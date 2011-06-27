Used 2005 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(83%)4(10%)3(3%)2(4%)1(0%)
4.7
29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great truck

Bigcoz43, 11/15/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Had a Chev. S-10 that fell apart driving down the road. Traded it for the Toyota and never had a problem. Just oil changes and normal maintenance. What a great truck.

Satisfied

Jordan, 11/23/2006
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I purchased this truck because I needed something to haul stuff for gardening, home improvements, etc. I was sick of putting things in the trunk of my car. I wanted a truck with good mileage and styling. I didn't want to pay a lot. This truck accomplished all of this. At 6'4" tall, it was also the most comfortable, compact truck I could find.

Selling it

Mark777, 01/05/2006
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

Owned many Toyota models and this is my biggest disappointment. Interior parts scratch easily. Wildly revving cold engine starts. Touchy clutch. Transmission very hard to down-shift into first when cold unless you are at a stop. When you finally get it in gear you will most likely smash your knuckles into the sharp edge the designer felt was practical to leave on the dash at the end of the shift lever's travel. A horror story for short driver/tall passenger combos. Knees will be smashed into the space hogging dashboard. Would it have killed Toyota's bottom line to put a split bench in this vehicle? If you are looking at this truck, do yourself a favor and get the Access cab.

My Tacoma

robin oswald, 03/25/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought the standard, no accessories. I am very pleased overall. I'm a 50 year old woman and live in the city. My Tacoma has a comfortable ride, it's quiet, lots of get up and go and it feels very solid. By that I mean the doors are heavy and it doesn't get blown aroung when semi's go by. It's also comfortable driving a good distance. My husband and I are renovating our old house and make frequent trips to the dump. The bed liner with the adjustable strap hooks work great for securing the load.

Regular Cab 4 cyl manual

Scott, 12/23/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I am 6'4". I fit in the truck just fine, the problem is little room for my size 14 shoes, the toes hit the bottom of the dash. The telescoping steering wheel needs to come another 2-3" farther away from the dash. As is, with the seat all the way back, my arms at 10&4 are nearly straight, not that comfortable. In 5th gear, the stick knob is in the way of the temperature control. The gears are vague with the need to double clutch to get it into first at times. Otherwise, I am happy with the truck. There is plenty of power with the benefit of good gas mileage. Bed is great but cargo will skate around on slick surface. I'm hoping the frame won't rust in ten years.

