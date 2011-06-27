Estimated values
2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,784
|$19,462
|$22,498
|Clean
|$14,760
|$18,202
|$21,037
|Average
|$12,711
|$15,683
|$18,116
|Rough
|$10,662
|$13,163
|$15,195
Estimated values
2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,427
|$19,023
|$21,989
|Clean
|$14,426
|$17,792
|$20,561
|Average
|$12,423
|$15,329
|$17,706
|Rough
|$10,421
|$12,866
|$14,851
Estimated values
2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,940
|$22,121
|$25,570
|Clean
|$16,776
|$20,689
|$23,910
|Average
|$14,447
|$17,825
|$20,590
|Rough
|$12,118
|$14,961
|$17,270
Estimated values
2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,002
|$19,731
|$22,808
|Clean
|$14,963
|$18,454
|$21,327
|Average
|$12,886
|$15,899
|$18,366
|Rough
|$10,809
|$13,345
|$15,404
Estimated values
2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,319
|$21,355
|$24,685
|Clean
|$16,194
|$19,973
|$23,082
|Average
|$13,946
|$17,208
|$19,877
|Rough
|$11,698
|$14,443
|$16,672
Estimated values
2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,638
|$18,050
|$20,864
|Clean
|$13,688
|$16,881
|$19,510
|Average
|$11,787
|$14,544
|$16,801
|Rough
|$9,887
|$12,207
|$14,092