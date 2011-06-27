2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Great commuter car that can still fit the family
I purchased my 2019 Corolla Hatchback XSE (CVT) about 2 months ago. So far I have put about 1,100 miles. My combined mileage so far is 29MPG; I use the car for a short commute (10 miles each way), granted the speed limit never goes above 45 on my commute and there are several stop lights. Im sure it will do much better on the highway. No maintenance issues so far. The car is very sporty looking, however looks are a bit deceiving (my other vehicle is a Ford Expedition with the 3.5 twin-turbo, so this admittedly makes it difficult for me to fairly judge the Corolla's power). The handling however is nothing short of excellent, I thoroughly enjoy taking hard corners in this car as it is rather fun! Interior space is ample for me (I'm 6'3" and 245lbs). I can actually fit my whole family into the car (Wife who is 6' and two car seats in the back), granted we are a little cramped (I wouldn’t want to do a long road trip like that), but it has enough room for a short trip into town. My only issue with the vehicle is the Entune system; it is laggy and the layout is just awful. Honestly it was bad enough for me to buy an IPhone just to use CarPlay instead of the native system. Outside of the infotainment system, the car is just awesome. Never would I have thought a Corolla could bring a smile to my face, but this little car definitely does!
Love this car!
It’s quick, nimble, has responsive steering, sticks firmly to the road and is a joy to drive. I have zero complaints. I test drove many cars before this one, but when I finally got a chance to drive one, that was it. Every time I get in it to go some where, I like it even more. It also helped that it has Toyota’s reliability standing behind it as well. As long I do my part (change the oil, etc.), it’ll be around for a long time.
Flame Blue Hatchback Sizzles
I have owned my blue flame Corolla for just one year now. I have no regrets about buying this car. I wanted the XSE model because of the advanced safety features that are installed and that keep me safe. It is a fun car to drive and I enjoy it very much. I am planing on keeping this car at least 5 more years if not longer. Treat yourself to the Corolla Hatchback.
Great commuter car for one; nimble, fun to drive
I commute 80 miles and the 42 MPG I get is awesome. That being said, I am all smiles getting into my Corolla Hatchback; its very sporty, super nimble, very quiet, easy to drive and brakes well. I was in the NOV 2018 snowstorm in NJ, and it was not fun, and for the future I am considering snow chains - maybe. This car is best in non-NE weather. My only complaints, and they are really minor is that I find myself forever fiddling with the climate controls - where traditional rotational knobs are preferred, and getting in and out can be a bit of a chore as it is a bit low and narrow. I highly recommend that it is really a solo car, adding in more that one person asks a lot of the little guy. This hatchback is way quieter than most and wheels around curves like a race car. Last, its not a quick car, but the first gear automatic really bridges the CVT power gap found in almost all new similar cars.
Just right!
Cute, cheap, fun . Perfect proportions, improve cvt with one gear to minimized the rubbery feel of cvt , 2.0 engine non-turbo, reliability will last 200,000 miles no problems, just change the oil regularly that’s it.,I live in the city / easy to drive / comfortable very good suspension set McPherson’s in front and multi link in the back / rigid platform, long term peace of mind / no headache./ hatchback made in Japan fit n finish excellent.
