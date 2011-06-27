2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews
A Great Upgrade From A Prius!
After nearly a decade of owning 2 different Prius models, I am very happy to say that that our new 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE is a welcome addition to our family. Not only is it extremely comfortable, but the ride quality is an amazing experience. Quiet, comfortable and yet still great on gas mileage. We are approaching 40 miles per gallon on average and yet there is plenty of power when we want or need it. We chose the Moon Dust color and this with the redesigned body really swayed us to upgrade from another Prius to this model. We do not regret the decision at all. I will say this is a 5 star vehicle, especially if you want to save on gas, but need or want more room than a Prius can offer.
Outstanding Vehicle
This is our second Toyota Hybrid vehicle. We are extremely pleased with the ride and handling. This vehicle is equipment loaded and we are finding the electronics easy to learn and improved greatly over our other seven year old model. We highly recommend this vehicle
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Impressive
The platinum version has about every luxury item one would want in a car. Very comfortable, good ride and very impressive safety features in lane following, cruise control and awareness of what's around the car...especially birds eye video before driving.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Was hoping for something better
As a lease-to-buy soon to be owner of a 2016 Highlander XLE 6-cylinder (gas) vehicle, I was excited to turn my 2016 in, and buy a 2020 Highlander Hybrid. Although happy with some improvements, i.e. the rear of the 2020 is more linear and less pinched as well as increased cargo space/increased length, I was unhappy with the following: 1. They have removed the rear window pop-up option. This was so convenient for putting items in the back cargo area without having to raise the rear gate. 2. Overall handling not as nice as the 2016. 3. Buttons and interior seem cheaper than the 2016. 4. It is not offered in jade metallic (green) - a no-no for a hybrid car! 5. Although a price of roughly $44K makes it fairly competitive when compared to other, costlier hybrid SUVs, Toyota is not offering 0% financing at this time - tough for people with financial insecurity due to COVID-19. Together with the fact that I was over the mileage allocation on my 2016 + other potential penalties, I had no choice but to buy my old 2016 instead of buying new. I will wait for a better sport utility vehicle to be produced. If it is the Highlander (in a few years), with all of these missing features, then I will be very happy.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
So far so good...
I do have to say that also having a Tesla Model 3, I can't get over having so many useless buttons everywhere. PLEASE get rid of at least half of the buttons. 80% of them are only used in rare circumstances, and are made redundant by the screen. There is more luxury in simplicity and clarity. The vehicle is replacing a much roomier 2007 Honda Pilot. I which Honda would make an BEV SUV so that I can ditch gas and complexity all together. Also, I look forward to the day that dealerships dry up and float away. So little value added for so much extra cost. It's just a whole lot of overhead to support an outdated sales model.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
