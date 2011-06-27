2020 Toyota GR Supra Consumer Reviews
It's a fun sports car by design
First, this is a sports car for 2 people. It is not an SUV or a sedan. So with that said, this car is a blast to drive, gets a lot of attention, sounds incredible in sport mode and looks amazing in black in-person. Yes, I agree passenger storage is pretty useless, but the hatch can carry a fair amount of stuff. In normal mode, the suspension is pretty sedate and comfortable around town with uneven pavement. The transmission shifts are solid and very quick, even in normal mode. You will likely find yourself driving around in sport mode and using the paddle shifters to hear all the amazing crackles, pops and bangs on downshifts. Believe me, people turn and look when they hear this car. If you want a car to do some tuning mods or customization, this is a great platform with many developers making both aesthetic and "go fast" parts. The entertainment system user interface is odd, but getting used to it slowly. Fuel economy seems low with my driving style, but other reports seem to reveal decent mpg. The tire selection seems to be pretty good (low noise, no shimmy), although I get a little more slip and wiggle below 60F than I would like on launch. The driving position and seats are very good. The backup camera works fine, but the lane correction software is too intrusive. I either turn it off in the city and set it on the lowest setting, while on a longer highway trip. This is not my primary vehicle, so I am very happy with the design and purpose of this vehicle. I would recommend this vehicle as your own amusement park ride and hence it gets 5 stars!
If you want attention.....
... buy the yellow version. There hasn't been one day that I haven't been asked questions such as, "How much did that cost?" The engine sounds are worth the price alone. Especially in Sport. Can't speak to the handling yet. But I can tell you want I don't like. The total lack of storage in the front compartment. Even the door pockets are useless. There is no way to block off the rear trunk compartment, so anyone can see what you have back there. The electronic nannies are very active. Especially reverse park braking and lane departure. The first jams on the brakes as I try to back into my garage and the latter yanks the wheel from my hands. Do not spend $1200 on the drive assist package. Good luck finding one without it. Wait time to order one is many months. But you forget all that when you find the right road. Now that I have driven the car for several months, the attention factor hasn't changed. I don't think I have had outing without someone wanting to know about the car, asking to take a picture, yelling at me as they drive by, etc. While the 2021 supposedly handles better, at my level of street driving the 2020 is good enough for me and I sure like the sounds it makes. Motor Trend said they were getting 27MPG on their yellow 2020, I'm getting just over 19. My only problem, not the car's fault, is I haven't been putting on many miles. I'm in my 80's and haven't been out and about as much as before COVID-19. The car does have its' quirks, such as, why the radio will shut off when I open door some times and not others and the center-mount monitor is useless.
Fun sports car
As another stated this is a sports car so i treat it as one, if i want comfort and space i drive my truck. That said, this is a very fun car but of course no car is perfect and this has its low points as well, the driving assist is very intrusive and can get annoying at times, fuel economy is not that great for me but as i said its a fun sports car for me not a luxury sedan, the JBL audio system is very lackluster and visibility is lacking as well. Now this is a very fun car, i love the handling and acceleration, it looks stunning and you get attention everywhere you go, sport mode is the way to go in this car the engine sounds amazing. I like the interior and actually think it's pretty good, for the price it feels right, people like to compare it with a cayman or a shelby mustang or a corvette, can you get those for 50k? i don't think so
Test drive
Disappointed, lots of plastic, quality of interior does not match cost of vehicle, visibility horrible, overpowered for everyday use.
Test Drive
The MK5 Supra is fun. Stupidly fun. Looks badass. On the test drive alone I had too many looks. You hear the turbo and power of the engine. The handling is great.
