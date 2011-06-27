2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Consumer Reviews
My second RAV4 Hybrid
Hello everyone! I bought a 2019 RAV4 XSE Hybrid in May 2019. I am still checking out all the features and options of this new car. This would be my 4th Toyota Hybrid (after two Prius and a 2017 RAV 4 Hybrid Limited). I loved all my hybrid cars and definitely love the Toyota brand and reliability (and of course the hybrid technology). I am about 1,600 miles on this new RAV and I have been averaging 44-45 MPG mostly highway and city mix (no freeway constant speeds in the 75-80 MPH range). I am more than pleased with its performance. Of course I don't think is perfect, but it is a well designed and built vehicle. I like a good versatility in my car and this one definitely has it: from a daily commute to work vehicle, to loading my both Golden Retrievers and taking them to the beach, good gas economy, modern technology, safety and reliability, comfort, etc. The engine seems to be a bit louder when I accelerate than my older RAV hybrid. And also I don't like the noises the car makes while on electric mode only (especially backing up). There are a few things with the electronic display that are annoying, like street signs will display only in a certain viewing mode, or once you connect your iPhone it automatically does the car play connection (I wish there was a screen to opt in or out of that). I am not an expert on car mechanics and technology, but I do like cars and know about them and stay up to date with what's new, and I appreciate them from a regular consumer view point. If you like a good overall vehicle you wont go wrong with a new RAV4 hybrid. This is not to say all the other similar vehicles on the market are not as good. But I just happened to like this one.
Cannot Fill Gas Tank 2019 Hybrid
Good fuel economy but I cannot fill my gas tank beyond what seems to be about 3/4 of a tank. The gauge needle goes to "E" but drops very quickly (after a couple of short trips) to the 3/4 mark. Very frustrating. Why isn't Toyota all over this? Just bought the thing. So much for Toyota reliability! Not happy, to say the least. Headed back to the dealer to waste time on my day off....UGH.
one problem from the day I purchased-fuel system
When I picked up my 2019 Rav4 hybrid in May. The gas tank was only at 3/4. They took it back and filled up. Little did I know there is a problem. Next two gas fills, tank will not fill, stops at 3/4. To get full, you have to lift out the nozzle. The thing is, they had to have known this when I picked up the car and said nothing. It is at the dealer for the second time trying to find problem, and have to wait to talk to engineers. Concerned maybe I got a lemon. Other than the gas issue, I do like the car. Nice safety features, great ride. Gas mileage has not been as expected, maybe something to do with gas / evap issue.
Hybrid > 8 Speed
I purchased a RAV4 Hybrid XLE last week. So far, I am very impressed with the vehicle. I test-drove both the hybrid and 8-speed, and found the powertrain under the hood of the hybrid to be much more responsive: a genuinely "spirited" driver, especially for a crossover. Engine noise in the hybrid was also very quiet, even for an eCVT. I was ready to be disappointed after the negative press about engine noise. As many reviewers have stated online, the petrol-only engine is loud and "gravelly." Toyota appears to have invested much more attention / innovation on the hybrid model than the 8-speed. If you're in the market for a new RAV4, pay the extra $800 for the hybrid version. It's worth the upgrade.
Great Car BUT
My friend and I bought 2019 RAV4 Hybrids from the same dealership on the same day. For several weeks we would regale ourselves with our outstanding gas milage. We were both averaging 42-43 mpg. BUT, after about 3,000 miles our milage plummeted to an average of 37-38 mpg. We both drive exclusively in ECO Mode and our driving habits have not altered since we purchased out RAV4s. The dealership claims this is normal and our milage will increase sometime in the future. Still waiting. I have reconciled myself that Apple CarPlay is the most efficient way to get GPS for free and listen to my iTunes, even though that means constantly plugging in, and unplugging, my phone. Unfortunately I like Google Maps over Apple Maps but when you have multiple panes on your home screen, you can only see Apple Maps in one of the panes. Everyone wants a monthly fee. Apple Music wants a monthly fee for my iTunes. Toyota wants a monthly fee for their GPS service. Verizon wants a monthly fee to maintain the Wi-FI connection. Google Maps and Apple Maps are free but they have their own problems and you must connect your phone and pay Verizon (in my case) for data usage. We paid a lot for our cars and the options, but in reality we are only renting some of the features we thought we owned.
