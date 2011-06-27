Used 1993 Toyota Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

1993 toyota pickup johnnymoto , 12/01/2014 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Mine has 499,200 miles, replaced timing chain stuff at 400,000. I bought it in 95 with 19,000 miles on it. Still a daily driver. Report Abuse

22re Bassmaster , 04/06/2016 Deluxe 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned this truck for a year or 2. I was a dodge fan but this [non-permissible content removed] grew on me. I love it. I beat the hell out of it and it starts for me every morning. I lost a wheel and drove on the rotor nothing broke. You can take it to the red line (I haven't) and it won't blow. Overall I'm buying another one once this goes Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

I love my truck not2btaknlightly , 09/10/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My family has owned toyotas since about 1980, every since then we have found them to be the toughest most reliable truck in the world. They can go more places in 2 wheel drive then most trucks can in 4.

awesome truck ECK , 10/03/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this truck with 70k miles and have driven it an additional 100k miles. Aside from changing the oil, plugs, belts, muffler, I've only had to replace the exhaust manifold gasket. That's it! This truck could easily hit 300k+ miles. And I absolutely love it off-road. You wouldn't believe what these Toyota trucks can do. I can't wait to buy my next Toyota truck - I can't imagine driving anything else.