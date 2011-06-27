Used 2009 Toyota Land Cruiser Consumer Reviews

What was Toyota thinking for interior? 911skibum , 01/11/2009 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought the 2009 LC for the new engine and transmission which are outstanding. The interior of my old LC was a light tan. The new interior is three different colors and is like sitting in a cave. Very bad design. Black dash? UGLY!!! The other BIG problem is that you cannot remove the 3rd row seats. Thus, you loose a lot of storage and hauling room. My old LC you could remove the seats in 2 minutes. There is no way to remove the 2009 seats. Toyota, what were you thinking? I haul skis, golf clubs, luggage, go to Costco, etc. I think most owners are like me and very rarely have passengers in the cramped 3rd row (made for kids). This makes no sense. Report Abuse

Great improvements in the LC 3rd landcruiser , 01/01/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is my third Land Cruiser and replaces a 2005. It is an excellent upgrade from the previous version. New powertrain and updated features are excellent, yet it remains quiet and smooth - in its own class among large SUVs. I hesitated some because I liked my 2005 so much, but with about 1000 miles - no regrets in making the switch.

Oh What a Feeling! Vstrom-Will , 09/04/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Simply a magnificent machine! It operates as advertised, and the on road manners are very refined. Off road it lives up to its reputation. The cabin comfort level is unsurpassed IMHO. I truly like the understated exterior styling as it does not draw attention. The Country Club PKG is worth the extra $$. Mileage is exactly as advertised. Can hardly keep the little woman up front as she loves the entertainment system in the back.

You get what you pay for! AEK , 03/16/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The 2009 Toyota Land Cruiser is as advertised. A classy but understated go-anywhere vehicle with all the creature comforts you'd expect in a $65K SUV. We looked at the Land Rover LR3, Lexus GX470, BMW X5 and several other vehicles but nothing matched our needs better than the Land Cruiser. Toyota reliability, a decent 3rd row seat, lots of technology and creature comforts all in a vehicle trusted around the world to get people through any kind of terrain and weather. If you want a large SUV that doesn't seem gigantic like the Sequoia or Lincoln Navigator, and some offroading or challenging environments are in your future, take a serious look at the LC. You won't be disappointed!