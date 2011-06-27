  1. Home
Used 1993 Toyota Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

4.5
11 reviews
1993 toyota pickup

johnnymoto, 12/01/2014
Mine has 499,200 miles, replaced timing chain stuff at 400,000. I bought it in 95 with 19,000 miles on it. Still a daily driver.

22re

Bassmaster, 04/06/2016
Deluxe 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB
I have owned this truck for a year or 2. I was a dodge fan but this [non-permissible content removed] grew on me. I love it. I beat the hell out of it and it starts for me every morning. I lost a wheel and drove on the rotor nothing broke. You can take it to the red line (I haven't) and it won't blow. Overall I'm buying another one once this goes

I love my truck

not2btaknlightly, 09/10/2002
My family has owned toyotas since about 1980, every since then we have found them to be the toughest most reliable truck in the world. They can go more places in 2 wheel drive then most trucks can in 4.

awesome truck

ECK, 10/03/2003
I bought this truck with 70k miles and have driven it an additional 100k miles. Aside from changing the oil, plugs, belts, muffler, I've only had to replace the exhaust manifold gasket. That's it! This truck could easily hit 300k+ miles. And I absolutely love it off-road. You wouldn't believe what these Toyota trucks can do. I can't wait to buy my next Toyota truck - I can't imagine driving anything else.

Best built pickup ever

lewis jacolow , 12/05/2003
This 93 4x4 v6 std cap toyota is better than my first toy 4x4 std cab I bought in 1983, and put on 143000 mi of hard driving. when I sold it in 93 for one thousand dollars it was a mess. but still had original clutch. Never let me down, or straded on road. The 1993 toy was even better when I sold it to buy another toy, it had original clutch and egsust , hoses , belts, engine. twenty years of toys and I just bought a 2004 std bed 4cy std trans ,and hope I get another 100000+ of trouble free use out of it . I am sure I will.I know toys are a little over priced , but look what you getGREAT GREAT GREAT SMALL TRUCK,EVER .

See all Pickups for sale

