2020 Toyota Corolla Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Corolla Sedan
L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,959*
Total Cash Price
$19,900
LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,411*
Total Cash Price
$19,510
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,553*
Total Cash Price
$26,729
XSE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,650*
Total Cash Price
$27,509
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,827*
Total Cash Price
$26,924
XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,507*
Total Cash Price
$20,290
SE Nightshade 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,746*
Total Cash Price
$28,290
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Corolla Sedan L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$801
|$828
|$857
|$887
|$4,146
|Maintenance
|$44
|$489
|$381
|$985
|$1,823
|$3,722
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$109
|$264
|$386
|$759
|Taxes & Fees
|$904
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,071
|Financing
|$1,070
|$861
|$638
|$398
|$145
|$3,111
|Depreciation
|$4,268
|$1,377
|$1,304
|$1,529
|$1,448
|$9,926
|Fuel
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,108
|$5,224
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,043
|$4,583
|$4,345
|$5,150
|$5,838
|$27,959
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Corolla Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$785
|$812
|$840
|$870
|$4,065
|Maintenance
|$43
|$479
|$374
|$966
|$1,787
|$3,649
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$886
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,050
|Financing
|$1,049
|$844
|$625
|$390
|$142
|$3,050
|Depreciation
|$4,184
|$1,350
|$1,278
|$1,499
|$1,420
|$9,731
|Fuel
|$965
|$994
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,122
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,885
|$4,493
|$4,260
|$5,049
|$5,724
|$27,411
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Corolla Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,075
|$1,112
|$1,151
|$1,192
|$5,569
|Maintenance
|$59
|$656
|$512
|$1,323
|$2,448
|$4,999
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$147
|$355
|$518
|$1,019
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,214
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,439
|Financing
|$1,437
|$1,156
|$856
|$534
|$195
|$4,179
|Depreciation
|$5,732
|$1,850
|$1,751
|$2,054
|$1,945
|$13,331
|Fuel
|$1,322
|$1,362
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$7,017
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,802
|$6,155
|$5,836
|$6,917
|$7,842
|$37,553
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Corolla Sedan XSE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,107
|$1,145
|$1,184
|$1,227
|$5,732
|Maintenance
|$61
|$675
|$527
|$1,362
|$2,520
|$5,145
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$365
|$533
|$1,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,249
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,481
|Financing
|$1,479
|$1,190
|$881
|$550
|$200
|$4,301
|Depreciation
|$5,899
|$1,904
|$1,802
|$2,114
|$2,002
|$13,721
|Fuel
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,531
|$7,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,118
|$6,335
|$6,007
|$7,119
|$8,071
|$38,650
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Corolla Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,046
|$1,083
|$1,121
|$1,159
|$1,201
|$5,610
|Maintenance
|$59
|$661
|$516
|$1,333
|$2,466
|$5,036
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$148
|$357
|$522
|$1,027
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,223
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,449
|Financing
|$1,448
|$1,165
|$862
|$538
|$196
|$4,209
|Depreciation
|$5,774
|$1,863
|$1,764
|$2,069
|$1,960
|$13,429
|Fuel
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$1,412
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$7,068
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,881
|$6,200
|$5,879
|$6,968
|$7,899
|$37,827
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Corolla Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$816
|$844
|$874
|$905
|$4,228
|Maintenance
|$45
|$498
|$389
|$1,005
|$1,858
|$3,795
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$111
|$269
|$393
|$774
|Taxes & Fees
|$921
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,092
|Financing
|$1,091
|$878
|$650
|$406
|$148
|$3,172
|Depreciation
|$4,351
|$1,404
|$1,329
|$1,559
|$1,477
|$10,120
|Fuel
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$5,327
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,200
|$4,673
|$4,430
|$5,251
|$5,953
|$28,507
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Corolla Sedan SE Nightshade 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,099
|$1,138
|$1,177
|$1,218
|$1,262
|$5,894
|Maintenance
|$62
|$695
|$542
|$1,401
|$2,591
|$5,291
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$155
|$376
|$548
|$1,079
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,285
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,523
|Financing
|$1,521
|$1,224
|$906
|$566
|$206
|$4,423
|Depreciation
|$6,067
|$1,958
|$1,853
|$2,174
|$2,059
|$14,110
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$1,528
|$1,575
|$7,427
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,433
|$6,515
|$6,177
|$7,321
|$8,300
|$39,746
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Corolla
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Toyota Corolla in Virginia is:not available
