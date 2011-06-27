2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Excellent vehicle, just needs a few minor tweaks John Gibson , 01/28/2020 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 121 of 123 people found this review helpful I bought the 2020 limited: The dealer was reluctant to deal on the price because of demand for the hybrid. However, I did end up securing a couple of grand off the MSRP. So, I’ve had the vehicle for almost a month now, and driven it a lot. Gas mileage is very close to predicted. We drive a mix of in town and rural, as we live in the country. It appears we get around 39 mpg in our type of driving, although when we are in stop and go traffic, the mileage goes up. Comfort and ergonomics wise, the car is great, apart from the front passenger seat. it’s a limited, yet it comes with a manually adjustable passenger seat in the front! What?? The seat is too high for tall passengers, and there is no way to lower it. I’m disappointed in that. Otherwise the vehicle is excellent. The hybrid drive is seamless. I can only imagine the amount of research and development that went into not just the mechanical portions, but also the electronic side where load sharing, battery performance, engine performance etc was all decided and programmed. I am an engineer, and I’m very picky. I’ve had loaner hybrids and rental hybrids in the past and i can say that this iteration of the hybrid is simply excellent. All in all, I think this vehicle is great value for money, it performs well. Acceleration is very good. As I stated, MPG is right where I would expect it to be. If you want to drive like a Grandma, I’m sure you will get the EPA estimate or better. it does the job. Quality and fit and finish are very good. Just what I would expect from Toyota. Size is adequate for what the vehicle it built for. It replaced a Lexus RX, so just a little smaller, but good for the type of driving we do in it. Longer trips are fine, just a little smaller than we are used to driving in. I can highly recommend this vehicle. i don’t say that lightly. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my XSE Hybrid LNN , 01/06/2020 XSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 29 of 29 people found this review helpful I have my RAV4 XSE since middle of October’19 and I love this newly redesigned styling and the new chassis platform. I also have a 2018 RAV4 and the ride quality of the ‘19 is GREATLY IMPROVED when comparing the 2018 vs. 2019. It’s brisk and smooth acceleration will put a smile on your face for a vehicle in this segment. Of course, there are others high end CUV out there...for me at this price point, it’s hard to beat the RAV4 Hybrid. I would love to get the Prime RAV4 coming around September/October this year. With close 40mpg on full electric and having the ability to re-charge while I am at work, not a drop of gasoline will be touch and I can still take it on a long weekend trip without range anxiety. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Amazing! - 41mpg in a 4x4 SUV - it’s real. Richard , 12/02/2019 XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 144 of 152 people found this review helpful After a few weeks with our 2020 RAV4 Hybrid - I’m still in shock that Toyota pulled off 41 real miles per gallon in a AWD (4x4) SUV. Keep in-mind this has the lines of a higher end SUV like a BMW and is not aerodynamic like a Prius, plus it’s a 4x4 with 219 HP. Most 4x4 SUV’s in this category get up to 25 mpg. In my real world city and highway testing, I managed 42 mpg average in echo mode. With practice (hypermiling), I think I can push it to 44 or 45 mpg. As for ride comfort and quality, all is excellent. The lane / radar assist cruise control works as expected, significantly reducing fatigue on longer drives. As long as there are lines on the road, the car auto drives on interstates and highways. The interior and exterior fit and finish, bells and whistles are super. We do wish it had a little more interior lighting in the storage compartments for nighttime, but we only bought the XLE trim. All trims come with the full auto drive and safety features. This new RAV4 is also super tight and feels great on all road surfaces. In my opinion the exterior looks more like that of a much higher priced BMW or Mercedes, but Toyota keeps the price reasonable and hit the ball out of the park with this amazing SUV. Now, I just need to pry it away from my wife’s grips. Happy car shopping, I hope this helped someone. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Superb Compact SUV RP-Canada , 12/13/2019 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 83 of 89 people found this review helpful Ours is the 2020 Hybrid Limited. The handling is precise and sporty. Visibility is excellent. Seats and driving position are very good even for my 6'1" 235lb frame. Love the driving assistance features, lane centering eased my stress on a long night drive in the rain. LED headlights with auto dining are great. Headed, ventilated front seats are a plus. Storage space is convenient and ample. Only two complaints:all of the door switches should be lighted plus the overhead switches and the passenger seat should be powered on the Limited model. Overall though an excellent vehicle when you combine Toyota reliability! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse