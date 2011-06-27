2020 Toyota Prius Consumer Reviews

This review is based on two different long test drives. We test drove an XLE with AWD first. Both my wife and I appreciated the open interior, standard features and good cargo capacity. But we were disappointed in the drive. The ride quality was mediocre at best and the engine is a joke. I can't believe Toyota is using this engine. It's extremely underpowered and coarse. It's loud and rough under anything more than medium acceleration. Coming up to highway speeds it sounds like a 20 year old car that needs an oil change. We came back the next day to drive a different Prius, this time with FWD, thinking it might be the way the AWD is implemented that's causing the roughness. Nope, same result. Just a bad engine design. We drove lots of other makes and models and all had engines that were lightyears ahead of this one. Our other complaint was the dash panel and driver interface. It appears very dated. Other competitors have crisper displays with more focused and sensible layouts. The Prius looks like it was developed 10 years ago to wow the driver with technology. It needs a refresh. We left Toyota to drive a Hyundai Ioniq and that is a far better car. Similar gas mileage, slightly less cargo, but WAY better engine and driving dynamics. It's actually fun to drive and spend time in. Similar features and pricing. Highly recommend checking it out if you're considering a Prius.

Ben , 05/05/2020 LE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

The 2020 Prius AWD-e gets good mileage, and the AWD system seems functional, at least on wet gravel (haven't tried it in snow yet). What others have said about the engine: I agree. But that's not the focus of my complaints. Every time I get into my car, I'm reminded that Toyota is stuck in the 20th century. The software is unfinished, beyond abysmal for a commercial product, and Toyota emphatically chooses to leave its customers stuck with broken software rather than just issuing bugfixes. The warning bells started going off when I tried to buy a 2016 Prius. I travel to Canada frequently, so I'd like to be able to display km/h. But some 2016 Prii couldn't do that---they always showed mph. It would have been trivial for Toyota to release a software patch, and the Prius users' fora were awash with new owners crying bloody murder. A fix would have taken 5 minutes. But Toyota refused to fix it, instead telling owners that they should just buy a new Prius. When I bought my 2020 Prius, of course I checked that. Sure enough, problem solved. So is the software good now? No more stupid QA snafus? The good news is that my 2020 Prius does seem to do OTA updates---that's the first thing the car did when I turned it on. So: software fixes are even easier than ever before! Good! The software problems, in no particular order: * Halfway there if you want to speak Canadian: Can display km/h, l/100km, but NOT temperature in Centigrade, only Fahrenheit, because, um, apparently displaying Centigrade on a car bound for North America is too confusing for a Japanese software engineer to understand? * If you try to engage cruise control while in engine-braking mode, it fails silently. The system is perfectly capable of telling you why it can't turn cruise control on (for that matter, there's no reason cruise control shouldn't work when you're in engine-braking mode), but Toyota just couldn't be bothered to either engage cruise control or tell you why it hadn't. Took me a long time to debug that one! * Every time you plug in your phone to the USB port to charge, it pops up a couple of error messages on your phone telling you that you need to install Entune, which you have to dismiss. * Just... go to the Android Play store and read the reviews for Entune. It's worse than useless, and it violates Android's notification policies in an intrusive way. So you have to have it, but it does nothing but annoy. Whether you install it or not. * No support for Android Auto. Wait, what? Some Toyotas have this, so it's not like they don't know how. They just didn't feel like it? * Want to use standard Bluetooth commands to control your phone's media player from your steering wheel? "Pause" works, but "Play" doesn't, and gods help you f you want to skip to the next or previous track. This is the first car I've seen in 8 years that can't do these things. * There's a nice prominent "MAP" button on the centre display. It does nothing but tell you that you have to download Toyota's really ghastly proprietary mapping software (see also "android auto" etc). Most of these would take only a few minutes for a decent programmer to solve, the rest are already solved in Toyota's codebase but just not turned on on the Prius, and my car did an OTA update, so clearly that's not a technical limitation. I asked Toyota for help, and they told me they would do nothing, but that they hoped they'd helped me today. I'm stunned at how useless Toyota has become. Back when cars were all about the mechanicals, Toyota leapt to the forefront by building stunningly reliable cars, and they innovated and did some pretty cool stuff 20 years ago. But apparently those days are gone, and Toyota is now just a has-been company too arrogant to bother fixing their software. Not recommended. Not at all. I could have gotten a great price on the Prius PHEV, but I declined---partly because Toyota did such a bad job on the trunk (one of my favourite things about the Prius is its very useful trunk, but the PHEV cripples that) and partly because they designed an insane concave rear windshield---structurally weak and can't handle a wiper blade. Not sure who is running the show over there, but I'm thinking Toyota has decided it's time to poison the Prius.