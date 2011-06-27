2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Consumer Reviews

After nearly a decade of owning 2 different Prius models, I am very happy to say that that our new 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE is a welcome addition to our family. Not only is it extremely comfortable, but the ride quality is an amazing experience. Quiet, comfortable and yet still great on gas mileage. We are approaching 40 miles per gallon on average and yet there is plenty of power when we want or need it. We chose the Moon Dust color and this with the redesigned body really swayed us to upgrade from another Prius to this model. We do not regret the decision at all. I will say this is a 5 star vehicle, especially if you want to save on gas, but need or want more room than a Prius can offer.

Vehicle: purchased new, 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid All Wheel Drive / Trim level "LE" (base model). Plenty of power to climb hills and comfortable as well to drive and for passenger comfort. I tried it in all wheel drive (trail mode) on the Oregon Coast where you are allowed to drive on the beach in certain areas. Even in all wheel drive MPG in the sand for about 12 miles was 22 MPG. So far with with 2 documented fill ups at Costco (regular 87 octane with 10% Ethanol) our vehicle had consumed 11.113 gals of gas for 445.7 miles for an average of 40.1 MPG. With myself and fishing gear this vehicle weighs 4,700 lbs on Oregon Dept. of Transportation certified truck scale. With my wife and all our camping and fishing gear well over 5,000 lbs. No other full size SUV can compare to this vehicle. Also you can tow a trailer up to 3,500 lbs as well, and the interior has the capacity for a total of 7 passengers and driver for a total of 8 people.

05/09/2020 XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

**** New Vehicle Review**. Will post further reviews with miles but have to say I'm very happy so far. I traded in my Rav-4 Hybrid Limited-2019 since our family grew and we needed extra space for the inlaws..... (tip#1: never trade in to a dealer but everyone knows that). Purchased an XLE and wow. The ride and drive is in my opinion is much more than the Rav-4. It glides. Also the vehicle is "solid" and much more sturdier than the Rav-4. Seats are more comfortable as well. Yes the third row seat bench is small but the Captain Chairs on second row move forward. It will work well. I'll post further updates on mileage. ** One concern though is when I fill the gas tank it shut off at 11 gallons but has 17.1. I had nurse about 3 gallons. As you've read, Rav 4 Hybrid's had this gas tank issue so will keep an eye on this** ***********************************UPDATED JUNE 30 2020/ 2500 MILE REVIEW*************** Posted a previous Review when we first purchased the vehicle. Again, I traded in our Rav4 Hybrid for increase in size. Overall so far has mostly positives with few negatives..... but I will say we are only at 31.2 mpg overall with the Odometer.....so no where close to the advertised 35/36 MPG for the Hybrid. Positives: -Ride and comfort. Rides much smoother than the Rav4 Hybrid and seats are also more comfortable . -More room. Yes the 3rd row is not for long road trips and really made for smaller adults (5'4) and kids.....but it's extra room if you need it and works for our kids. If your are tall it would be a challenge to sit there for any length of time. Negatives: -Not getting the MPG I was anticipating. 31.3 overall.....I've also noticed compared to my Rav 4 Hybrid that the EV mode does not flip on as much? So disappointed on that end. I'm not sure if Toyota plans on a Plug In Highlander....that would be great! So overall happy with our choice. I'm thinking I should have waited to see if a Plug In Highlander is in the works but would be a while yet. Nice, comfortably and safe ride. Will keep you updated with the miles.