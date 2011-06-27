Estimated values
1997 Mazda 626 LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$599
|$1,363
|$1,778
|Clean
|$527
|$1,202
|$1,567
|Average
|$382
|$880
|$1,147
|Rough
|$238
|$557
|$727
Estimated values
1997 Mazda 626 LX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$632
|$1,373
|$1,778
|Clean
|$556
|$1,211
|$1,567
|Average
|$403
|$886
|$1,147
|Rough
|$251
|$562
|$727
Estimated values
1997 Mazda 626 ES V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$678
|$1,390
|$1,778
|Clean
|$596
|$1,225
|$1,567
|Average
|$433
|$897
|$1,147
|Rough
|$270
|$568
|$727
Estimated values
1997 Mazda 626 DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$901
|$1,467
|$1,778
|Clean
|$793
|$1,293
|$1,567
|Average
|$576
|$946
|$1,147
|Rough
|$359
|$600
|$727