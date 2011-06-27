  1. Home
2006 Audi S4 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2006 Audi S4 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,186$6,129$7,263
Clean$3,811$5,589$6,605
Average$3,061$4,509$5,290
Rough$2,311$3,429$3,976
Estimated values
2006 Audi S4 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,098$9,288$9,514
Clean$8,283$8,469$8,653
Average$6,653$6,833$6,930
Rough$5,022$5,196$5,208
Estimated values
2006 Audi S4 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,919$5,739$6,800
Clean$3,568$5,233$6,184
Average$2,866$4,222$4,953
Rough$2,164$3,211$3,722
Estimated values
2006 Audi S4 25quattro Special Edition quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,764$8,045$9,387
Clean$5,247$7,336$8,538
Average$4,214$5,919$6,838
Rough$3,182$4,501$5,139
Estimated values
2006 Audi S4 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,010$10,264$12,160
Clean$6,382$9,360$11,060
Average$5,126$7,551$8,858
Rough$3,870$5,743$6,657
Estimated values
2006 Audi S4 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,774$11,383$13,486
Clean$7,078$10,380$12,265
Average$5,684$8,374$9,824
Rough$4,291$6,369$7,382
Estimated values
2006 Audi S4 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,179$7,584$8,985
Clean$4,715$6,916$8,172
Average$3,787$5,579$6,545
Rough$2,859$4,243$4,918
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Audi S4 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Audi S4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,811 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,589 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi S4 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Audi S4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,811 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,589 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Audi S4, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Audi S4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,811 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,589 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Audi S4. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Audi S4 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Audi S4 ranges from $2,311 to $7,263, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Audi S4 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.