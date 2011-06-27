2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Consumer Reviews
A Great Upgrade From A Prius!
After nearly a decade of owning 2 different Prius models, I am very happy to say that that our new 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE is a welcome addition to our family. Not only is it extremely comfortable, but the ride quality is an amazing experience. Quiet, comfortable and yet still great on gas mileage. We are approaching 40 miles per gallon on average and yet there is plenty of power when we want or need it. We chose the Moon Dust color and this with the redesigned body really swayed us to upgrade from another Prius to this model. We do not regret the decision at all. I will say this is a 5 star vehicle, especially if you want to save on gas, but need or want more room than a Prius can offer.
Best MPG's of any full size SUV
Vehicle: purchased new, 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid All Wheel Drive / Trim level "LE" (base model). Plenty of power to climb hills and comfortable as well to drive and for passenger comfort. I tried it in all wheel drive (trail mode) on the Oregon Coast where you are allowed to drive on the beach in certain areas. Even in all wheel drive MPG in the sand for about 12 miles was 22 MPG. So far with with 2 documented fill ups at Costco (regular 87 octane with 10% Ethanol) our vehicle had consumed 11.113 gals of gas for 445.7 miles for an average of 40.1 MPG. With myself and fishing gear this vehicle weighs 4,700 lbs on Oregon Dept. of Transportation certified truck scale. With my wife and all our camping and fishing gear well over 5,000 lbs. No other full size SUV can compare to this vehicle. Also you can tow a trailer up to 3,500 lbs as well, and the interior has the capacity for a total of 7 passengers and driver for a total of 8 people.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
** Updated 2500 Mile Review**
**** New Vehicle Review**. Will post further reviews with miles but have to say I'm very happy so far. I traded in my Rav-4 Hybrid Limited-2019 since our family grew and we needed extra space for the inlaws..... (tip#1: never trade in to a dealer but everyone knows that). Purchased an XLE and wow. The ride and drive is in my opinion is much more than the Rav-4. It glides. Also the vehicle is "solid" and much more sturdier than the Rav-4. Seats are more comfortable as well. Yes the third row seat bench is small but the Captain Chairs on second row move forward. It will work well. I'll post further updates on mileage. ** One concern though is when I fill the gas tank it shut off at 11 gallons but has 17.1. I had nurse about 3 gallons. As you've read, Rav 4 Hybrid's had this gas tank issue so will keep an eye on this** ***********************************UPDATED JUNE 30 2020/ 2500 MILE REVIEW*************** Posted a previous Review when we first purchased the vehicle. Again, I traded in our Rav4 Hybrid for increase in size. Overall so far has mostly positives with few negatives..... but I will say we are only at 31.2 mpg overall with the Odometer.....so no where close to the advertised 35/36 MPG for the Hybrid. Positives: -Ride and comfort. Rides much smoother than the Rav4 Hybrid and seats are also more comfortable . -More room. Yes the 3rd row is not for long road trips and really made for smaller adults (5'4) and kids.....but it's extra room if you need it and works for our kids. If your are tall it would be a challenge to sit there for any length of time. Negatives: -Not getting the MPG I was anticipating. 31.3 overall.....I've also noticed compared to my Rav 4 Hybrid that the EV mode does not flip on as much? So disappointed on that end. I'm not sure if Toyota plans on a Plug In Highlander....that would be great! So overall happy with our choice. I'm thinking I should have waited to see if a Plug In Highlander is in the works but would be a while yet. Nice, comfortably and safe ride. Will keep you updated with the miles.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Outstanding Vehicle
This is our second Toyota Hybrid vehicle. We are extremely pleased with the ride and handling. This vehicle is equipment loaded and we are finding the electronics easy to learn and improved greatly over our other seven year old model. We highly recommend this vehicle
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Impressive
The platinum version has about every luxury item one would want in a car. Very comfortable, good ride and very impressive safety features in lane following, cruise control and awareness of what's around the car...especially birds eye video before driving.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Highlander Hybrid
Related 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2017
- Used Porsche 911 2018
- Used GMC Acadia 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2013
- Used GMC Yukon 2017
- Used INFINITI Q50 2016
- Used Porsche Macan 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2018
- Used Ram 2500 2017
- Used BMW X3 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- BMW 7 Series 2019
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Volvo S60 2019
- 2019 RLX
- Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid 2019
- Volvo S90 2019
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2019