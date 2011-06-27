Estimated values
2019 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,495
|$35,591
|$39,391
|Clean
|$31,910
|$34,941
|$38,657
|Average
|$30,739
|$33,640
|$37,189
|Rough
|$29,568
|$32,340
|$35,720
2019 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,944
|$40,185
|$44,166
|Clean
|$36,278
|$39,451
|$43,343
|Average
|$34,947
|$37,983
|$41,696
|Rough
|$33,616
|$36,515
|$40,050