Estimated values
2006 Audi S4 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,186
|$6,129
|$7,263
|Clean
|$3,811
|$5,589
|$6,605
|Average
|$3,061
|$4,509
|$5,290
|Rough
|$2,311
|$3,429
|$3,976
Estimated values
2006 Audi S4 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,098
|$9,288
|$9,514
|Clean
|$8,283
|$8,469
|$8,653
|Average
|$6,653
|$6,833
|$6,930
|Rough
|$5,022
|$5,196
|$5,208
Estimated values
2006 Audi S4 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,919
|$5,739
|$6,800
|Clean
|$3,568
|$5,233
|$6,184
|Average
|$2,866
|$4,222
|$4,953
|Rough
|$2,164
|$3,211
|$3,722
Estimated values
2006 Audi S4 25quattro Special Edition quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,764
|$8,045
|$9,387
|Clean
|$5,247
|$7,336
|$8,538
|Average
|$4,214
|$5,919
|$6,838
|Rough
|$3,182
|$4,501
|$5,139
Estimated values
2006 Audi S4 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,010
|$10,264
|$12,160
|Clean
|$6,382
|$9,360
|$11,060
|Average
|$5,126
|$7,551
|$8,858
|Rough
|$3,870
|$5,743
|$6,657
Estimated values
2006 Audi S4 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,774
|$11,383
|$13,486
|Clean
|$7,078
|$10,380
|$12,265
|Average
|$5,684
|$8,374
|$9,824
|Rough
|$4,291
|$6,369
|$7,382
Estimated values
2006 Audi S4 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,179
|$7,584
|$8,985
|Clean
|$4,715
|$6,916
|$8,172
|Average
|$3,787
|$5,579
|$6,545
|Rough
|$2,859
|$4,243
|$4,918