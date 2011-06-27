Used 1997 Toyota Paseo Convertible Consumer Reviews
My Mystic
My little Toyota Paseo is the best little car I have ever owned. She has given reliability, good gas mileage and easy driving for the last 12 years. I change her oil, do annual maintenance and she, I call her Mystic runs forever. This morning, I hit a deer, my car swerved out of the animal's way and the damage was minimal to the PASEO AND THE DEER RAN AWAY. I am still alive to talk about how my little car handled the road to try and not hit the deer which was inevitable. Broke the side light, dented the right fender and broke the passenger mirror but my little car keeps driving. I will repair the best little car I have ever owned.
RIP somehow
Alas, the final story: After 20 years of providing pleasure and thrills, the car has passed its last current, as the electrical system is no more. It's engine and other parts will be in a better place, hopefully; and it's one-of-a-kind roll bar will be immortalized hopefully, by another convertible owner who appreciates safety. Amen And so Habitat for Humanity will profit from it's entrails, tires, and whatever value of it is left in the junkyard. Remembered and not forgotten. Amen II
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love the Paseo Convertible!
I've owned my Toyota Paseo Convertible for many years and I still love it!! The gas mileage is awesome and the car handles really well. Toyota really knows how to make them!!
Great car
I bought my 97 Paseo in' 01 and I love this car. It now has 155,000 miles on it and I get 30 some mpg. So this is the car we use for trips and everything. Every time I think of a new car I look at the mpg of the new cars and nothing works. So I think me and my Paseo will just continue on. Besides since it is a convertible it is just plain FUN.
Fun little car
I had been looking to buy a convertible that would be both fun yet somewhat practical. The Paseo fit the bit (over a miata... no back seat). The car is fun to drive, peppy enough in commuter driving and on the weekends, and easy at the gas station. Insurance was also a pleasant surprise. Great car, could not be much happier (ok, 20 more horses would be ok...).
Sponsored cars related to the Paseo
Related Used 1997 Toyota Paseo Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner