Used 2001 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Solid ResQ198 , 07/27/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had 3 Toyota pickups, an '89, '99 (my all time favorite) and now an '01. The '01 is great in the snow, reliable as can be, and easy to drive. The four cylinder is underpowered, and as some people have mentioned, the gears need some adjustment. I would never discourage anyone from buying anything Toyota, but like everything out there, if you take care of it, it will take care of you.

2001 tacoma usaf , 10/21/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Dash rattles BAD,paint peeled on front bumper,poor OEM tires. Now the good-----too many things to list great reliability, handles well , air work great

My first truck Mark McKee , 10/22/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My 2001 2.4L Automatic Tacoma has been a blast to own and drive. While it's not the tire- burning monster of a musclecar, it gets me to where I want to go in comfort. On 9+hr trips my back doesn't hurt and that's a good sign. Mechanically this thing is great. I expect many many years and 200,000+ miles of trouble-free service out of this vehicle. This was my first NEW vehicle purchase and the whole experience with Toyota and my Toyota dealer has been positive. I would purchase it again, and recommend this truck to anyone who's wanting to get an inexpensive (but nice) truck.

Can't buy a better truck Mark , 08/01/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful One solid reliable truck. I had an '89 2dr toyota truck with 180K and only changed a fuel pump. When I upgraded to the 2001 I couldn't be happier. I could use a little more leg room. I've take it out in some heavy snows and tried to get it stuck, can't do it!