get blown aroung when semi's go by. It's also comfortable driving a good distance. My husband and I are renovating our old house and make frequent trips to the dump. The bed liner with the adjustable strap hooks work great for securing the load. Report Abuse