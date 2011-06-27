  1. Home
Used 2000 Toyota ECHO Features & Specs

More about the 2000 ECHO
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG3232
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/37 mpg29/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.1/440.3 mi.345.1/440.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG3232
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque105 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm105 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l1.5 l
Horsepower108 hp @ 6000 rpm108 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.3 in.51.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room51.0 in.50.7 in.
Measurements
Length163.3 in.163.3 in.
Curb weight2020 lbs.2030 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.13.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.5.5 in.
Height59.1 in.59.1 in.
Wheel base93.4 in.93.4 in.
Width65.4 in.65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Seafoam Blue Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Electric Green
  • Super White
  • Absolutely Red
  • Satin Gold Metallic
  • Electric Green
  • Absolutely Red
  • Seafoam Blue Metallic
  • Super White
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Satin Gold Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Warm Gray
  • Shadow Gray
  • Shadow Gray
  • Warm Gray
