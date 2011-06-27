2019 Toyota Prius c Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Prius c Hatchback
LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,041*
Total Cash Price
$22,498
L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,602*
Total Cash Price
$22,948
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Prius c Hatchback LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$900
|$932
|$964
|$998
|$1,033
|$4,827
|Maintenance
|$51
|$591
|$464
|$1,204
|$1,355
|$3,665
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$945
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,109
|Financing
|$1,210
|$973
|$720
|$451
|$163
|$3,517
|Depreciation
|$3,713
|$1,656
|$1,565
|$1,836
|$1,740
|$10,510
|Fuel
|$691
|$712
|$733
|$755
|$778
|$3,669
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,510
|$4,905
|$4,594
|$5,544
|$5,488
|$28,041
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Prius c Hatchback L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$918
|$951
|$983
|$1,018
|$1,054
|$4,924
|Maintenance
|$52
|$603
|$473
|$1,228
|$1,382
|$3,738
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$109
|$264
|$386
|$759
|Taxes & Fees
|$964
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,131
|Financing
|$1,234
|$992
|$734
|$460
|$166
|$3,587
|Depreciation
|$3,787
|$1,689
|$1,596
|$1,873
|$1,775
|$10,720
|Fuel
|$705
|$726
|$748
|$770
|$794
|$3,742
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,660
|$5,003
|$4,686
|$5,655
|$5,598
|$28,602
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Prius c
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Toyota Prius c in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2019 Toyota Prius c info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2020 86
- 2020 Toyota Corolla
- 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Avalon
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Tundra
- Toyota RAV4 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 A5
- smart EQ fortwo 2019
- 2020 Civic
- 2019 BMW i3
- 2019 Kicks
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2019 MINI Clubman
- 2019 Clubman