Used 2016 Toyota Highlander Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Highlander SUV
LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,925*
Total Cash Price
$28,325
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,654*
Total Cash Price
$38,045
LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,337*
Total Cash Price
$39,156
LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,075*
Total Cash Price
$38,323
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,766*
Total Cash Price
$28,881
LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,020*
Total Cash Price
$40,267
LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,083*
Total Cash Price
$27,770
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,554*
Total Cash Price
$31,380
Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,183*
Total Cash Price
$34,435
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,083*
Total Cash Price
$27,770
XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,079*
Total Cash Price
$33,046
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Highlander SUV LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$874
|$900
|$4,246
|Maintenance
|$1,779
|$1,189
|$927
|$373
|$2,306
|$6,575
|Repairs
|$405
|$469
|$549
|$643
|$752
|$2,817
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,526
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,714
|Financing
|$1,523
|$1,226
|$907
|$567
|$205
|$4,428
|Depreciation
|$5,727
|$2,621
|$2,306
|$2,044
|$1,835
|$14,534
|Fuel
|$1,622
|$1,671
|$1,721
|$1,772
|$1,826
|$8,611
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,381
|$8,048
|$7,305
|$6,320
|$7,870
|$42,925
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Highlander SUV Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,208
|$5,703
|Maintenance
|$2,389
|$1,597
|$1,245
|$501
|$3,098
|$8,831
|Repairs
|$544
|$630
|$737
|$863
|$1,010
|$3,784
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,050
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,302
|Financing
|$2,045
|$1,647
|$1,218
|$762
|$275
|$5,947
|Depreciation
|$7,693
|$3,521
|$3,098
|$2,745
|$2,465
|$19,521
|Fuel
|$2,178
|$2,244
|$2,311
|$2,380
|$2,452
|$11,566
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,973
|$10,809
|$9,812
|$8,489
|$10,571
|$57,654
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Highlander SUV LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,105
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$1,244
|$5,870
|Maintenance
|$2,459
|$1,644
|$1,282
|$516
|$3,188
|$9,089
|Repairs
|$560
|$649
|$759
|$888
|$1,039
|$3,894
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,109
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,369
|Financing
|$2,105
|$1,695
|$1,253
|$784
|$283
|$6,121
|Depreciation
|$7,917
|$3,624
|$3,188
|$2,826
|$2,537
|$20,091
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,449
|$2,524
|$11,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,498
|$11,125
|$10,098
|$8,736
|$10,880
|$59,337
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Highlander SUV LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,217
|$5,745
|Maintenance
|$2,407
|$1,609
|$1,254
|$505
|$3,120
|$8,895
|Repairs
|$548
|$635
|$742
|$869
|$1,017
|$3,812
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,064
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,318
|Financing
|$2,060
|$1,659
|$1,227
|$767
|$277
|$5,991
|Depreciation
|$7,749
|$3,547
|$3,120
|$2,766
|$2,483
|$19,664
|Fuel
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$2,397
|$2,470
|$11,650
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,104
|$10,888
|$9,884
|$8,550
|$10,648
|$58,075
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Highlander SUV Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$815
|$840
|$865
|$891
|$917
|$4,330
|Maintenance
|$1,814
|$1,213
|$945
|$381
|$2,351
|$6,704
|Repairs
|$413
|$478
|$560
|$655
|$766
|$2,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,556
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,747
|Financing
|$1,553
|$1,250
|$925
|$578
|$209
|$4,515
|Depreciation
|$5,840
|$2,673
|$2,351
|$2,084
|$1,871
|$14,819
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,862
|$8,780
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,644
|$8,206
|$7,448
|$6,444
|$8,025
|$43,766
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Highlander SUV LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,137
|$1,172
|$1,206
|$1,243
|$1,279
|$6,036
|Maintenance
|$2,529
|$1,691
|$1,318
|$531
|$3,278
|$9,347
|Repairs
|$576
|$667
|$780
|$914
|$1,069
|$4,005
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,169
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,436
|Financing
|$2,165
|$1,743
|$1,289
|$806
|$291
|$6,294
|Depreciation
|$8,142
|$3,727
|$3,278
|$2,906
|$2,609
|$20,661
|Fuel
|$2,306
|$2,375
|$2,446
|$2,519
|$2,596
|$12,241
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,023
|$11,441
|$10,385
|$8,984
|$11,188
|$61,020
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Highlander SUV LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$4,163
|Maintenance
|$1,744
|$1,166
|$909
|$366
|$2,261
|$6,446
|Repairs
|$397
|$460
|$538
|$630
|$737
|$2,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,496
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,680
|Financing
|$1,493
|$1,202
|$889
|$556
|$201
|$4,341
|Depreciation
|$5,615
|$2,570
|$2,261
|$2,004
|$1,799
|$14,249
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,119
|$7,890
|$7,162
|$6,196
|$7,716
|$42,083
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Highlander SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$886
|$913
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$4,704
|Maintenance
|$1,971
|$1,318
|$1,027
|$414
|$2,555
|$7,284
|Repairs
|$449
|$520
|$608
|$712
|$833
|$3,121
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,690
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,898
|Financing
|$1,687
|$1,358
|$1,005
|$628
|$227
|$4,905
|Depreciation
|$6,345
|$2,904
|$2,555
|$2,265
|$2,033
|$16,101
|Fuel
|$1,797
|$1,851
|$1,906
|$1,963
|$2,023
|$9,539
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,824
|$8,916
|$8,093
|$7,001
|$8,719
|$47,554
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Highlander SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,162
|Maintenance
|$2,163
|$1,446
|$1,127
|$454
|$2,804
|$7,993
|Repairs
|$492
|$570
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$3,425
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,855
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,083
|Financing
|$1,851
|$1,490
|$1,102
|$689
|$249
|$5,383
|Depreciation
|$6,963
|$3,187
|$2,804
|$2,485
|$2,231
|$17,669
|Fuel
|$1,972
|$2,031
|$2,092
|$2,154
|$2,220
|$10,468
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,268
|$9,784
|$8,881
|$7,683
|$9,568
|$52,183
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Highlander SUV XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$4,163
|Maintenance
|$1,744
|$1,166
|$909
|$366
|$2,261
|$6,446
|Repairs
|$397
|$460
|$538
|$630
|$737
|$2,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,496
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,680
|Financing
|$1,493
|$1,202
|$889
|$556
|$201
|$4,341
|Depreciation
|$5,615
|$2,570
|$2,261
|$2,004
|$1,799
|$14,249
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,119
|$7,890
|$7,162
|$6,196
|$7,716
|$42,083
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Highlander SUV XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$933
|$962
|$990
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$4,954
|Maintenance
|$2,075
|$1,388
|$1,082
|$436
|$2,691
|$7,671
|Repairs
|$472
|$547
|$640
|$750
|$877
|$3,287
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,780
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,999
|Financing
|$1,777
|$1,430
|$1,058
|$662
|$239
|$5,166
|Depreciation
|$6,682
|$3,058
|$2,691
|$2,385
|$2,141
|$16,956
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,130
|$10,046
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,612
|$9,389
|$8,523
|$7,373
|$9,182
|$50,079
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Highlander
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Toyota Highlander in Virginia is:not available
