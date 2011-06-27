2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Land Cruiser SUV
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$83,999*
Total Cash Price
$85,562
Heritage Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$85,679*
Total Cash Price
$87,273
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Land Cruiser SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,133
|$1,173
|$1,214
|$1,256
|$1,300
|$6,076
|Maintenance
|$99
|$590
|$487
|$2,418
|$1,381
|$4,975
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$323
|$474
|$932
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,463
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,647
|Financing
|$4,602
|$3,700
|$2,739
|$1,714
|$620
|$13,375
|Depreciation
|$11,208
|$8,982
|$7,336
|$8,224
|$7,189
|$42,939
|Fuel
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$2,481
|$2,555
|$12,055
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,776
|$16,830
|$14,366
|$16,462
|$13,565
|$83,999
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Land Cruiser SUV Heritage Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,156
|$1,196
|$1,238
|$1,281
|$1,326
|$6,198
|Maintenance
|$101
|$602
|$497
|$2,466
|$1,409
|$5,075
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$138
|$329
|$483
|$951
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,532
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,720
|Financing
|$4,694
|$3,774
|$2,794
|$1,748
|$632
|$13,643
|Depreciation
|$11,432
|$9,162
|$7,483
|$8,388
|$7,333
|$43,798
|Fuel
|$2,316
|$2,386
|$2,457
|$2,531
|$2,606
|$12,296
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,232
|$17,167
|$14,653
|$16,791
|$13,836
|$85,679
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Land Cruiser
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
