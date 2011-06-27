Used 2014 Toyota Sequoia Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sequoia SUV
SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,944*
Total Cash Price
$34,698
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,111*
Total Cash Price
$46,605
Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,187*
Total Cash Price
$47,965
Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,630*
Total Cash Price
$46,945
SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,982*
Total Cash Price
$35,379
Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,906*
Total Cash Price
$34,018
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,264*
Total Cash Price
$49,326
SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,906*
Total Cash Price
$34,018
Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,654*
Total Cash Price
$38,440
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sequoia SUV SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$856
|$881
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$4,543
|Maintenance
|$1,129
|$1,139
|$1,924
|$379
|$2,313
|$6,885
|Repairs
|$462
|$536
|$627
|$734
|$856
|$3,215
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,856
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,044
|Financing
|$1,866
|$1,501
|$1,111
|$695
|$252
|$5,424
|Depreciation
|$7,212
|$3,370
|$2,965
|$2,630
|$2,359
|$18,536
|Fuel
|$2,316
|$2,386
|$2,457
|$2,531
|$2,606
|$12,296
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,698
|$9,860
|$10,039
|$7,951
|$9,396
|$52,944
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sequoia SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$1,219
|$1,256
|$1,293
|$6,102
|Maintenance
|$1,517
|$1,530
|$2,584
|$510
|$3,107
|$9,248
|Repairs
|$621
|$719
|$843
|$986
|$1,149
|$4,318
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,493
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,745
|Financing
|$2,506
|$2,017
|$1,492
|$933
|$338
|$7,286
|Depreciation
|$9,687
|$4,526
|$3,983
|$3,532
|$3,169
|$24,897
|Fuel
|$3,111
|$3,204
|$3,300
|$3,399
|$3,500
|$16,515
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,084
|$13,244
|$13,484
|$10,679
|$12,620
|$71,111
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sequoia SUV Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,183
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$1,293
|$1,331
|$6,280
|Maintenance
|$1,561
|$1,575
|$2,659
|$525
|$3,198
|$9,518
|Repairs
|$639
|$740
|$867
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,444
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,566
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,826
|Financing
|$2,579
|$2,076
|$1,535
|$960
|$348
|$7,498
|Depreciation
|$9,970
|$4,659
|$4,099
|$3,635
|$3,261
|$25,624
|Fuel
|$3,202
|$3,298
|$3,397
|$3,498
|$3,603
|$16,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,700
|$13,630
|$13,877
|$10,991
|$12,989
|$73,187
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sequoia SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,192
|$1,228
|$1,265
|$1,303
|$6,147
|Maintenance
|$1,528
|$1,541
|$2,603
|$513
|$3,130
|$9,315
|Repairs
|$625
|$725
|$849
|$994
|$1,158
|$4,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,512
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,766
|Financing
|$2,524
|$2,031
|$1,503
|$940
|$341
|$7,339
|Depreciation
|$9,758
|$4,560
|$4,012
|$3,558
|$3,192
|$25,079
|Fuel
|$3,134
|$3,228
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$16,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,238
|$13,340
|$13,582
|$10,757
|$12,713
|$71,630
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sequoia SUV SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$873
|$899
|$926
|$954
|$982
|$4,632
|Maintenance
|$1,151
|$1,162
|$1,961
|$387
|$2,359
|$7,020
|Repairs
|$471
|$546
|$640
|$749
|$873
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,893
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,084
|Financing
|$1,902
|$1,531
|$1,133
|$708
|$257
|$5,531
|Depreciation
|$7,354
|$3,436
|$3,023
|$2,681
|$2,406
|$18,900
|Fuel
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,505
|$2,580
|$2,657
|$12,537
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,006
|$10,054
|$10,236
|$8,107
|$9,580
|$53,982
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sequoia SUV Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$839
|$864
|$890
|$917
|$944
|$4,454
|Maintenance
|$1,107
|$1,117
|$1,886
|$372
|$2,268
|$6,750
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,820
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,004
|Financing
|$1,829
|$1,472
|$1,089
|$681
|$247
|$5,318
|Depreciation
|$7,071
|$3,304
|$2,907
|$2,578
|$2,313
|$18,173
|Fuel
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$2,481
|$2,555
|$12,055
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,390
|$9,667
|$9,842
|$7,795
|$9,212
|$51,906
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sequoia SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,217
|$1,253
|$1,291
|$1,330
|$1,369
|$6,458
|Maintenance
|$1,605
|$1,620
|$2,735
|$539
|$3,289
|$9,788
|Repairs
|$657
|$761
|$892
|$1,044
|$1,217
|$4,570
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,639
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,906
|Financing
|$2,652
|$2,134
|$1,579
|$987
|$358
|$7,711
|Depreciation
|$10,253
|$4,791
|$4,215
|$3,738
|$3,354
|$26,351
|Fuel
|$3,293
|$3,392
|$3,493
|$3,597
|$3,705
|$17,480
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,316
|$14,017
|$14,271
|$11,303
|$13,357
|$75,264
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sequoia SUV SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$839
|$864
|$890
|$917
|$944
|$4,454
|Maintenance
|$1,107
|$1,117
|$1,886
|$372
|$2,268
|$6,750
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,820
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,004
|Financing
|$1,829
|$1,472
|$1,089
|$681
|$247
|$5,318
|Depreciation
|$7,071
|$3,304
|$2,907
|$2,578
|$2,313
|$18,173
|Fuel
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$2,481
|$2,555
|$12,055
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,390
|$9,667
|$9,842
|$7,795
|$9,212
|$51,906
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sequoia SUV Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$948
|$976
|$1,006
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$5,033
|Maintenance
|$1,251
|$1,262
|$2,131
|$420
|$2,563
|$7,627
|Repairs
|$512
|$593
|$695
|$814
|$948
|$3,562
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,057
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,265
|Financing
|$2,067
|$1,663
|$1,231
|$770
|$279
|$6,009
|Depreciation
|$7,990
|$3,734
|$3,285
|$2,913
|$2,614
|$20,535
|Fuel
|$2,566
|$2,643
|$2,722
|$2,804
|$2,887
|$13,622
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,391
|$10,924
|$11,121
|$8,808
|$10,410
|$58,654
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Toyota Sequoia in Virginia is:not available
