Used 1998 Toyota Supra Consumer Reviews
My own experience
I've owned the car for 3 years and 2 months. Other than gasoline and an annual set of rear tires, I've not spent a dime on any issues. I get the radiator flushed annually, the transmission fluid was replaced at 45,000 miles, and its been a fun car to own. I've thought of having the brake fluid flushed, but I'm at 70,000 miles and the brakes have never been worked on.
I Want the Supra Back
The Supra was like the best Sports car ever built. Better than camaro, corvette, mustang, whatever. They need to bring it back. You dont need to redesign it, no nothing. They just need to bring it back.
Best car ever
Best car ever Best car ever Best car ever Best car ever Best car ever
Supra
This car is great, the speed ids beyond crazy, this car can easily burn anything else outhere.
URAPNIS
Supra is the meaning of life
Sponsored cars related to the Supra
Related Used 1998 Toyota Supra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2020 86
- 2020 Toyota Corolla
- 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Avalon
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Tundra
- Toyota RAV4 2019