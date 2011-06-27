Used 2018 Toyota Mirai Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,365
|Engine Type
|Electric (fuel cell)
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Combined MPG
|67
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|67/67 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Combined MPG
|67
|Fuel type
|Hydrogen
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric (fuel cell)
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|JBL premium brand speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|11 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|compass
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.3 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Special Paint
|yes
|Measurements
|Length
|192.5 in.
|Curb weight
|4079 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|Height
|60.4 in.
|EPA interior volume
|98.5 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|109.4 in.
|Width
|71.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|P215/55R17 tires
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 35000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
