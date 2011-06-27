2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews

A Great Upgrade From A Prius! Mark from Orlando , 04/29/2020 XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful After nearly a decade of owning 2 different Prius models, I am very happy to say that that our new 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE is a welcome addition to our family. Not only is it extremely comfortable, but the ride quality is an amazing experience. Quiet, comfortable and yet still great on gas mileage. We are approaching 40 miles per gallon on average and yet there is plenty of power when we want or need it. We chose the Moon Dust color and this with the redesigned body really swayed us to upgrade from another Prius to this model. We do not regret the decision at all. I will say this is a 5 star vehicle, especially if you want to save on gas, but need or want more room than a Prius can offer. Report Abuse

Outstanding Vehicle Paul , 04/10/2020 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 15 of 17 people found this review helpful This is our second Toyota Hybrid vehicle. We are extremely pleased with the ride and handling. This vehicle is equipment loaded and we are finding the electronics easy to learn and improved greatly over our other seven year old model. We highly recommend this vehicle Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Impressive DWLIT , 03/26/2020 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 17 of 20 people found this review helpful The platinum version has about every luxury item one would want in a car. Very comfortable, good ride and very impressive safety features in lane following, cruise control and awareness of what's around the car...especially birds eye video before driving. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Was hoping for something better Mary T. , 05/18/2020 XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 6 of 15 people found this review helpful As a lease-to-buy soon to be owner of a 2016 Highlander XLE 6-cylinder (gas) vehicle, I was excited to turn my 2016 in, and buy a 2020 Highlander Hybrid. Although happy with some improvements, i.e. the rear of the 2020 is more linear and less pinched as well as increased cargo space/increased length, I was unhappy with the following: 1. They have removed the rear window pop-up option. This was so convenient for putting items in the back cargo area without having to raise the rear gate. 2. Overall handling not as nice as the 2016. 3. Buttons and interior seem cheaper than the 2016. 4. It is not offered in jade metallic (green) - a no-no for a hybrid car! 5. Although a price of roughly $44K makes it fairly competitive when compared to other, costlier hybrid SUVs, Toyota is not offering 0% financing at this time - tough for people with financial insecurity due to COVID-19. Together with the fact that I was over the mileage allocation on my 2016 + other potential penalties, I had no choice but to buy my old 2016 instead of buying new. I will wait for a better sport utility vehicle to be produced. If it is the Highlander (in a few years), with all of these missing features, then I will be very happy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse